JinkoSolar claims Longi's high-end back-contact (BC) solar products infringe on a former LG patent, which is now held by Jinko. JinkoSolar's subsidiary, Shangrao Jinko Xinyuan Yuedong, has filed a lawsuit in the Munich division of the Unified Patent Court, accusing Longi Green Energy and several of its European subsidiaries of infringing on European patent EP3297043. The patent, originally owned by South Korea's LG, relates to a solar cell structure based on "selective doping of the passivation layer" - a technology Jinko acquired in recent years through its strategic purchase of LG's solar ...

