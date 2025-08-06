

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. (HKUOF) Wednesday reported net loss of 1.816 billion yen for the first quarter, compared with net profit of 317 million yen in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue for the quarter decreased 15.2%.



A gain on the sale of Mercari shares by UNITED, Inc. was recorded in the previous-year quarter.



Operating income decreased 39.9% to 2.527 billion yen from 4.207 billion yen last year. Excluding one-off items, adjusted operating profit was 165.6% up year-on-year.



Revenue dropped to 169.82 billion yen from 200.36 billion yen in the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News