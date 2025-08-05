Atico Mining Corporation: Atico Produces 2.16 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,385 Ounces of Au in Second Quarter 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from its El Roble mine and change in management. Production for the quarter totaled 2.16 million pounds of copper and 2,385 ounces of gold in concentrates.

"The El Roble mine performed as expected for this period, showing improvements compared to the first quarter especially in terms of gold grades and output. Concurrently, production results, increased concentrate sales and strong metal prices should lead to improved financial performance and position during this period" said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "In the latter half of the year, we expect gradual improvements in production results as we gain increased access to newly discovered high-grade ore zones¨

Change of Management

Jorge Ganoza, Director and Officer, will transition from his full-time position as Vice President of Operations and Projects effective August 1st. Jorge will remain a director and advisor to the Company.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and all Atico employees and stakeholders, I would like to thank Jorge for his commitment and dedication to Atico. Jorge's contribution, for more than the past decade, has been instrumental in the development and transformation of both the El Roble mine and La Plata project. The Atico team wishes Jorge all the best in his future endeavors," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO."

Second Quarter Operational Highlights

Production of 2.16 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; a decrease of 42% over Q2 2024.

Production of 2,385 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; a decrease of 17% over Q2 2024.

Average processed tonnes per day of 830, a decrease of 3% over Q2 2024.

Copper head grade of 1.74%, a decrease of 33% over Q2 2024.

Gold head grade of 2.08 grams per tonne; an increase of 6% over Q2 2024.

Copper and gold recovery of 91% and 58%; no significant change for copper and a decrease of 11% for gold, respectively, over Q2 2024.

Second Quarter Operational Details

Q2 2025 Total Q2 2024 Total % Change Production (Contained in Concentrates) Copper (000s pounds) 2,155 3,710 -42% Gold (ounces) 2,385 2,850 -17% Mine Tonnes of ore mined 60,633 70,826 -14% Mill Tonnes processed 62,007 71,079 -13% Tonnes processed per day 830 852 -3% Copper grade (%) 1.74 2.57 -33% Gold grade (g/t) 2.08 1.95 6% Recoveries Copper (%) 91.2 92.0 Nil Gold (%) 57.6 64.2 -11% Concentrates Copper and Gold Concentrates (dmt) 5,592 9,197 -39% Payable copper produced (000s lbs) 2,032 3,487 -42%



Note: Metal production figures are subject to adjustments based on final settlement. The reported results are preliminary in nature and are awaiting independent lab verification.

El Roble Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.

Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble's reserves estimate, with an effective date of March 12, 2024, includes Proven and Probable mineral reserves of 828 thousand tonnes averaging 2.49% Cu, 2.20 g/t Au and a life of mine until Q1-2027. A full NI 43-101 technical report is available on SEDAR+. For more information on the reserves estimate refer to SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the deposit. On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.

Qualified Person

Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

