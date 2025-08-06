

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the first half of 2025, Beiersdorf (BEI.DE, BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported profit after tax of EUR561 million, down from EUR590 million, and return on sales after tax decreased from 11.4% to 10.8%. Earnings per share dropped to EUR2.47, although EPS excluding special factors remained unchanged at EUR2.54.



The operating result (EBIT), excluding special factors, was EUR836 million, slightly below the EUR838 million posted in the prior year, resulting in a marginal decline in EBIT margin from 16.2% to 16.1%.



Group sales for the period amounted to EUR5.188 billion versus EUR5.175 billion last year, reflecting a modest organic growth of 2.1%, a notable slowdown from the 7.1% organic growth recorded in H1 2024. Nominal sales remained nearly flat, rising just 0.2% year-over-year.



Gross cash flow also declined significantly from EUR769 million to EUR622 million, while capital expenditure rose from EUR171 million to EUR214 million, signaling continued investment despite softer market conditions.



Vincent Warnery, CEO of Beiersdorf, said: 'In the first half of 2025, Beiersdorf delivered a solid performance. However, the global skin care market experienced a slower growth than expected, particularly in the second quarter and into July 2025. This is why we adjusted our guidance for the Group and the Consumer Business Segment for the full year of 2025. Nevertheless, we expect to accelerate growth in the second half driven by our strong innovation pipeline. Validated by the successful performance of Epicelline in our Eucerin brand, the launch of the NIVEA Epigenetics Serum is expected to contribute significantly to our business in the second half of 2025 and bring NIVEA back to its stronger growth path.'



Looking ahead, Group organic sales growth is now expected to be around 3% versus the previously issued range of 4%-6%; Beiersdorf expects the consolidated EBIT margin from ongoing operations, excluding special factors, to be slightly above the previous year's level of 13.9%.



