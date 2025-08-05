Superior Group of Companies Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Total net sales of $144.0 million, up 9% over $131.7 million in prior year second quarter -

- Net income of $1.6 million, up from $0.6 million in prior year second quarter -

- EBITDA of $6.1 million, up 9% over $5.6 million in prior year second quarter -

- Continued to execute on stock repurchase plan -

- Board of Directors approves $0.14 per share quarterly dividend -

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the "Company"), today announced its second quarter 2025 results.

"We were able to grow revenue 9% over the prior year, led by Branded Products sales climbing a very healthy 14%, resulting in strong sequential improvement from the first quarter," said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. "We are experiencing modest improvement in client sentiment and we will continue to leverage our diverse sourcing channels and marketing strategies to make the most of market conditions. With our strong balance sheet and cost actions taken during the year, we're able to navigate changing market conditions, invest for future growth and return capital to shareholders whenever possible. In addition to our consistent dividend, during the quarter we also continued to repurchase shares which we consider a compelling value."

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, net sales were $144.0 million, up from second quarter 2024 net sales of $131.7 million. Pretax earnings of $1.8 million were up from $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net earnings of $1.6 million or $0.10 per diluted share were up from net income of $0.6 million or $0.04 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable August 29, 2025 to shareholders of record as of August 18, 2025.

Share Repurchase Update

The Company allocated $4.0 million to repurchasing approximately 390,000 shares during the second quarter, resulting in $12.3 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization at quarter end.

2025 Full-Year Outlook

The Company is maintaining its full-year revenue outlook range of $550 million to $575 million.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC's commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 144,045 $ 131,736 $ 281,142 $ 270,578 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 88,719 80,981 175,375 164,506 Selling and administrative expenses 52,240 48,564 102,342 97,502 Interest expense, net 1,250 1,541 2,495 3,328 142,209 131,086 280,212 265,336 Income before income tax expense 1,836 650 930 5,242 Income tax expense 285 50 137 730 Net income $ 1,551 $ 600 $ 793 $ 4,512 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 14,813,984 16,221,073 15,206,819 16,124,553 Diluted 15,101,942 16,769,297 15,573,692 16,611,375 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.28

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except shares and par value data) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,026 $ 18,766 Accounts receivable, net 94,194 95,092 Inventories 106,597 96,675 Contract assets 53,762 51,688 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,003 10,831 Total current assets 285,582 273,052 Property, plant and equipment, net 40,221 41,879 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,746 15,567 Deferred tax asset 13,830 13,835 Intangible assets, net 49,320 51,137 Goodwill 2,434 2,304 Other assets 18,123 17,360 Total assets $ 423,256 $ 415,134 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 56,464 $ 50,942 Other current liabilities 41,610 44,367 Current portion of long-term debt 5,625 5,625 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 1,600 814 Total current liabilities 105,299 101,748 Long-term debt 93,720 80,410 Long-term pension liability 13,514 13,315 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 668 935 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,711 10,486 Other long-term liabilities 9,268 9,384 Total liabilities 231,180 216,278 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 15,917,963 and 16,484,921 shares, respectively 15 16 Additional paid-in capital 83,285 84,060 Retained earnings 112,017 120,139 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax: (3,241 ) (5,359 ) Total shareholders' equity 192,076 198,856 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 423,256 $ 415,134

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 793 $ 4,512 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,182 6,620 Inventory write-downs 1,042 888 Credit loss expense 2,100 (383 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,561 1,620 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 520 296 Other, net 182 775 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of a business: Accounts receivable (569 ) 10,578 Contract assets (1,682 ) (4,526 ) Inventories (10,692 ) 3,936 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,267 (1,309 ) Other assets (789 ) (761 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 1,740 (6,424 ) Other long-term liabilities 291 478 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,946 16,300 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,716 ) (1,974 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,716 ) (1,974 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under revolving lines of credit 57,000 10,000 Payments under revolving lines of credit (41,000 ) (24,000 ) Payments of term loan (2,812 ) (1,875 ) Payment of cash dividends (4,515 ) (4,657 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities - (557 ) Proceeds received on exercise of stock options and payments for shares withheld for taxes 189 1,076 Common shares repurchased and retired (7,926 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 936 (20,013 ) Effect of currency exchange rates on cash 1,094 (835 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,260 (6,522 ) Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 18,766 19,896 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 21,026 $ 13,374

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 1,551 $ 600 $ 793 $ 4,512 Interest expense, net 1,250 1,541 2,495 3,328 Income tax expense 285 50 137 730 Depreciation and amortization 2,978 3,368 6,182 6,620 EBITDA(1) $ 6,064 $ 5,559 $ 9,607 $ 15,190 EBITDA margin(1) 4.2 % 4.2 % 3.4 % 5.6 %

(1) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company's core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company's capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's results of operations. The Company's EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025: Net sales $ 92,647 $ 28,253 $ 23,977 $ (832 ) $ - $ 144,045 Cost of goods sold 59,631 18,237 11,364 (513 ) - 88,719 Gross margin 33,016 10,016 12,613 (319 ) - 55,326 Selling and administrative expenses 25,432 10,078 11,612 (319 ) 5,437 52,240 Depreciation and amortization 1,395 854 639 - 90 2,978 Segment EBITDA(1) $ 8,979 $ 792 $ 1,640 $ - $ (5,347 ) $ 6,064 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024: Net sales $ 81,296 $ 26,592 $ 24,832 $ (984 ) $ - $ 131,736 Cost of goods sold 53,170 16,392 11,871 (452 ) - 80,981 Gross margin 28,126 10,200 12,961 (532 ) - 50,755 Selling and administrative expenses 22,969 9,879 10,533 (532 ) 5,715 48,564 Depreciation and amortization 1,567 956 753 - 92 3,368 Segment EBITDA(1) $ 6,724 $ 1,277 $ 3,181 $ - $ (5,623 ) $ 5,559 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025: Net sales $ 179,121 $ 55,516 $ 48,202 $ (1,697 ) $ - $ 281,142 Cost of goods sold 118,418 35,367 22,608 (1,018 ) - 175,375 Gross margin 60,703 20,149 25,594 (679 ) - 105,767 Selling and administrative expenses 48,852 19,604 22,533 (679 ) 12,032 102,342 Depreciation and amortization 2,875 1,766 1,361 - 180 6,182 Segment EBITDA(1) $ 14,726 $ 2,311 $ 4,422 $ - $ (11,852 ) $ 9,607 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024: Net sales $ 168,364 $ 55,829 $ 48,384 $ (1,999 ) $ - $ 270,578 Cost of goods sold 108,497 34,119 22,779 (889 ) - 164,506 Gross margin 59,867 21,710 25,605 (1,110 ) - 106,072 Selling and administrative expenses 46,263 19,691 20,954 (1,110 ) 11,704 97,502 Depreciation and amortization 3,067 1,893 1,476 - 184 6,620 Segment EBITDA(1) $ 16,671 $ 3,912 $ 6,127 $ - $ (11,520 ) $ 15,190

(1) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 "Segment Reporting". Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment EBITDA include: interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization expense. Total EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of Total EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.