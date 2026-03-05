Anzeige
WKN: A14MDC | ISIN: ES0105029005
Facephi and Huenei Forge Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Digital Identity Solutions in Latin America and the United States

Facephi and Huenei Forge Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Digital Identity Solutions in Latin America and the United States

  • Huenei IT Services is a software developer with 30+ years in Latin America, and active expansion in the United States.
  • Partnership merges Facephi's biometric identity and fraud prevention tech with Huenei's software and AI expertise.
  • Alliance designed to accelerate integration and time-to-market for identity solutions across key industries in LATAM and the U.S.
  • Integrated offerings aim to enhance secure onboarding, multi-biometric authentication, and behavioral biometrics.

Alicante, March 05, 2026 - Facephi (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI), a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, and Huenei IT Services, a software development company with more than 30 years in AI-driven software lifecycle solutions, have announced a strategic alliance aimed at strengthening digital identity and fraud prevention capabilities across Latin America and the United States.

The partnership combines Facephi's expertise in fraud prevention and biometric verification with Huenei's software and AI capabilities to accelerate time-to-market and drive adoption across the banking, insurance, retail, healthcare and logistics sectors.

"Our collaboration with Huenei enables us to bring Facephi's identity verification and anti-fraud solutions to a broader range of companies driving digital transformation," said Jorge Sanz, General Manager of Facephi. "Together, we'll help enterprises ensure security in every online interaction while enhancing customer experience."

Gustavo Comisso, CEO of Huenei IT Services, added: "This alliance represents more than a technological integration. By combining our expertise, we help organizations build digital ecosystems where identity is an enabler of business, not a point of friction. At Huenei, we have been applying AI within the development lifecycle to accelerate deliveries and modernize critical systems; integrating Facephi's biometric capabilities allows us to offer stronger and more secure solutions for highly regulated industries in Latin America and the United States."

The alliance strengthens Facephi's growth strategy by delivering scalable, secure, and cost-efficient solutions that reduce operational friction while enhancing customer experience.

About Huenei

Huenei IT Services is a software development company with over 30 years of experience in Latin America, with a presence in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, and active expansion in the United States. The company specializes in custom software development, nearshore teams, system modernization, API integration, and the application of AI throughout the development lifecycle, serving organizations in sectors such as banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and logistics.

About Facephi

Facephi is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance solutions. It delivers an AI/ML-powered Identity & Anti-Fraud platform that provides a comprehensive 360° end-to-end approach to digital protection. Renowned for its strong focus on security and data integrity, Facephi develops solutions that make digital processes safer, more accessible, and fraud-free. Its technologies help prevent identity theft while ensuring the ethical management and protection of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 30+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Facephi's future plans, objectives, and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's filings for a discussion of these risks.


