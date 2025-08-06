Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: A1H81M | ISIN: CH0126881561
Wildfires and severe thunderstorms in the US drive global insured losses to USD 80 billion in first half of 2025, Swiss Re Institute estimates

DJ Wildfires and severe thunderstorms in the US drive global insured losses to USD 80 billion in first half of 2025, Swiss Re Institute estimates 

Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Market Report/Research Update 
Wildfires and severe thunderstorms in the US drive global insured losses to USD 80 billion in first half of 2025, Swiss 
Re Institute estimates 
2025-08-06 / 10:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 . First half of 2025 second costliest first half-year ever, driven by California wildfires and severe thunderstorms 
  in the US 
 . California wildfires accounted for USD 40 billion of insured losses, highest-ever insured loss from a wildfire 
  event 
 . With both North Atlantic hurricane season and wildfire season in progress, insured losses in 2025 could exceed 
  Swiss Re Institute's projection of USD 150 billion 
Zurich, 6 August 2025 - Global insured losses from natural catastrophes reach USD 80 billion in the first half of 2025 
according to Swiss Re Institute's preliminary estimates. This is almost double the 10-year average and more than half 
of the USD150billion (in 2025 prices) projected for the full year, following the long-term annual growth trend of 5-7%. 
With natural catastrophe activity typically higher in the second half of the year, total insured losses for 2025 could 
therefore exceed the projection. 
 
The wildfires that swept through parts of Los Angeles County in January constitute the largest-ever insured wildfire 
loss event by far, resulting in estimated insured losses of USD 40 billion. This exceptional loss severity was due to a 
prolonged Santa Ana winds season coupled with a lack of rainfall, allowing the fires to spread rapidly and destroy more 
than 16 000 structures in an area with some of the densest concentration of high-value single-family residential 
property in the US. 
 
Losses from wildfires have risen sharply over the past decade as rising temperatures, more frequent droughts and 
changing rainfall patterns converge with suburban sprawl and high-value asset concentration. Before 2015, 
wildfire-related insured losses made up around 1% of all natural catastrophe claims. With eight of the ten costliest 
wildfire events on record occurring in the past ten years, the share of insured losses related to wildfires has 
increased to 7%. 
 
Wildfires are an ever-present hazard in hot and dry regions with large areas of vegetation, such as there are in North 
America. The single biggest loss growth driver for this peril is increased exposure in such hazardous regions. Due to 
the combination of high hazard and high value asset concentration, most fire losses originate in the US and 
particularly in California, where expansion in hazardous regions has been high. Since 1990, exposure growth in the 
high-risk wildland urban interface (WUI) zones has outpaced exposure growth in non-WUI zones by a factor of 1.8 in the 
US, and by a factor of 1.9 in California. 
  Severe thunderstorms continue to be major loss driver 
Insured losses from severe thunderstorms (severe convective storms, SCS) amounted to USD 31 billion in the first half 
of 2025. While the year saw several damaging thunderstorms with large hail and tornado outbreaks in the US, the overall 
SCS-triggered losses fell below both Swiss Re Institute's trend estimate of USD 35 billion and the record-breaking 
events of 2023 and 2024. Nevertheless, SCS continue to be a major driver of global natural catastrophe insured losses, 
with year-on-year volatility underscoring their persistent threat to property and infrastructure. 
 
Urbanisation in hazard-prone areas, rising asset values and inflation have amplified the financial impact of severe 
thunderstorms. As exposure continues to grow and reconstruction becomes more expensive, Swiss Re Institute expects 
losses from this peril to increase over time. 
 
Jérôme Haegeli, Swiss Re's Group Chief Economist, says: "The strongest lever to increase the resilience and safety of 
communities is to double down on mitigation and adaptation. It's here that everyone can help reduce losses before they 
occur. While mitigation and adaptation measures come at a price, our research shows that, for example, flood protection 
measures such as dykes, dams and flood gates are up to ten times more cost-effective than rebuilding." 
 
Further examples for adaptation measures include enforcing building codes, strengthening zoning laws, increasing flood 
protection and discouraging settlement in areas prone to natural perils. 
 
The magnitude 7.7 earthquake that hit Myanmar in March was a human tragedy, resulting in a high number of fatalities. 
Shockwaves were felt as far away as Thailand, India and China, causing estimated insured losses of USD 1.5 billion in 
Thailand alone. 
  Focus on hurricane season in second half of 2025 
The second half of the year started with the warming effects of a major heat dome that led to temperatures in excess of 
40°C in western and central Europe in late June, and with wildfire outbreaks in several countries. In the US, 
torrential rains led to catastrophic flash flooding in central Texas in July. 
 
With the US season for SCS past its peak, the focus for the second half of the year shifts to the North Atlantic 
hurricane season that typically peaks in early September. Forecasts indicate near- to above-average activity, with 
three to five major hurricanes - above the long-term average of three. 
 
For insurers and exposed communities, the key factor determining the scale of losses is where a hurricane hits. The 
20-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina serves as a reminder that tropical cyclones, in particular major hurricanes, 
pose substantial risk to the eastern and Gulf Coasts of North America, as well as the Caribbean. For coastal 
communities, preparation and advance resilience are essential to minimise the impact. 
 
Balz Grollimund, Swiss Re's Head Catastrophe Perils, says: "Reinsurers not only act as a shock absorber for peak risks. 
They also have a crucial role to help the world prepare and respond to the growing natural catastrophe risk by 
understanding, quantifying and transferring the risk. Their models and tools pave the way for partnerships in public 
and private sectors that provide innovative, practical answers and help communities get back on their feet faster." 
 
With 60% of annual natural catastrophe insured losses historically occurring in the second half of the year, the period 
ahead remains fraught with uncertainty. Losses fluctuate greatly year-on-year, with random fluctuations mostly due to 
natural weather variability. Should current loss trends continue, global insured losses from natural catastrophes in 
2025 could exceed Swiss Re Institute's projections of USD 150 billion in 2025 prices. However, this outcome remains 
contingent on the evolution of major perils in the coming months. 
 
Total economic and insured losses in H1 2025 and H1 2024 
 
                                            
 
                                            
 
USD billion             H1     H1     H1        % change 
 
                   2025    2024    10-y avg*    vs 10-y avg 
 
Economic losses          143     130     106       35% 
 
          Nat cat     135     123     99        36% 
 
          Man-made    8      8      7        14% 
 
                                            
 
Insured losses           87     69     47        85% 
 
          Nat cat     80     62     41        95% 
 
          Man-made    7      7      6        17% 
 
  
 
*Note: H1 10-year average refers to the average first-half losses between 2015 and 2024 
 
  
 
Source: Swiss Re Institute

How to order this sigma study:

The English version of the sigma insights, August 2025, "Unseasonal fires trigger above-trend first-half 2025 natural catastrophe insured losses", is available in electronic format. You can download it here.

The English version of the sigma insights, June 2025, "Hurricane Katrina: A watershed event for insurance", is available in electronic format. You can download it here.

"7 lessons learned from the California wildfires for European insurers" is available here.

For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com. Please use this link to access Swiss Re's press releases.

Swiss Re The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 70 offices globally.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2025 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
