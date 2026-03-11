Facephi's Vision for 2026: A Structural Winner in a Rapidly Evolving, AI-Enabled Digital Identity and Fraud-Prevention Market

2025, a Catalyst Year : Facephi evolved from a biometric company into a comprehensive digital identity and fraud-prevention platform , creating a unique 360° approach to risk management.

: , creating a unique 360° approach to risk management. AI-Driven Advantage : Amid debate over AI's disruption to many business models, Facephi benefits from rising demand for certified and secure solutions. Its continuously learning platform transforms AI-driven risk into a structural competitive advantage.

: Amid debate over AI's disruption to many business models, Facephi benefits from rising demand for certified and secure solutions. Mission-Critical Infrastructure:Deployed at the core of regulated industries, where failure results in financial, regulatory, and reputational damage; identity solutions cannot be commoditized or delegated to generic, non-certified, or non-auditable AI platforms.





Alicante, March 11, 2026 - Facephi (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI), a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, publishes its Investor Positioning 2026, highlighting its structural advantage in an AI-driven market.

This release comes amid growing investor debate over AI's impact on traditional technology business models. While AI is disrupting many sectors, Facephi's 360° certified platform, regulatory expertise, and continuous risk management architecture are structurally reinforced by these changes.

Facephi operates at the intersection of digital identity, fraud prevention, and compliance in regulated industries; where any mistake carries direct financial, legal, and reputational consequences. In these contexts, identity solutions must be auditable, resilient, and embedded within regulated workflows; they cannot be commoditized or delegated to generic AI platforms.

Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi, commented: "2025 was transformative, as Facephi evolved into a comprehensive digital identity and fraud-prevention platform. AI strengthens our relevance in an environment of increasingly sophisticated fraud.

This positioning enables us to grow well above the industry average, with sustained 25%+ growth, margin expansion through scale, and positive cash flow from 2026; and we are just getting started."

Facephi's architecture leverages continuous learning and adaptive risk management, turning AI from a threat into a structural competitive advantage. By combining biometrics, AI, and ML-driven decision engines in an end-to-end platform, Facephi is building the mission-critical identity infrastructure required for an AI-driven, regulated digital economy at scale and at the right moment in the market cycle. Organizations that fail to adapt risk being left behind.

To access the full document, please click of the following link: FACEPHI - Investor Positioning 2026

About Facephi



Facephi is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance solutions. It delivers an AI/ML-powered Identity & Anti-Fraud platform that provides a comprehensive 360° end-to-end approach to digital protection. Renowned for its strong focus on security and data integrity, Facephi develops solutions that make digital processes safer, more accessible, and fraud-free. Its technologies help prevent identity theft while ensuring the ethical management and protection of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 30+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Facephi's future plans, objectives, and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's filings for a discussion of these risks.