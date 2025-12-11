Facephi Ranks No. 1 in Biometric & Document Authentication Capabilities in the Identity Platform Category by The Prism Project

within the category. Ranked 5th in Biometric & Document Authentication Capabilities across all categories of the 2025 Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Prism Report, placing Facephi in the top 3% globally.

Alicante, December 10, 2025 - Facephi Biometría, SA (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI) ("Facephi" or the "Company"), a Spanish tech leader in global digital identity protection and verification, is proud to announce its recognition in a recent research initiative conducted by The Prism Project in collaboration with Acuity Market Intelligence.

The report aims to bridge the gap between identity technology experts and enterprise professionals in both the private and public sectors, evaluating digital identity solution providers worldwide.

Facephi's top rankings underscore its innovation, reliability, and leadership in digital identity technology:

#1 in Biometric & Document Authentication Capabilities within the Identity Platform category.

"We are honored to be recognized for our cutting-edge biometric and document authentication solutions," said Javier Mira, CEO, Facephi. "The report underscores Facephi's ongoing dedication to advancing digital identity technology and equipping organizations worldwide with tools that ensure secure, seamless, and reliable authentication experiences.

In a context of growing threats from deepfakes and synthetic identities, rankings like those in the Prism Report provide external validation of the multi-biometric authentication systems and document verification tools. This recognition, which adds to our inclusion in several Gartner reports,reinforces the work of our team and our ongoing commitment to a secure, auditable, and people-centered identity model."

For further details: https://facephi.com/en/news/facephi-ranked-no-1-in-biometric-and-document-authentication/

About Facephi



Facephi is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance solutions. It delivers an AI/ML-powered Identity & Anti-Fraud platform that provides a comprehensive 360° end-to-end approach to digital protection. Renowned for its strong focus on security and data integrity, Facephi develops solutions that make digital processes safer, more accessible, and fraud-free. Its technologies help prevent identity theft while ensuring the ethical management and protection of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 30+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Facephi's future plans, objectives, and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's filings for a discussion of these risks.