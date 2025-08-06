Anzeige
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
06.08.25 | 08:18
1,400 Euro
+2,19 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,52008:44
06.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2025 
06-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
 
Interim results 
 
Trading update H1 2025 
 
6 August 2025 
 
  
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) ("Metro Bank") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
  
 
Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2025 
 
  
 
Strategic actions drive strong financial performance 
 
  
 
 -- Underlying profit before tax of GBP45 million in H1 2025 - more than treble the profit in H2 2024 
  
 
 -- Revenue up 22% year-on-year to GBP286 million  
  
 
 -- Operating costs down 8% year-on-year 
  
 
 -- Exit Net Interest Margin at June 2025 of 2.95%, up 117 bps year-on-year 
  
 
 -- Exit Cost of Deposits, at 1.02%, the lowest of any UK high street bank 
  
 
 -- Record GBP1 billion of new corporate/ commercial/SME lending in H1 2025, twice the lending originated in H1 2024, 
  with a GBP800 million credit approved pipeline for H2 2025 
  
 
 -- Future benefit expected from changes to MREL regime 
  
 
Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said: 
 
"Metro Bank's strong performance in the first half of the year reflects the successful execution of our strategy and 
decisive actions we have taken. We trebled profits, doubled new lending to corporate, commercial and SME customers, 
meaningfully reduced operating costs and optimised funding to have the lowest cost of deposits of any UK high street 
bank. 
 
As we celebrate our 15-year anniversary, our unique relationship-led model, specialist lending expertise and expanding 
store network allows us to support customers, communities and help businesses to grow. This differentiates Metro Bank 
and fuels our growth. 
 
Looking ahead, we have a clear path to growth, delivering mid-to-upper teens RoTE by 2027, with cost of deposits and 
operating costs both already below levels needed to meet 2027 targets. We are confident in reconfirming guidance, as 
the actions we have already taken continue to build momentum to 2027 and beyond." 
 
  
 
Key Financials 
 
                  H1      H2       Change from    H1       Change from 
 
GBP in millions           2025     2024      H2 2024      2024      H1 2024 
 
                                                      
 
Assets              16,428    GBP17,582    (7%)        GBP21,489    (24%) 
 
Loans               8,715     GBP9,013     (3%)        GBP11,543    (24%) 
 
Deposits             13,363    GBP14,458    (8%)        GBP15,726    (15%) 
 
Loan to deposit ratio       65%      62%      3pp        73%      (8pp) 
 
                                                      
 
CET1 capital ratio        12.8%     12.5%     30bps       12.9%     (10bps) 
 
Total capital ratio (TCR)     18.9%     14.9%     400bps       15.0%     390bps 
 
MREL ratio            27.0%     23.0%     400bps       22.2%     480bps 
 
Liquidity coverage ratio     315%     337%      (22pp)       365%      (50pp) 
                      H1      H2       Change from    H1      Change from 
 
GBP in millions               2025     2024      H2 2024      2024     H1 2024 
 
                                                         
 
Total underlying revenue1         GBP286.1    GBP269.5     6%        GBP234.0    22% 
 
Underlying profit/(loss) before tax2   GBP45.1    GBP12.8     252%       (GBP26.8)    268% 
 
Statutory profit/(loss) before tax    GBP43.1    (GBP178.6)    (124%)      (GBP33.5)    (>200%) 
 
Statutory profit/(loss) after tax3    GBP30.4    GBP75.6     (60%)       (GBP33.1)    (>100%) 
 
Net interest margin            2.87%    2.22%     65bps       1.64%     123bps 
 
Lending yield               5.67%    5.48%     19bps       5.18%     49bps 
 
Cost of deposits             1.16%    1.72%     (56bps)      2.18%     (102bps) 
 
Cost of risk               0.14%    0.01%     13bps       0.10%     4bps 
 
Earnings per share            4.5p     11.2p     (6.7p)      (4.9p)    9.4p 
 
Book value per share           GBP2.17    GBP1.76     GBP0.41       GBP1.64     GBP0.53 
 
Tangible net asset value per share    GBP1.61    GBP1.57     GBP0.04       GBP1.38     GBP0.24

1. Underlying revenue excludes grant income recognised relating to the Capability & Innovation fund 2. Underlying loss before tax is an alternative performance measure and excludes impairment and write-off of property,

plant & equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, net profit/(loss) on

portfolio sales and costs associated with capital raise 3. H2 2024 profit after tax reflects recognition of Deferred Tax Asset in the period

Investor presentation

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 9AM (UK time) on 6 August 2025. The presentation will be webcast on:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/metro-h125/

For those wishing to dial-in:

From the UK dial: +44 800 189 0158

From the US dial: +1 855 979 6654

Access code: 289883

Other global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=67110

Financial performance for the half year ended 30 June 2025

Deposits 

H1   H2       Change from  H1       Change from 
GBP in millions 
                          2025  2024      H2 2024    2024      H1 2024 
 
                                                            
 
Demand: current accounts                GBP5,682 GBP5,791     (2%)     GBP5,662     0% 
 
Demand: savings accounts                GBP6,991 GBP7,534     (7%)     GBP8,108     (14%) 
 
Fixed term: savings accounts              GBP690  GBP1,133     (39%)     GBP1,956     (65%) 
 
Deposits from customers                 GBP13,363 GBP14,458    (8%)     GBP15,726    (15%) 
 
                                                            
 
Deposits from customers includes:                                           
 
Retail customers (excluding retail partnerships)    GBP5,000 GBP5,968     (16%)     GBP7,170     (30%) 
 
SMEs4                          GBP4,492 GBP4,442     1%      GBP4,224     6% 
 
                             GBP9,492 GBP10,410    (9%)     GBP11,394    (17%) 
 
Retail partnerships                   GBP1,913 GBP1,785     7%      GBP1,734     10% 
 
Commercial customers (excluding SMEs4)         GBP1,958 GBP2,263     (13%)     GBP2,598     (25%) 
 
                             GBP3,871 GBP4,048     (4%)     GBP4,332     (11%) 
 
  
 
  
 
 4. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not exceeding EUR50 
  million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million and have aggregate deposits less than EUR1 
  million. 
  
 
 -- Excess liquidity has been successfully managed down, with high-cost fixed term deposits now comprising just 5% of 
  the book, down 39% half-on-half. Total customer deposits ended  H1 2025 at GBP13.4 billion (H2 2024: GBP14.5 billion, 
  H1 2024: GBP15.7 billion). The core customer deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. 
 -- Cost of deposits for H1 2025 was 1.16%, with an exit cost of deposits at June 2025 of 1.02%- the lowest of any UK 
  high street bank. Cost of deposits are already below the level needed to meet 2027 guidance. 
 -- Stores remain a key element to the Group's service offering and strategy, as an enabler of our relationship-based 
  approach. Metro Bank opened a new store in Chester in July 2025, and two new stores are set to open in Gateshead 
  and Salford later in 2025, with all locations selected to support both local consumers and our growing corporate, 
  commercial and SME banking offer and local communities.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
