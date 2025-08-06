

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Rakuten Bank reported first quarter profit to owners of parent of 16.8 billion yen, up 54.1% from last year. Profit per share was 96.35 yen compared to 62.57 yen. Ordinary income was 57.5 billion yen, up 40.8%.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit to owners of parent of 64.3 billion yen, profit per share of 368.79 yen, and ordinary income of 246.9 billion yen.



