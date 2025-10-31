Facephi Reports Solid 1H25 Results, Expects Strong Acceleration in 2H25, and Provides 2025-2026 Financial Guidance

Positive Free Cash Flow (+€0,01 mm) over the last 12 months in terms of constant currency (CC); representing an unprecedented milestone in the Company's history.

EBITDA near break-even, with a result of -€0,2 mm or +€0,1 mm in CC; showing a significant improvement compared to -€2,7 mm in H1 2024.

Financial Projections 2025-2026: Revenue and EBITDA are expected to grow by +26% and +232% CAGR 2024-2026, respectively, with an estimated Free Cash Flow/EBITDA ratio of 39% for 2026.





Alicante, October 30, 2025 - Facephi Biometría, SA (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI) ("Facephi" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI/ML-powered digital identity verification and anti-fraud protection solutions, today released its financial results for the first half of 2025, and provides financial guidance for full-year 2025 and 2026.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 1H25 € million 1H24 1H25 Change TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE 43.6 € 65.4 € +50.0% NET REVENUE 11.7 € 12.6 € + 7.9% Excluding FX changes 13.0 € + 11.3% EBITDA NORMALIZED - 2.7 € - 0.2 € + €2.5 Excluding FX changes 0.1 € + €2.8 FREE CASH FLOW (*) - 8.8 € - 4.4 € + €4.4 Excluding FX changes - 4.3 € + €4.5 (*): Excluding FX changes, free cash flow for the past 12 months was +€0.01 million.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 2025-2026 CAGR € million FY 2024A FY 2025E FY 2026E 2024-2026 NET REVENUE 28,9 € 36,4 € 46,2 € 26,4% EBITDA NORMALIZED 1,0 € 7,4 € 11,0 € 231,7% FREE CASH FLOW - 4,5 € - 1,0 € 4,3 € +€8.8





Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi, commented: "We are pleased with the progress made in executing our strategy to deliver strong revenue growth with free cash flow generation, driven by GEOGRAPHIC, SECTOR and PRODUCT diversification.

Our performance during the first half of 2025 underscores our ability to sustain solid top-line growth with lower capital expenditures. Revenue grew 7,9%, while operating and personnel expenses increased only 3,0%, reflecting greater business efficiency and scalability. Excluding exchange rate fluctuations, Revenue would have increased by 11,3%, and EBITDA would have been positive at €0.1 million.

More importantly, for the first time in the Company's history, on a 12 months' basis free cash flow is positive.

These results further reaffirm our confidence in the corporate, strategic, and technological foundations built over the past 13 years, enabling profitable growth across the pillars of our strategy:

GEOGRAPHIC expansion: we now serve clients in over 30 countries, with notable momentum in the EMEA region, which now represents 4.6% of revenues (up from 1.3% in FY24). In the near term, we will focus on deepening our presence in existing markets to strengthen our position and optimize free cash flow generation before entering new countries.



SECTORdiversification is progressing in line with our strategic framework, with insurance, pensions, and fintech experiencing the largest growth, now accounting for 5.1% of revenues (up from 3.0%). We will concentrate on consolidating our footprint in travel, hospitality, and gaming, alongside the financial sector, before exploring opportunities in additional industries.



Most importantly, from a PRODUCT perspective, in 2025 Facephi evolved from offering digital identity verification and protection products to a comprehensive Identity & Anti-Fraud platform, providing clients with a holistic, end-to-end solution.





Our modular, AI/ML-powered Identity & Anti-Fraud platform features multi-biometric authentication, is compliance-ready, and can be deployed within weeks thanks to our proprietary technology. With the addition of our advanced fraud prevention solutions-such as behavioral biometrics and mule account detection-combined with Eastnet's financial crime prevention and compliance capabilities, Facephi now delivers a full-spectrum platform covering identity verification, protection, fraud detection, and regulatory compliance - providing a true 360° end-to-end solution.

These achievements strengthen our confidence in Facephi's outlook. We anticipate strong acceleration in 2H25 and 2026, supported by robust Revenue, EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow generation."

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The live webcast will be accessible via Webcast | Facephi's 1H25 Earnings Review | Facephi or through Facephi's Investor Relations website at Invest in Facephi . A replay of the webcast will be made available on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

To access the full earnings release, please click on: FACEPHI- Earnings H1 2025





About Facephi



Facephi is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance solutions. It delivers an AI/ML-powered Identity & Anti-Fraud platform that provides a comprehensive 360° end-to-end approach to digital protection. Renowned for its strong focus on security and data integrity, Facephi develops solutions that make digital processes safer, more accessible, and fraud-free. Its technologies help prevent identity theft while ensuring the ethical management and protection of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 30+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Facephi's future plans, objectives, and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's filings for a discussion of these risks.