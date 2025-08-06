Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
06.08.25 | 08:18
1,400 Euro
+2,19 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,52008:44
Dow Jones News
06.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2025 -2-

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2025 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2025 
06-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
 
Interim results 
 
Trading update H1 2025 
 
6 August 2025 
 
  
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) ("Metro Bank") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
  
 
Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2025 
 
  
 
Strategic actions drive strong financial performance 
 
  
 
 -- Underlying profit before tax of GBP45 million in H1 2025 - more than treble the profit in H2 2024 
  
 
 -- Revenue up 22% year-on-year to GBP286 million  
  
 
 -- Operating costs down 8% year-on-year 
  
 
 -- Exit Net Interest Margin at June 2025 of 2.95%, up 117 bps year-on-year 
  
 
 -- Exit Cost of Deposits, at 1.02%, the lowest of any UK high street bank 
  
 
 -- Record GBP1 billion of new corporate/ commercial/SME lending in H1 2025, twice the lending originated in H1 2024, 
  with a GBP800 million credit approved pipeline for H2 2025 
  
 
 -- Future benefit expected from changes to MREL regime 
  
 
Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said: 
 
"Metro Bank's strong performance in the first half of the year reflects the successful execution of our strategy and 
decisive actions we have taken. We trebled profits, doubled new lending to corporate, commercial and SME customers, 
meaningfully reduced operating costs and optimised funding to have the lowest cost of deposits of any UK high street 
bank. 
 
As we celebrate our 15-year anniversary, our unique relationship-led model, specialist lending expertise and expanding 
store network allows us to support customers, communities and help businesses to grow. This differentiates Metro Bank 
and fuels our growth. 
 
Looking ahead, we have a clear path to growth, delivering mid-to-upper teens RoTE by 2027, with cost of deposits and 
operating costs both already below levels needed to meet 2027 targets. We are confident in reconfirming guidance, as 
the actions we have already taken continue to build momentum to 2027 and beyond." 
 
  
 
Key Financials 
 
                  H1      H2       Change from    H1       Change from 
 
GBP in millions           2025     2024      H2 2024      2024      H1 2024 
 
                                                      
 
Assets              16,428    GBP17,582    (7%)        GBP21,489    (24%) 
 
Loans               8,715     GBP9,013     (3%)        GBP11,543    (24%) 
 
Deposits             13,363    GBP14,458    (8%)        GBP15,726    (15%) 
 
Loan to deposit ratio       65%      62%      3pp        73%      (8pp) 
 
                                                      
 
CET1 capital ratio        12.8%     12.5%     30bps       12.9%     (10bps) 
 
Total capital ratio (TCR)     18.9%     14.9%     400bps       15.0%     390bps 
 
MREL ratio            27.0%     23.0%     400bps       22.2%     480bps 
 
Liquidity coverage ratio     315%     337%      (22pp)       365%      (50pp) 
                      H1      H2       Change from    H1      Change from 
 
GBP in millions               2025     2024      H2 2024      2024     H1 2024 
 
                                                         
 
Total underlying revenue1         GBP286.1    GBP269.5     6%        GBP234.0    22% 
 
Underlying profit/(loss) before tax2   GBP45.1    GBP12.8     252%       (GBP26.8)    268% 
 
Statutory profit/(loss) before tax    GBP43.1    (GBP178.6)    (124%)      (GBP33.5)    (>200%) 
 
Statutory profit/(loss) after tax3    GBP30.4    GBP75.6     (60%)       (GBP33.1)    (>100%) 
 
Net interest margin            2.87%    2.22%     65bps       1.64%     123bps 
 
Lending yield               5.67%    5.48%     19bps       5.18%     49bps 
 
Cost of deposits             1.16%    1.72%     (56bps)      2.18%     (102bps) 
 
Cost of risk               0.14%    0.01%     13bps       0.10%     4bps 
 
Earnings per share            4.5p     11.2p     (6.7p)      (4.9p)    9.4p 
 
Book value per share           GBP2.17    GBP1.76     GBP0.41       GBP1.64     GBP0.53 
 
Tangible net asset value per share    GBP1.61    GBP1.57     GBP0.04       GBP1.38     GBP0.24

1. Underlying revenue excludes grant income recognised relating to the Capability & Innovation fund 2. Underlying loss before tax is an alternative performance measure and excludes impairment and write-off of property,

plant & equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, net profit/(loss) on

portfolio sales and costs associated with capital raise 3. H2 2024 profit after tax reflects recognition of Deferred Tax Asset in the period

Investor presentation

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 9AM (UK time) on 6 August 2025. The presentation will be webcast on:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/metro-h125/

For those wishing to dial-in:

From the UK dial: +44 800 189 0158

From the US dial: +1 855 979 6654

Access code: 289883

Other global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=67110

Financial performance for the half year ended 30 June 2025

Deposits 

H1   H2       Change from  H1       Change from 
GBP in millions 
                          2025  2024      H2 2024    2024      H1 2024 
 
                                                            
 
Demand: current accounts                GBP5,682 GBP5,791     (2%)     GBP5,662     0% 
 
Demand: savings accounts                GBP6,991 GBP7,534     (7%)     GBP8,108     (14%) 
 
Fixed term: savings accounts              GBP690  GBP1,133     (39%)     GBP1,956     (65%) 
 
Deposits from customers                 GBP13,363 GBP14,458    (8%)     GBP15,726    (15%) 
 
                                                            
 
Deposits from customers includes:                                           
 
Retail customers (excluding retail partnerships)    GBP5,000 GBP5,968     (16%)     GBP7,170     (30%) 
 
SMEs4                          GBP4,492 GBP4,442     1%      GBP4,224     6% 
 
                             GBP9,492 GBP10,410    (9%)     GBP11,394    (17%) 
 
Retail partnerships                   GBP1,913 GBP1,785     7%      GBP1,734     10% 
 
Commercial customers (excluding SMEs4)         GBP1,958 GBP2,263     (13%)     GBP2,598     (25%) 
 
                             GBP3,871 GBP4,048     (4%)     GBP4,332     (11%) 
 
  
 
  
 
 4. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not exceeding EUR50 
  million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million and have aggregate deposits less than EUR1 
  million. 
  
 
 -- Excess liquidity has been successfully managed down, with high-cost fixed term deposits now comprising just 5% of 
  the book, down 39% half-on-half. Total customer deposits ended  H1 2025 at GBP13.4 billion (H2 2024: GBP14.5 billion, 
  H1 2024: GBP15.7 billion). The core customer deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. 
 -- Cost of deposits for H1 2025 was 1.16%, with an exit cost of deposits at June 2025 of 1.02%- the lowest of any UK 
  high street bank. Cost of deposits are already below the level needed to meet 2027 guidance. 
 -- Stores remain a key element to the Group's service offering and strategy, as an enabler of our relationship-based 
  approach. Metro Bank opened a new store in Chester in July 2025, and two new stores are set to open in Gateshead 
  and Salford later in 2025, with all locations selected to support both local consumers and our growing corporate, 
  commercial and SME banking offer and local communities.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2025 -2-

Loans 

H1      H2      Change from    H1      Change from 
GBP in millions 
                     2025     2024     H2 2024      2024     H1 2024 
 
                                                         
 
Gross loans and advances to customers    GBP8,882    GBP9,204    (3%)       GBP11,739    (24%) 
 
Less: allowance for impairment        (GBP167)    (GBP191)    (13%)       (GBP196)    (15%) 
 
Net loans and advances to customers     GBP8,715    GBP9,013    (3%)       GBP11,543    (24%) 
 
                                                         
 
Gross loans and advances to customers                                      
consists of: 
 
 
Commercial lending5             GBP3,083    GBP2,661    16%        GBP2,437    27% 
 
Specialist Mortgages lending         GBP1,247    GBP700     78%        -       - 
 
Target segments               GBP4,330    GBP3,361    29%        GBP2,437    78% 
 
Government-backed lending6          GBP514     GBP653     (21%)       GBP787     (35%) 
 
Consumer lending               GBP133     GBP745     (82%)       GBP1,003    (87%) 
 
Prime Mortgages lending           GBP3,905    GBP4,445    (12%)       GBP7,512    (48%) 
 
Total run-off books             GBP4,552    GBP5,843    (22%)       GBP9,302    (51%) 
 
  
 
 5. Includes CLBILS. 
 6. BBLS, CBILS and RLS. 
  
 
 -- Balances in the Group's target lending segments of corporate, commercial and SME, and specialist mortgage lending 
  grew by 29% half-on-half, and 78% year-on-year, to GBP4.3 billion. Together with legacy books in run-off, which at H1 
  2025 totalled GBP4.6 billion, total gross loans at H1 2025 were GBP8.9 billion. Total net loans at H1 2025 were GBP8.7 
  billion. 
  
 
 -- Loan to deposit ratio at H1 2025 was 65%, providing further capacity for growth. 
  
 
 -- Commercial loans (excluding BBLS, CBILS and RLS) increased by 16% at H1 2025 to GBP3.1 billion (H2 2024: GBP2.7 
  billion, H1 2024: GBP2.4 billion) following GBP1 billion of new gross lending in H1 2025- a Metro Bank record. Growth 
  in new corporate, commercial and SME lending continues to be offset by attrition, particularly in commercial real 
  estate and portfolio buy-to-let. The DTV of the portfolio at H1 2025 was 59% (H2 2024: 56%, H1 2024: 57%) and the 
  portfolio has a coverage ratio of 2.09% (H2 2024: 1.98%, H1 2024: 2.08%). 
  
 
 -- Specialist Mortgages increased by 78% half-on-half to GBP1.2 billion. Together with the Prime Mortgage book in 
  run-off, total Retail mortgages were GBP5.2 billion at H1 2025, and remain the largest component of the lending book 
  at 58% (H2 2024: 56%, H1 2024: 64%). The Debt to Value (DTV) of the portfolio at H1 2025 was 60% (H2 2024: 59%, H1 
  2024: 61%). Metro Bank's operating model is tailored to more complex underwriting which enables the Group to meet 
  the needs of more customers and scale underserved markets whilst offering improved risk-adjusted returns. 
  
 
 -- Cost of risk for H1 2025 remained low, at 0.14% (H2 2024: 0.01%, H1 2024: 0.10%). The credit quality of new lending 
  continues to be strong and the Group retains its prudent approach to provisioning. 
  
 
 -- Overall arrears rates have improved and non-performing loans have reduced. Arrears levels have decreased to 4.9% at 
  H1 2025 (H2 2024: 5.6%, H1 2024: 3.8%) and non-performing loans have reduced to 5.42% at H1 2025 (H2 2024: 5.48%, 
  H1 2024: 3.75%). 
  
 
 -- The loan portfolio remains highly collateralised and prudently provisioned. The ECL provision at H1 2025 was GBP167 
  million with a coverage ratio of 1.88%. The level of post-model overlays currently sits at GBP23 million or 14% of 
  the ECL stock, up from 10% at H2 2024.

Profit and Loss Account 

-- Underlying profit before tax of GBP45 million in H1 2025 is more than treble H2 2024, driven by improvements in net 
  interest income and continued cost reduction (H2 2024: profit GBP13 million, H1 2024: loss GBP27 million). 
  
 
 -- Underlying costs reduced 8% half-on-half, to GBP235 million (H2 2024: GBP256 million, H1 2024: GBP255 million). 
  
 
 -- Net interest margin for H1 2025 was 2.87% (H2 2024: 2.22%, H1 2024: 1.64%), with an exit net interest margin of 
  2.95% already nearing guidance of 3.00%-3.25% by December 2025. Structural improvements to net interest margin 
  reflect lower cost of deposits and increased asset yields. 
  
 
 -- Underlying net interest income increased by 8% half-on-half to GBP223 million (H2 2024: GBP206 million, H1 2024: GBP172 
  million), reflecting the continued transition towards higher yielding assets and a reduction in cost of deposits. 
  
 
 -- Underlying net fee and other income has remained flat half-on-half at GBP63 million (H2 2024: GBP63 million, H1 2024: 
  GBP62 million). 
  
 
 -- Expected credit loss expense was GBP6 million for H1 2025 (H2 2024: GBP1 million, H1 2024: GBP6 million) reflecting a 
  continued benign credit environment. 
  
 
 -- Statutory profit before tax of GBP43 million for the half-year ended 30 June 2025 (H2 2024: loss of GBP179 million, H1 
  2024: loss of GBP34 million). Statutory profit after tax for the half was GBP30 million (H2 2024: GBP76 million 
  (following GBP254 million Deferred Tax Asset recognition), H1 2024: loss of GBP33 million).

Capital, Funding and Liquidity 

Minimum         Minimum 
                    Position    Position 
                                requirement       requirement 
                  H1 2025     H2 2024 
                                including buffers7    excluding buffers7 
 
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)      12.8%      12.5%      9.7%           5.2% 
 
Tier 1                 16.6%      12.5%      11.4%          6.9% 
 
Total Capital             18.9%      14.9%      13.7%          9.2% 
 
Total Capital + MREL          27.0%      23.0%      22.9%          18.4% 
 
Risk Weighted Assets (GBP million)    6,437      6,442      -            -

7. CRD IV buffers

-- Capital position now optimised for growth following the GBP250 million AT1 securities issuance and completion of GBP584

million unsecured personal loan portfolio sale in H1 2025.

-- Metro Bank's MREL ratio at H1 2025 was 27.0% a 400bps improvement half-on-half (H2 2024: 23.0%, H1 2024: 22.2%) and

410bps above regulatory minimum requirements (including buffers).

-- The Bank remains focused on optimising risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital.

-- Total RWAs remained flat half-on-half at GBP6.4 billion (H2 2024: GBP6.4 billion), reflecting the GBP584 million sale of

the unsecured personal loans portfolio.

-- RWA density at H1 2025 was 39% compared to 37% at H2 2024 reflecting the continued pivot to corporate, commercial

and SME lending.

-- Future benefits are expected from recently announced changes in Bank of England's revised Statement of Policy on

MREL. The Group expects to be reclassified as a transfer firm with MREL capital equal to minimum capital

requirements. Given this, there are no current plans to raise future MREL. The Group continues to review its

liability structure on an economic basis in the context of its ongoing regulatory and liquidity needs.

-- Strong liquidity and funding position maintained. All customer loans are fully funded by customer deposits. Loan to

deposit ratio at H1 2025 was 65%.

-- Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at H1 2025 was 315% (H2 2024: 337%, H1 2024: 365%), with cash balances in excess of

GBP2 billion.

-- Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) at H1 2025 was 165% (H2 2024: 169%, H1 2024: 153%).

-- The Treasury portfolio of GBP6.4 billion includes GBP4.0 billion of investment securities, of which 80% are rated AAA

and 20% are rated AA. Of the total investment securities, 93% is held at amortised cost and 7% is held at fair

value through other comprehensive income.

-- Over the next 2.5 years approximately GBP1.5 billion of fixed rate treasury assets will mature at an average blended

yield of just over 1%. These will be replaced by asset with yields in line with or greater than the prevailing base

rate.

Existing guidance reconfirmed 

ROTE       -- Mid-to-upper single digit in 2025, double-digit in 2026 and mid-to-upper teens thereafter 
 
NIM        -- Continued NIM expansion driven by asset rotation, and exit NIMs in 2025, 2026 and 2027 to be 
          between 3.00%-3.25%, 3.60%-4.00% and 4.00%-4.50%, respectively 
 
Costs       -- Year-on-year 4-5% reduction in cost for 2025 
         -- Cost to income ratios in 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be between 75%-70%, 65%-60% and 55%-50% 
        respectively

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Summary Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.