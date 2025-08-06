

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 1.5930 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.5946.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie edged up to 1.3764 and 107.27 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.3772 and 107.13, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.57 against the euro, 1.35 against the greenback and 109.00 against the yen.



