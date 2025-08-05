Elme Communities Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (the "Company" or "Elme") (NYSE: ELME), a multifamily REIT, reported financial and operating results today for the quarter ended June 30, 2025:

Financial Results Three months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Net loss per diluted share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) Core FFO per diluted share 0.24 0.23



Operational Highlights

Same-store multifamily NOI increased by 4.5% compared to the prior year quarter

Same-store Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home increased 1.4% compared to the prior year quarter

Effective blended Lease Rate Growth was 1.3% for our Same-Store Portfolio during the quarter, comprised of effective new Lease Rate Growth of (3.3)% and effective renewal Lease Rate Growth of 4.9%

Retention was 62% during the quarter, in line with expectations

Same-store multifamily Average Occupancy was 94.7% during the quarter, up 0.2% compared to the prior year quarter





Balance Sheet

Available liquidity was $330 million as of June 30, 2025, consisting of availability under the Company's revolving credit facility and cash on hand

Annualized second quarter Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 5.6x

The Company has a strong balance sheet with only $125 million of debt maturing before 2028 and no secured debt





Strategic Review Update

On August 4, 2025, Elme announced that it had entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Cortland Partners, dated August 1, 2025 (the "Purchase Agreement"), providing for the sale of 19 multifamily communities for approximately $1.6 billion. Also on August 4, 2025, the Board of Trustees announced that it has approved a voluntary plan of sale and liquidation providing for the sale of Elme Communities' remaining assets and the liquidation and dissolution of Elme (the "Plan of Sale and Liquidation").

Second Quarter Operating Results

Multifamily same-store NOI - Same-store NOI increased 4.5% compared to the corresponding prior year period driven primarily by higher rental revenue and fee and ancillary income. Average occupancy for the quarter increased 0.2% from the prior year period to 94.7%.

- Same-store NOI increased 4.5% compared to the corresponding prior year period driven primarily by higher rental revenue and fee and ancillary income. Average occupancy for the quarter increased 0.2% from the prior year period to 94.7%. Other same-store NOI - The Other same-store portfolio is comprised of one asset, Watergate 600. Other same-store NOI decreased by 7.3% compared to the corresponding prior year period due to lower occupancy. Watergate 600 was 82.3% occupied and leased at quarter end.





2025 Guidance

Given the announced portfolio sale transaction and adoption of the Plan of Sale and Liquidation, the Company is withdrawing it's prior 2025 guidance and assumptions and does not expect to issue new guidance for 2025 or 2026.

Dividends

On July 3, 2025, Elme Communities paid a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share.

On August 4, 2025, Elme Communities announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 17, 2025.

This Earnings Release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Please see the following pages for the corresponding definitions and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

ELME COMMUNITIES AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, OPERATING RESULTS 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Real estate rental revenue $ 62,099 $ 60,103 $ 123,592 $ 119,616 Expenses Property operating and maintenance 14,624 13,996 28,799 27,460 Real estate taxes and insurance 8,038 7,986 15,857 16,241 Property management 2,256 2,175 4,502 4,393 General and administrative 7,689 6,138 16,918 12,334 Depreciation and amortization 23,560 23,895 46,799 48,838 56,167 54,190 112,875 109,266 Real estate operating income 5,932 5,913 10,717 10,350 Other income (expense) Interest expense (9,498 ) (9,384 ) (18,958 ) (18,878 ) Other income - - - 1,410 (9,498 ) (9,384 ) (18,958 ) (17,468 ) Net loss $ (3,566 ) $ (3,471 ) $ (8,241 ) $ (7,118 ) Net loss $ (3,566 ) $ (3,471 ) $ (8,241 ) $ (7,118 ) Depreciation and amortization 23,560 23,895 46,799 48,838 NAREIT funds from operations $ 19,994 $ 20,424 $ 38,558 $ 41,720 Leasing commissions capitalized (4 ) - (4 ) - Recurring capital improvements (3,203 ) (2,144 ) (6,120 ) (4,915 ) Straight-line rents, net 86 25 166 40 Non-real estate depreciation & amortization of debt costs 1,269 1,259 2,540 2,429 Amortization of lease intangibles, net (167 ) (163 ) (336 ) (325 ) Amortization and expensing of restricted share and unit compensation 1,740 1,045 3,113 2,135 Adjusted funds from operations $ 19,715 $ 20,446 $ 37,917 $ 41,084

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Per share data: 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss (Basic) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) (Diluted) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) NAREIT FFO (Basic) $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 (Diluted) $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.43 $ 0.47 Dividends paid $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 88,093 87,910 88,078 87,898 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 88,093 87,910 88,078 87,898 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (for NAREIT FFO) 88,414 87,975 88,436 87,936

ELME COMMUNITIES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Land $ 383,808 $ 383,808 Income producing property 2,013,831 1,999,525 2,397,639 2,383,333 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (662,209 ) (618,299 ) Net income producing property 1,735,430 1,765,034 Properties under development or held for future development 30,980 30,980 Total real estate held for investment, net 1,766,410 1,796,014 Cash and cash equivalents 4,786 6,144 Restricted cash 2,307 2,465 Rents and other receivables 12,250 12,511 Prepaid expenses and other assets 24,451 28,628 Total assets $ 1,810,204 $ 1,845,762 Liabilities Notes payable, net $ 523,196 $ 522,953 Line of credit 175,000 176,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 38,230 36,293 Dividend payable 15,947 15,898 Advance rents 5,079 6,257 Tenant security deposits 6,282 6,283 Total liabilities 763,734 763,684 Equity Shareholders' equity Preferred shares; $0.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 150,000 shares authorized: 88,162 and 88,029 shares issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 882 880 Additional paid in capital 1,743,161 1,740,078 Distributions in excess of net income (686,226 ) (646,095 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,624 ) (13,066 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,046,193 1,081,797 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 277 281 Total equity 1,046,470 1,082,078 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,810,204 $ 1,845,762

The following tables contain reconciliations of net loss to NOI and same-store NOI for the periods presented (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (3,566 ) $ (3,471 ) $ (8,241 ) $ (7,118 ) Adjustments: Property management expense 2,256 2,175 4,502 4,393 General and administrative expense 7,689 6,138 16,918 12,334 Real estate depreciation and amortization 23,560 23,895 46,799 48,838 Interest expense 9,498 9,384 18,958 18,878 Other income - - - (1,410 ) Total Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 39,437 $ 38,121 $ 78,936 $ 75,915 Multifamily NOI: Same-store Portfolio $ 36,483 $ 34,927 $ 72,944 $ 69,497 Development (61 ) (57 ) (124 ) (114 ) Total 36,422 34,870 72,820 69,383 Other NOI (Watergate 600) 3,015 3,251 6,116 6,532 Total NOI $ 39,437 $ 38,121 $ 78,936 $ 75,915

The following table contains a reconciliation of net loss to core funds from operations for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (3,566 ) $ (3,471 ) $ (8,241 ) $ (7,118 ) Add: Real estate depreciation and amortization 23,560 23,895 46,799 48,838 NAREIT funds from operations 19,994 20,424 38,558 41,720 Add/(deduct): Other non-operating expenses(1) 1,503 60 4,544 60 Severance expense - 64 - 64 Gain on land easements - - - (1,410 ) Core funds from operations $ 21,497 $ 20,548 $ 43,102 $ 40,434 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Per share data: 2025 2024 2025 2024 NAREIT FFO (Basic) $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 (Diluted) $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.43 $ 0.47 Core FFO (Basic) $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.49 $ 0.46 (Diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.49 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 88,093 87,910 88,078 87,898 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

(for NAREIT and Core FFO) 88,414 87,975 88,436 87,936

(1) Other non-operating expenses during 2025 consist of advisory and legal services provided by third parties related to the previously disclosed cooperation agreement with Argosy-Lionbridge Management, LLC in Q1 2025 and our previously announced formal strategic alternatives review.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (3,566 ) $ (3,471 ) $ (8,241 ) $ (7,118 ) Add/(deduct): Interest expense 9,498 9,384 18,958 18,878 Real estate depreciation and amortization 23,560 23,895 46,799 48,838 Non-real estate depreciation 198 197 397 308 Severance expense - 64 - 64 Other non-operating expenses(1) 1,503 60 4,544 60 Gain on land easements - - - (1,410 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,193 $ 30,129 $ 62,457 $ 59,620

(1) Other non-operating expenses during 2025 consist of advisory and legal services provided by third parties related to the previously disclosed cooperation agreement with Argosy-Lionbridge Management, LLC in Q1 2025 and our previously announced formal strategic alternatives review.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate, casualty gain/loss, real estate impairment, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss on interest rate derivatives, severance expense, acquisition expenses, gain from non-disposal activities, adjustment to deferred taxes, write-off of pursuit costs and gain on land easements. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because we believe it helps investors and lenders understand our ability to incur and service debt and to make capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP measure. It is calculated by subtracting from FFO (1) recurring improvements, tenant improvements and leasing costs, that are capitalized and amortized and are necessary to maintain our properties and revenue stream (excluding items contemplated prior to acquisition or associated with development / redevelopment of a property) and (2) straight line rents, then adding (3) non-real estate depreciation and amortization, (4) non-cash fair value interest expense and (5) amortization of restricted share compensation, then adding or subtracting the (6) amortization of lease intangibles, (7) real estate impairment and (8) non-cash gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, as appropriate. AFFO is included herein, because we consider it to be a performance measure of a REIT's ability to incur and service debt and to distribute dividends to its shareholders. AFFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Core Adjusted Funds From Operations ("Core AFFO") is calculated by adjusting AFFO for the following items (which we believe are not indicative of the performance of Elme Communities' operating portfolio and affect the comparative measurement of Elme Communities' operating performance over time): (1) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and gains or losses on interest rate derivatives, (2) expenses related to acquisition and structuring activities, (3) non-share-based executive transition costs, severance expenses and other expenses related to corporate restructuring and executive retirements or resignations, (4) expenses consisting of advisory and legal services provided by third parties related to our previously announced formal strategic alternatives review and the previously disclosed cooperation agreement, (5) property impairments, casualty gains and losses, and gains or losses on sale not already excluded from Core AFFO, as appropriate, (6) write-off of pursuit costs, (7) adjustment to deferred taxes and (8) gain on land easements. These items can vary greatly from period to period, depending upon the volume of our acquisition activity and debt retirements, among other factors. We believe that by excluding these items, Core AFFO serves as a useful, supplementary performance measure of Elme Communities' ability to incur and service debt, and distribute dividends to its shareholders. Core AFFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is calculated by adjusting NAREIT FFO for the following items (which we believe are not indicative of the performance of Elme Communities' operating portfolio and affect the comparative measurement of Elme Communities' operating performance over time): (1) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and gains or losses on interest rate derivatives, (2) expenses related to acquisition and structuring activities, (3) executive transition costs, severance expenses and other expenses related to corporate restructuring and executive retirements or resignations, (4) expenses consisting of advisory and legal services provided by third parties related to our previously announced formal strategic alternatives review and the previously disclosed cooperation agreement, (5) property impairments, casualty gains and losses, and gains or losses on sale not already excluded from NAREIT FFO, as appropriate, (6) write-off of pursuit costs, (7) adjustment to deferred taxes and (8) gain on land easements. These items can vary greatly from period to period, depending upon the volume of our acquisition activity and debt retirements, among other factors. We believe that by excluding these items, Core FFO serves as a useful, supplementary measure of Elme Communities' ability to incur and service debt, and distribute dividends to its shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

NAREIT Funds From Operations ("FFO") is defined by the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") FFO White Paper Restatement, as net income (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") excluding gains (or losses) associated with sales of properties, impairments of depreciable real estate and real estate depreciation and amortization. We consider NAREIT FFO to be a standard supplemental measure for real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), and believe it is a useful measure because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which historically assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have instead historically risen or fallen with market conditions, we believe that NAREIT FFO more accurately provides investors an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and fund other needs. Our NAREIT FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs. These other REITs may not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. NAREIT FFO is a non-GAAP measure.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA represents net debt as of period end divided by adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three months periods are multiplied by four) or on a trailing 12 month basis. We define net debt as the total outstanding debt reported as per our consolidated balance sheets less cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period.

Net Operating Income ("NOI"), defined as real estate rental revenue less direct real estate operating expenses, is a non-GAAP measure. NOI is calculated as net income, less non-real estate revenue and the results of discontinued operations (including the gain or loss on sale, if any), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, lease origination expenses, general and administrative expenses, acquisition costs, real estate impairment, casualty gain and losses and gain or loss on extinguishment of debt. NOI does not include management expenses, which consist of corporate property management costs and property management fees paid to third parties. NOI is the primary performance measure we use to assess the results of our operations at the property level. We believe that NOI is a useful performance measure because, when compared across periods, it reflects the impact on operations of trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs on an unleveraged basis, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. NOI excludes certain components from net income in order to provide results more closely related to a property's results of operations. For example, interest expense is not necessarily linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset. In addition, depreciation and amortization, because of historical cost accounting and useful life estimates, may distort operating performance at the property level. As a result of the foregoing, we provide NOI as a supplement to net income, calculated in accordance with GAAP. NOI does not represent net income or income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP. As such, NOI should not be considered an alternative to these measures as an indication of our operating performance.

Other Definitions

Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home represents the average of effective rent (net of concessions) for in-place leases plus the market rent for vacant homes, divided by the total number of homes. We believe Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home is a useful metric in evaluating the average pricing of our homes. It is a component of Residential Revenue, which is used to calculate our NOI. It does not represent actual rental revenue collected per unit.

Average Occupancy is based on average daily occupied apartment homes as a percentage of total apartment homes.

Current Strategy represents the class of each community in our portfolio based on a set of criteria. Our strategies consist of the following subcategories: Class A, Class A-, Class B Value-Add and Class B. A community's class is dependent on a variety of factors, including its vintage, site location, amenities and services, rent growth drivers and rent relative to the market.

Class A communities are recently-developed, well-located, have competitive amenities and services and command average rental rates well above market median rents.

Class A- communities have been developed within the past 20 years and feature operational improvements and unit upgrades and command rents at or above median market rents.

Class B Value-Add communities are over 20 years old but feature operational improvements and strong potential for unit renovations. These communities command average rental rates below median market rents for units that have not been renovated.

Class B communities are over 20 years old, feature operational improvements and command average rental rates below median market rents.





Debt Service Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing earnings attributable to the controlling interest before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, real estate impairment, gain on sale of real estate, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, severance expense, acquisition and structuring expenses, gain/loss from non-disposal activities and gain on land easements by interest expense (including interest expense from discontinued operations) and principal amortization.

Debt to Total Market Capitalization is total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus the market value of shares outstanding at the end of the period.

Earnings to Fixed Charges Ratio is computed by dividing earnings attributable to the controlling interest by fixed charges. For this purpose, earnings consist of income from continuing operations (or net income if there are no discontinued operations) plus fixed charges, less capitalized interest. Fixed charges consist of interest expense (excluding interest expense from discontinued operations), including amortized costs of debt issuance, plus interest costs capitalized.

Ending Occupancy is calculated as occupied homes as a percentage of total homes as of the last day of that period.

Lease Rate Growth is defined as the average percentage change in either gross (excluding the impact of concessions) or effective rent (net of concessions) for a new or renewed multifamily lease compared to the prior lease based on the move-in date. The "blended" rate represents the weighted average of new and renewal lease rate growth achieved.

Recurring Capital Improvements represent non-accretive building improvements required to maintain a property's income and value. Recurring capital improvements do not include acquisition capital that was taken into consideration when underwriting the purchase of a building or which are incurred to bring a building up to "operating standard". This category includes improvements made as needed upon vacancy of an apartment. Aside from improvements related to apartment turnover, these improvements include facade repairs, installation of new heating and air conditioning equipment, asphalt replacement, permanent landscaping, new lighting and new finishes.

Retention represents the percentage of multifamily leases renewed that were set to expire in the period presented.

Same-store Portfolio includes properties that were owned for the entirety of the years being compared, and exclude properties under redevelopment or development and properties acquired, sold or classified as held for sale during the years being compared. We categorize our properties as "same-store" or "non-same-store" for purposes of evaluating comparative operating performance. We define development properties as those for which we have planned or ongoing major construction activities on existing or acquired land pursuant to an authorized development plan. Development properties are categorized as same-store when they have reached stabilized occupancy (90%) before the start of the prior year. We define redevelopment properties as those for which we have planned or ongoing significant development and construction activities on existing or acquired buildings pursuant to an authorized plan, which has an impact on current operating results, occupancy and the ability to lease space with the intended result of a higher economic return on the property. We categorize a redevelopment property as same-store when redevelopment activities have been complete for the majority of each year being compared. We currently have two same-store portfolios: "Same-store multifamily" which is comprised of our same-store apartment communities and "Other same-store" which is comprised of our Watergate 600 commercial property.