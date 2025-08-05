Anzeige
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: 912729 | ISIN: US20563P1012
NASDAQ
01.08.25 | 22:00
22,190 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2025 22:18 Uhr
Compx International Inc: Compx Announces A Special Dividend Of $1.00 Per Share Payable In August 2025, And Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a special cash dividend of one dollar ($1.00) per share and a regular quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share, in each case on its class A common stock. The special cash dividend is payable on August 27, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2025. The regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share is payable on September 16, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2025.

CompX is committed to balancing investment in the growth of its business with stockholder distributions. CompX's strategy focused on generating consistent healthy cash flow through all cycles along with its strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to capital investment has provided this opportunity to return additional cash to our stockholders in 2025 while maintaining financial strength and flexibility to continue to invest in our business over the long term.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

* * * *

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


