

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased in June after remaining steady in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose by a working-day-adjusted 2.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.8 percent stable increase in May.



A 5.8 percent growth in sales of non-food products predominantly drove the overall growth in June. Sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores increased 0.2 percent, while the demand for food products fell further by 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 1.1 percent in June, after a 0.3 percent decrease in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News