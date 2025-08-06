Findings highlight the importance of workplace atmosphere, meaningful work, and automation in boosting employee happiness and retention

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Netherlands today released the results of its latest survey, "Work Pressure or Job Satisfaction?", offering a revealing look into what drives happiness-and frustration-among accounting professionals in the Netherlands. The survey, conducted in May 2025, gathered insights from professionals across a range of roles and firm sizes, providing a snapshot of the sector's evolving expectations and challenges.

"The future of the accounting profession calls for greater focus on employee well-being and educational innovation," said Jeffrey Smit, Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, Europe Region West. "True gains come from sustainable employability, future-focused expertise, and job satisfaction. Today's accountant is no longer just a number-cruncher, but a savvy advisor who brings together data, technology, and sustainability."

Key Findings:

The average job satisfaction score was 6.6 out of 10.

Top sources of satisfaction include a positive company atmosphere (54%), interesting work (52%), and appreciation from colleagues or clients (41%).

However, 79% of respondents reported excessive workloads, and 88% felt the daily impact of staff shortages-with more than half saying it significantly affects their work.

Automation is seen as a major contributor to job satisfaction, with 98% saying it helps to some extent, giving it an average satisfaction rating of 7.1.

Energy drains and frustrations were also explored. Tight deadlines and work pressure (29%), endless small tasks (20%), and technical issues (13%) were cited as the biggest sources of daily fatigue. Many respondents expressed a desire for less workload, better leadership, and clearer development paths.

Generational differences emerged as another theme, with 66% noting friction around ambition and work-life balance expectations. Meanwhile, 88% of respondents reported feeling the effects of staff shortages, and 54% said it strongly impacts their daily workload.

Automation and AI are seen as essential tools for the future. While invoice processing and reporting are already widely automated, participants expressed a strong desire to further automate customer input and file management.

The survey was conducted by Wolters Kluwer and complements recent findings from its broader Future Ready Accountant report, which includes responses from over 2,300 global participants. That report shows the Netherlands leading in digital adoption, with 55% of firms fully using cloud technology-well above the European average of 31%-but lagging in educational investment.

Download the full report and explore actionable insights for building a more resilient and satisfied workforce: "Work Pressure or Job Satisfaction?"

