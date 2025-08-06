

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola HBC AG reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first-half of 2025 increased to 470.6 million euros or 1.30 euros per share from last year's 381.6 million euros or 1.04 euros per share, reflecting higher operating profit and lower finance costs.



Comparable net profit of 474.7 million euros and comparable basic earnings per share of 1.308 euros were 24.8% and 25.8% higher than in the prior-year period, respectively, supported by lower net finance costs.



Net sales revenue for the period increased to 5.620 billion euros from 5.176 billion euros in the prior year.



Organic revenue grew by 9.9% in the first half, with volume growth of 2.6%. Reported net sales revenue increased by 8.6%, with strong organic growth slightly offset by a negative foreign currency impact due to the depreciation of the Nigerian Naira and Egyptian Pound.



The company reiterated its guidance for 2025 and now anticipates delivering results at the top end of both its guided ranges. Specifically, the company expects organic revenue growth between 6% and 8%, and organic EBIT growth in the range of 7% to 11%.



