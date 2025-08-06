Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: A14MDC | ISIN: ES0105029005
Stuttgart
06.08.25
2,350 Euro
+1,29 % +0,030
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2025 09:10 Uhr
131 Leser
Facephi Launches "Advanced Injection Defense" Against Deepfakes and AI-Powered Injection Attacks

  • New AI-powered add-on for Facephi's Behavioral Biometrics Solution to detect and block injection attacks in real time
  • Protects against deepfakes, device emulation, and manipulated capture channels with forensic-level analysis
  • Easily integrates into onboarding and authentication workflows across banking, healthcare, telecom, and public sectors

Alicante, August 06, 2025 - Facephi Biometría, SA (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI) ("Facephi" or the "Company"), a Spanish tech leader in global digital identity protection and verification, has launched Advanced Injection Defense - a powerful new add-on to its Behavioral Biometrics Solution that brings enhanced protection against deepfakes, spoofing, and manipulated digital content.

As the threat landscape evolves, tools capable of creating high-precision fake images and videos are being increasingly used to compromise digital identity systems. Advanced Injection Defense directly addresses this challenge by combining artificial intelligence, forensic image analysis, and real-time capture validation to detect and block even the most convincing injection attacks.

"The challenge today isn't just verifying who someone is, but confirming that what we see hasn't been digitally altered before it reaches the system," said Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi. "This add-on was built to strengthen our Behavioral Biometrics Solution without disrupting the user experience."

This new feature protects against:

  • Injection of pre-recorded or manipulated media
  • Device emulation and screen replay attacks
  • Tampering of capture channels and data flows

By analyzing both the image content and the context of capture, Advanced Injection Defense flags anomalies such as simulation, substitution, or manipulation attempts. It enables organizations to verify digital identities with greater certainty and precision.

Now available as an add-on to Facephi's Behavioral Biometrics suite, Advanced Injection Defense can be integrated into both new customer onboarding and ongoing authentication processes. It meets rigorous global compliance requirements and is suited for high-risk sectors including:

  • Banking and Financial Services
  • Healthcare and Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Government and Public Administration

In an era where digital identity fraud is becoming more advanced and harder to detect, Facephi's Advanced Injection Defense offers a critical layer of trust - ensuring that every identity interaction is secure, authentic, and fraud-resistant.

About Facephi

Facephi is a technology company specializing in the protection and verification of digital identity, renowned for its focus on security and data integrity. Its solutions are designed to create safer, more accessible, and fraud-free processes, prevent identity theft, and ensure the ethical treatment of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 25+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.


