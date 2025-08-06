

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK), a Dutch retail and wholesale holding company, on Wednesday reported higher net profit in its second quarter, while Underlying EBITDA edged down, despite higher net sales.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect underlying earnings per share to grow at a mid- to high-single-digit rate, and underlying operating margin of around 4 percent.



Further, the company announced 2025 interim dividend of 0.51 euro, compared to last year's 0.50 euro, based on the Group's interim dividend policy.



In the second quarter, net income grew 10 percent to 548 million euros from last year's 499 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.60 euro, up 13.3 percent from 0.53 euro a year ago.



Underlying earnings per share were 0.65 euros, same as last year.



Underlying EBITDA, meanwhile, edged down 0.3 percent to 1.806 billion euros from last year's 1.811 billion euros. Underlying EBITDA margin dropped 0.3 percentage points to 7.8 percent from 8.1 percent a year earlier.



Underlying operating margin was 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points at constant exchange rates.



Strong performance in Europe was offset by the impact of the first-time consolidation of Profi and strategic U.S. price investments to accelerate growth, the company noted.



Net sales increased 3.3 percent to 23.09 billion euros from prior year's 22.35 billion euros. The growth was 6.5 percent at constant exchange rates.



Net sales were positively impacted by 3.4 percentage points at constant exchange rates from the acquisition of Profi and negatively impacted by 1.2 percentage points from the closure of Stop & Shop stores and the cessation of tobacco sales in the Netherlands and Belgium.



Comparable sales excluding gasoline increased 4.0 percent, up 3.4 percent in the U.S. and 4.9 percent in Europe.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News