US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: A417GQ | ISIN: CA06849F1080 | Ticker-Symbol: ABR0
Barrick Mining Corporation: Barrick Publishes GISTM TSF Disclosures

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) today released site-level disclosures for its tailings storage facilities (TSFs), in alignment with Principle 15 of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM) and in addition to those facilities disclosed already, in August 2023.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow says Barrick is publishing these further disclosures to provide public access to information about our tailings facilities, reflecting our ongoing commitment to transparency.

"As a member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), Barrick has played an active role in developing the standard and has been a strong advocate for its industry-wide adoption. The GISTM aligns closely with our own comprehensive tailings management standards. A key focus for us is ensuring our tailings storage facilities are operated and closed responsibly," said Bristow.

Barrick has also worked diligently toward bringing inactive tailings storage facilities into Safe Closure on a priority basis.

Group sustainability executive Grant Beringer said: "Achieving Safe Closure requires long-term risks to human health and the environment to be thoroughly assessed and mitigated. We currently have 13 facilities in Safe Closure, with five more targeted for next year."

"The safe closure of these facilities requires stakeholders to be engaged, key biodiversity features conserved and cultural values protected."

The TSF disclosures are available at www.barrick.com/tailings-disclosures.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry - including six of the world's Tier One gold mines - Barrick's operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ABX'.

Enquiries

Group investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
barrick@dpapr.com


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.