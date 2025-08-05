Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total Energy" or the "Company") (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.





Financial Highlights

($000's except per share data, unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 250,416 $ 213,334 17 % $ 502,325 $ 418,020 20 % Operating income 22,314 14,612 53 % 48,377 36,642 32 % EBITDA (1) 45,396 37,447 21 % 95,884 80,737 19 % Cashflow 38,410 38,094 1 % 83,344 70,931 18 % Net income (loss) 17,086 15,454 11 % 36,038 30,917 17 % Attributable to shareholders 17,111 15,472 11 % 36,077 30,954 17 % Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $ 1.20 $ 0.93 29 % $ 2.51 $ 2.00 26 % Cashflow $ 1.02 $ 0.95 7 % $ 2.18 $ 1.75 25 % Attributable to shareholders: Net income (loss) $ 0.45 $ 0.39 15 % $ 0.94 $ 0.77 22 % Common shares (000's)(4) Basic 37,341 39,329 (5 %) 37,725 39,740 (5 %) Diluted 37,820 40,060 (6 %) 38,232 40,453 (5 %) June 30 December 31 Financial Position at 2025 2024 Change Total Assets $ 949,889 $ 937,708 1 % Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 108,740 79,171 37 % Working Capital (2) 111,804 78,737 42 % Net Debt (3) - 434 nm Shareholders' Equity 581,475 571,043 2 %

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

nm - calculation not meaningful

Total Energy's financial results for the second quarter of 2025 represent record second quarter results. A substantial increase in Australian drilling and service rig activity, continued strong North American demand for compression and process equipment and improved performance from Canadian well servicing more than offset a substantial decline in United States drilling and completion activity and a modest decline in Canadian drilling activity.





Contract Drilling Services ("CDS")

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 71,222 $ 67,889 5 % $ 162,309 $ 149,100 9 % EBITDA (1) $ 16,031 $ 14,505 11 % $ 41,259 $ 36,851 12 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 23 % 21 % 10 % 25 % 25 % - Operating days(2) 1,945 2,075 (6 %) 4,668 4,851 (4 %) Canada 956 1,082 (12 %) 2,845 3,093 (8 %) United States 147 346 (58 %) 291 705 (59 %) Australia 842 647 30 % 1,532 1,053 45 % Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 36,618 $ 32,718 12 % $ 34,771 $ 30,736 13 % Canada 26,543 25,563 4 % 27,105 26,805 1 % United States 28,694 28,905 (1 %) 29,591 28,909 2 % Australia 49,441 46,722 6 % 49,990 43,506 15 % Utilization 21 % 22 % (5 %) 21 % 26 % (19 %) Canada 14 % 15 % (7 %) 14 % 22 % (36 %) United States 13 % 32 % (59 %) 13 % 32 % (59 %) Australia 54 % 44 % 23 % 54 % 48 % 13 % Rigs, average for period 102 105 (3 %) 102 101 1 % Canada 73 77 (5 %) 73 77 (5 %) United States 12 12 - 12 12 - Australia 17 16 6 % 17 12 42 %

(1)See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2)Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

Second quarter CDS segment activity was modestly lower in 2025 compared to 2024 due to a substantial decline in U.S. activity, an extended spring shutdown in Canada and the loss of market share in more competitive areas of the Canadian market. The decline in North American operating days was offset by a significant increase in Australian activity following the acquisition of Saxon in March of 2024 and the reactivation of several upgraded drilling rigs following such acquisition. The year over year increase in second quarter Australian revenue per operating day reflects the addition of Saxon's deeper drilling rig fleet which receives higher day rates as well as increased rates received for upgraded drilling rigs.





Rentals and Transportation Services ("RTS")

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2025

2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 16,186 $ 17,798 (9 %) $ 39,210 $ 40,177 (2 %) EBITDA (1) $ 5,608 $ 6,064 (8 %) $ 14,034 $ 15,779 (11 %) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 35 % 34 % 3 % 36 % 39 % (8 %) Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 13,596 $ 16,257 (16 %) $ 29,062 $ 28,543 2 % Pieces of rental equipment 8,053 7,940 1 % 8,053 7,940 1 % Canada 6,877 7,030 (2 %) 6,877 7,030 (2 %) United States 1,176 910 29 % 1,176 910 29 % Rental equipment utilization 15 % 14 % 7 % 17 % 18 % (6 %) Canada 13 % 12 % 8 % 15 % 15 % - United States 28 % 32 % (13 %) 34 % 35 % (3 %) Heavy trucks 68 66 3 % 68 66 3 % Canada 47 45 4 % 47 45 4 % United States 21 21 - 21 21 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

RTS segment revenue and revenue per utilized piece of equipment both decreased for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 2024 due to the mix of equipment operating and lower industry activity. Second quarter segment EBITDA decreased in 2025 compared to the prior year due to the change in the mix of equipment operating and lower equipment utilization. Partially offsetting the decline in U.S. activity was the acquisition of 280 major pieces of rental equipment located in Oklahoma on June 10, 2025.





Compression and Process Services ("CPS")

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 133,233 $ 109,454 22 % $ 239,449 $ 186,980 28 % EBITDA (1) $ 22,157 $ 17,559 26 % $ 37,897 $ 28,459 33 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 17 % 16 % 6 % 16 % 15 % 7 % Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 43,273 54,476 (21 %) 43,273 54,476 (21 %) Canada 15,523 16,156 (4 %) 15,523 16,156 (4 %) United States 27,750 38,320 (28 %) 27,750 38,320 (28 %) Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 63 % 80 % (21 %) 65 % 77 % (16 %) Canada 56 % 70 % (20 %) 59 % 69 % (14 %) United States 67 % 84 % (20 %) 69 % 80 % (14 %) Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 303.9 $ 204.6 49 % $ 303.9 $ 204.6 49 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

2025 second quarter CPS segment revenue was higher compared to 2024 due to increased fabrication sales and parts and service activity in both Canada and the U.S. that was partially offset by lower compression rental fleet utilization. Efficiencies arising from higher production levels contributed to the year-over-year increase in second quarter segment EBITDA and EBITDA margin. Sequentially, the quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased by $38.5 million, or 15%, from the $265.4 million backlog at March 31, 2025.





Well Servicing ("WS")

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $ 29,775 $ 18,193 64 % $ 61,357 $ 41,763 47 % EBITDA (1) $ 3,457 $ 2,087 66 % $ 8,763 $ 6,401 37 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 12 % 11 % 9 % 14 % 15 % (7 %) Service hours(2) 27,440 18,063 52 % 56,508 42,627 33 % Canada 11,638 8,410 38 % 26,694 23,817 12 % United States 2,063 3,115 (34 %) 4,292 6,630 (35 %) Australia 13,739 6,538 110 % 25,522 12,180 110 % Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 1,085 $ 1,007 8 % $ 1,086 $ 980 11 % Canada 890 945 (6 %) 932 963 (3 %) United States 913 937 (3 %) 916 891 3 % Australia 1,276 1,121 14 % 1,275 1,060 20 % Utilization(3) 27 % 20 % 35 % 29 % 25 % 16 % Canada 23 % 17 % 35 % 27 % 24 % 13 % United States 19 % 29 % (34 %) 20 % 30 % (33 %) Australia 52 % 25 % 108 % 49 % 23 % 113 % Rigs, average for period 79 79 - 79 79 - Canada 55 55 - 55 55 - United States 12 12 - 12 12 - Australia 12 12 - 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2)Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company's service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.





Second quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2025 as compared to 2024 due to increased activity in Australia and Canada following the reactivation of several upgraded service rigs that offset a substantial decline in U.S. activity. Segment EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was higher compared to the prior year due to increased Australian and Canadian activity and higher pricing realized in Australia for upgraded service rigs.

Corporate

During the second quarter of 2025, Total Energy continued to execute on its 2025 capital expenditure program and pursuit of attractive acquisition opportunities. $26.3 million of capital expenditures were made during the second quarter that related primarily to the upgrade of drilling and service rigs in Australia and Canada and the acquisition of rental equipment in the U.S. To June 30, 2025, $60.8 million of capital expenditures were funded, including approximately $16.6 million of capital commitments carried forward from 2024 and the acquisition of 280 pieces of rental equipment located in Oklahoma on June 10, 2025 for $9.0 million.

Following the repayment of a $40.4 million mortgage loan that matured on April 29, 2025, Total Energy exited the second quarter of 2025 with $111.8 million of positive working capital, including $34.2 million of cash, and $75.0 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company's outstanding bank debt at June 30, 2025 was 4.49%.

$17.0 million was returned to shareholders during the first half of 2025 with the payment of $7.2 million of dividends and the repurchase of $9.8 million of shares under the Company's normal course issuer bid. $10.9 million of bank debt was also repaid during this period.

Outlook

Oil prices remained relatively weak during the second quarter of 2025 as a result of significant global economic uncertainty. Such uncertainty continues to impair North American drilling and completion activity levels, particularly in the United States. Offsetting such weakness is continued strong North American demand for compression and process equipment and stable Australian industry conditions. The CPS segment's record $303.9 million fabrication sales backlog at June 30, 2025 provides visibility into 2026.

Total Energy's Board of Directors has approved a $19.5 million increase to the Company's 2025 capital expenditure budget to $102.4 million. This increase is directed primarily towards the expansion of the CPS segment's United States compression fabrication capacity. The planned expansion will increase the Company's U.S. plant capacity by at least 75% and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027. In addition, an idle Australian service rig will be upgraded and put into service by the end of the first quarter of 2026 under a minimum 12 month contract. Including this increase, approximately 70% of the Company's 2025 capital budget is targeting growth opportunities. Total Energy intends to finance the remaining $58.2 million of 2025 capital expenditure commitments with cash on hand and cashflow.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on August 6, 2025 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter financial results.



Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management's discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company's 2024 Annual Report.





Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30

December 31 2025

2024

(unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,158 $ 38,419 Accounts receivable 160,687 149,048 Inventory 101,224 104,091 Prepaid expenses and deposits 15,311 17,640 311,380 309,198 Property, plant and equipment 633,180 622,499 Deferred income tax asset 1,276 1,958 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 949,889 $ 937,708 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 137,455 $ 125,106 Deferred revenue 47,717 47,225 Contingent consideration on business acquisition 1,774 2,878 Income taxes payable 2,723 4,508 Dividends payable 3,723 3,429 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,184 6,368 Current portion of long-term debt - 40,947 199,576 230,461 Long-term debt 100,000 70,000 Lease liabilities 8,740 9,171 Deferred income tax liability 60,098 57,033 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 233,549 239,269 Contributed surplus 5,775 5,279 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,695 ) (11,219 ) Non-controlling interest 206 245 Retained earnings 361,640 337,469 581,475 571,043 $ 949,889 $ 937,708

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 250,416 $ 213,334 $ 502,325 $ 418,020 Cost of services 191,686 164,333 380,814 312,562 Selling, general and administration 13,338 11,441 27,306 24,175 Other expense (income) (381 ) (196 ) (689 ) 124 Share-based compensation 704 713 812 1,422 Depreciation 22,755 22,431 45,705 43,095 Operating income 22,314 14,612 48,377 36,642 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 327 404 1,802 1,000 Finance costs, net (1,258 ) (2,156 ) (2,726 ) (3,988 ) Net income before income taxes 21,383 12,860 47,453 33,654 Current income tax expense 3,054 1,046 7,668 5,018 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 1,243 (3,640 ) 3,747 (2,281 ) Total income tax expense (recovery) 4,297 (2,594 ) 11,415 2,737 Net income $ 17,086 $ 15,454 $ 36,038 $ 30,917 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 17,111 $ 15,472 $ 36,077 $ 30,954 Non-controlling interest (25 ) (18 ) (39 ) (37 ) Income per share Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.96 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ 0.94 $ 0.77

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 17,086 $ 15,454 $ 36,038 $ 30,917 Foreign currency translation (10,262 ) 5,667 (8,476 ) 7,302 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (10,262 ) 5,667 (8,476 ) 7,302 Total comprehensive income $ 6,824 $ 21,121 $ 27,562 $ 38,219 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 6,849 $ 21,139 $ 27,601 $ 38,256 Non-controlling interest (25 ) (18 ) (39 ) (37 )

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income for the period $ 17,086 $ 15,454 $ 36,038 $ 30,917 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 22,755 22,431 45,705 43,095 Share-based compensation 704 713 812 1,422 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (327 ) (404 ) (1,802 ) (1,000 ) Finance costs, net 1,258 2,156 2,726 3,988 Foreign currency translation (3,285 ) 933 (1,932 ) 663 Current income tax expense 3,054 1,046 7,668 5,018 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 1,243 (3,640 ) 3,747 (2,281 ) Income taxes paid (4,078 ) (595 ) (9,618 ) (10,891 ) Cashflow 38,410 38,094 83,344 70,931 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable 3,587 (18 ) (11,641 ) (8,580 ) Inventory 9,044 (6,960 ) 2,867 (21,707 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits 3,943 (1,103 ) 2,329 2,609 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (16,729 ) (4,465 ) 5,439 12,867 Deferred revenue (14,157 ) 3,639 (690 ) 10,704 Cash provided by operating activities 24,098 29,187 81,648 66,824 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (26,312 ) (20,703 ) (60,769 ) (50,338 ) Cash paid on acquisition - - - (47,350 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 402 922 2,894 1,549 Changes in non-cash working capital items (4,156 ) (305 ) 6,158 3,701 Cash used in investing activities (30,066 ) (20,086 ) (51,717 ) (92,438 ) Financing: Advances of long-term debt 30,000 - 30,000 60,000 Repayment of long-term debt (40,419 ) (10,513 ) (40,947 ) (21,021 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,919 ) (1,763 ) (3,821 ) (3,392 ) Dividends to shareholders (3,790 ) (3,596 ) (7,219 ) (6,794 ) Repurchase of common shares (7,714 ) (11,946 ) (9,733 ) (12,670 ) Shares issued on exercise of stock options - 64 - 64 Partnership distributions - - - (200 ) Interest paid (1,113 ) (1,622 ) (2,472 ) (13,544 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (24,955 ) (29,376 ) (34,192 ) 2,443 Change in cash and cash equivalents (30,923 ) (20,275 ) (4,261 ) (23,171 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 65,081 45,039 38,419 47,935 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 34,158 $ 24,764 $ 34,158 $ 24,764

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company's corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 71,222 $ 16,186 $ 133,233 $ 29,775 $ - $ 250,416 Cost of services 52,688 8,485 106,653 23,860 - 191,686 Selling, general and administration 2,805 2,103 4,463 2,433 1,534 13,338 Other income - - - - (381 ) (381 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 704 704 Depreciation 12,116 5,028 3,015 2,344 252 22,755 Operating income (loss) 3,613 570 19,102 1,138 (2,109 ) 22,314 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 302 10 40 (25 ) - 327 Finance Income (costs), net 13 (42 ) (118 ) (12 ) (1,099 ) (1,258 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 3,928 538 19,024 1,101 (3,208 ) 21,383 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 428,830 167,150 258,911 86,569 8,429 949,889 Total liabilities 79,309 32,251 113,030 6,322 137,502 368,414 Capital expenditures 9,659 13,070 1,113 2,470 - 26,312

Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 95,127 $ 95,935 $ 59,252 $ 102 $ 250,416 Non-current assets (2) 375,144 131,332 130,757 - 637,233





As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 67,889 $ 17,798 $ 109,454 $ 18,193 $ - $ 213,334 Cost of services 51,392 9,853 88,179 14,909 - 164,333 Selling, general and administration 2,060 2,162 3,795 1,173 2,251 11,441 Other income - - - - (196 ) (196 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 713 713 Depreciation 12,039 5,019 2,622 2,424 327 22,431 Operating income (loss) 2,398 764 14,858 (313 ) (3,095 ) 14,612 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 68 281 79 (24 ) - 404 Finance costs, net (16 ) (46 ) (110 ) (22 ) (1,962 ) (2,156 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 2,450 999 14,827 (359 ) (5,057 ) 12,860 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 424,342 163,914 276,447 70,130 1,523 936,356 Total liabilities 78,649 29,854 106,665 6,063 165,126 386,357 Capital expenditures 8,777 2,388 3,732 5,806 - 20,703

Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 76,906 $ 98,471 $ 37,957 $ - $ 213,334 Non-current assets (2) 368,701 137,395 122,015 - 628,111

(1)Corporate includes the Company's corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2)Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.







As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 162,309 $ 39,210 $ 239,449 $ 61,357 $ - $ 502,325 Cost of services 116,631 20,825 193,838 49,520 - 380,814 Selling, general and administration 5,466 4,384 8,058 3,452 5,946 27,306 Other income - - - - (689 ) (689 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 812 812 Depreciation 24,465 10,088 5,950 4,678 524 45,705 Operating income (loss) 15,747 3,913 31,603 3,707 (6,593 ) 48,377 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,047 33 344 378 - 1,802 Finance income (costs), net 20 (83 ) (209 ) (27 ) (2,427 ) (2,726 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 16,814 3,863 31,738 4,058 (9,020 ) 47,453 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 428,830 167,150 258,911 86,569 8,429 949,889 Total liabilities 79,309 32,251 113,030 6,322 137,502 368,414 Capital expenditures 33,284 14,251 2,048 11,157 29 60,769

Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 214,475 $ 174,750 $ 109,325 $ 3,775 $ 502,325 Non-current assets (2) 375,144 131,332 130,757 - 637,233







As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 149,100 $ 40,177 $ 186,980 $ 41,763 $ - $ 418,020 Cost of services 107,284 20,768 151,730 32,780 - 312,562 Selling, general and administration 5,066 4,423 6,921 2,558 5,207 24,175 Other expense - - - - 124 124 Share-based compensation - - - - 1,422 1,422 Depreciation 22,382 10,083 5,211 4,823 596 43,095 Operating income (loss) 14,368 4,903 23,118 1,602 (7,349 ) 36,642 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 101 793 130 (24 ) - 1,000 Finance costs, net (38 ) (87 ) (212 ) (45 ) (3,606 ) (3,988 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 14,431 5,609 23,036 1,533 (10,955 ) 33,654 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 424,342 163,914 276,447 70,130 1,523 936,356 Total liabilities 78,649 29,854 106,665 6,063 165,126 386,357 Capital expenditures 21,578 5,173 14,187 9,400 - 50,338

Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 179,970 $ 177,588 $ 60,462 $ - $ 418,020 Non-current assets (2) 368,701 137,395 122,015 - 628,111

(1)Corporate includes the Company's corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2)Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.





