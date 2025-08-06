

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar advanced to a 1-week high of 0.6495 against the U.S. dollar, from Tuesday's closing value of 0.6472.



The aussie rose to 5-day highs of 95.90 against the yen, 1.7822 against the euro and 0.8943 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 95.48, 1.7891 and 0.8913, respectively.



Against the NZ dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.0966 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.0955.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 97.00 against the yen, 1.76 against the euro, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.



