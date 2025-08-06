

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening broadly higher on Wednesday despite tariff worries, mixed earnings and signs of a weakening U.S. economy.



U.S. President Donald Trump has called a pledge of investment totaling $600 billion made in the EU-U.S. trade deal a gift and threatened the EU with 35 percent blanket tariffs if it fails on the pledge.



Trump also said that tariffs on semiconductor and chip imports would be announced as soon as next week to boost U.S. manufacturing and that planned tariffs on pharmaceuticals imported into the U.S. could eventually reach as high as 250 percent.



Meanwhile, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter is in Washington to present 'a more attractive offer' to the White House in a last-minute attempt for a deal to lower the 39 percent tariff imposed last week.



On the earnings front, Advanced Micro Devices, the second largest maker of artificial intelligence processors, gave a stronger-than-expected sales forecast, but warned that its return to the crucial China market remains a work in progress.



AI server company Super Micro Computer missed Wall Street's earnings and revenue estimates for Q4 FY2025.



In economic releases, factory orders and construction purchasing managers' survey data from Germany and retail sales figures from the euro area may garner attention later in the day.



Asian markets were mostly higher after Trump hailed his 'good relationship' with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, adding that a deal with China was taking shape.



Gold inched lower due to a slightly firmer dollar as investors look forward to Trump's decision on Federal Reserve appointments.



Oil prices edged up after ending lower on Tuesday on rising OPEC+ supply and worries of weaker global demand.



U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as weaker-than-expected services activity data and new tariff comments from President Trump added to stagflation concerns.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 gave up half a percent and the Dow eased 0.1 percent.



European stocks rose slightly on Tuesday as strong corporate earnings and U.S. rate cut hopes offset tariff-related worries.



The pan European STOXX 600 edged up by 0.2 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 slid 0.1 percent.



