

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.9541 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.9599.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi advanced to 2-day highs of 0.5927 and 87.46 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.5908 and 87.16, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.92 against the euro, 0.61 against the greenback and 89.00 against the yen.



