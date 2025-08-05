Match Group Announces Second Quarter Results

Tinder Transformation Advances, Hinge Grows Revenue 25% Year-Over-Year

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and outlined progress on the company's multi-phase transformation. The company's Total Revenue and Adjusted Operating Income both exceeded guidance and Wall Street expectations in the quarter, after excluding an unanticipated $14 million legal settlement charge.

Earlier this year, Match Group launched a bold, three-phase turnaround strategy: Reset, focused on reworking the company's structure and culture; Revitalize, centered on accelerating product development and aligning around user outcomes; and Resurgence, the forward-looking phase aimed at strengthening the category and driving long-term growth.

"Six months ago, we took a hard look at how we work, what we build, and what users want from our apps," said CEO Spencer Rascoff. "We moved fast to reset the company culturally, organizationally, and strategically. We then began revitalizing our apps around clearer brand purpose and real user outcomes. Match Group is now oriented around urgency, accountability, and product obsession."

Rascoff continued, "With meaningful product progress at Tinder, strong momentum at Hinge, and a portfolio of distinct brands aligned around user needs, we're building a product-first company positioned for long-term success. We're moving with urgency, operating with focus, and committed to the long game. As we look ahead to our resurgence phase in 2026 and 2027, we are focused on delivering app experiences that feel modern, human, and built for today's users. We are also working to spark a resurgence of trust, relevance, and confidence among both our users and investors."

To support this strategy, Match Group plans to reinvest savings of approximately $50 million in the second half of 2025 in strategic initiatives across the portfolio. This includes product testing at Tinder, geographic expansion for Hinge, Azar, and The League, and early-stage bets like Archer, HER, and a new dating app concept. By enhancing product experiences and increasing marketing support, the company is aiming to deliver more value to users while meeting its previously shared full year revenue growth and margin targets.

Match Group Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue of $864 million flat year-over-year ("Y/Y"), down 1% on a foreign exchange ("FX") neutral basis ("FXN"), driven by a 5% Y/Y decline in Payers to 14.1 million, partially offset by a 5% Y/Y increase in RPP to $20.00.

of $864 million flat year-over-year ("Y/Y"), down 1% on a foreign exchange ("FX") neutral basis ("FXN"), driven by a 5% Y/Y decline in to 14.1 million, partially offset by a 5% Y/Y increase in to $20.00. Operating Income of $194 million declined 5% Y/Y, representing an Operating Income Margin of 22%.

of $194 million declined 5% Y/Y, representing an of 22%. Adjusted Operating Income of $290 million declined 5% Y/Y, representing an Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 34%.

of $290 million declined 5% Y/Y, representing an of 34%. Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow were $437 million and $409 million, respectively, year-to-date through June 30, 2025.

and were $437 million and $409 million, respectively, year-to-date through June 30, 2025. Repurchased 13.7 million of our shares at an average price of $31 per share on a trade date basis for a total of $420 million and paid $95 million in dividends, deploying over 125% of our free cash flow for capital return to shareholders year-to-date through June 30, 2025.

13.7 million of our shares at an average price of $31 per share on a trade date basis for a total of $420 million and paid $95 million in dividends, deploying over 125% of our free cash flow for capital return to shareholders year-to-date through June 30, 2025. Diluted shares outstanding1 were 249 million as of July 31, 2025, a decrease of 9%, since July 26, 2024.

The following table summarizes total company consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.



Three Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except RPP, Payers in thousands) 2025

2024

Y/Y Change Total Revenue $ 864

$ 864

- % Direct Revenue $ 845

$ 848

- % Operating Income $ 194

$ 205

(5) % Operating Income Margin 22 %

24 %



Adjusted Operating Income $ 290

$ 306

(5) % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 34 %

35 %



Payers 14,093

14,841

(5) % RPP $ 20.00

$ 19.05

5 %

Other Quarterly Highlights:

Tinder launched Double Date globally in June, introducing a new social discovery feature that lets users connect as a pair. Rolled out six months ahead of schedule, the feature is already showing strong early traction, with 92% of Double Date users under 30.

Tinder advanced development of new product features focused on solving three core Gen Z user pain points: authenticity, dating fatigue, and outcomes. Recent initiatives include a redesigned Recommendations engine and a new Interactive Matching product (also referred to as "AI-enabled Discovery"). Upcoming features include a Modes navigation system that lets users tailor discovery to their dating goals, and Contextual Liking, which enables users to react to specific parts of a profile.

Tinder improved platform trust and authenticity through the expanded rollout of Face Check, which helps confirm users are real and match their photos, and enhanced Bot Detection systems that more effectively identify bad actors while reducing false positives.

Hinge continued its strong performance, with MAU up nearly 20% year-over-year in the first half of 2025. In European Expansion 2 markets, users grew over 60% year-over-year as locally tailored brand campaigns drove gains in awareness and perception. Hinge is set to expand into Mexico and Brazil later this year.

markets, users grew over 60% year-over-year as locally tailored brand campaigns drove gains in awareness and perception. Hinge is set to expand into Mexico and Brazil later this year. Hinge's new AI-powered Core Discovery Algorithm has driven a 15% increase in matches and contact exchanges since launching in March. Additional features like Prompt Feedback and Chat-Specific Notifications improved onboarding quality and user engagement.

Dividend Declaration

Match Group's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 17, 2025 to stockholders of record as of October 3, 2025.

Financial Outlook

For Q3 2025, Match Group expects:

Total Revenue of $910 to $920 million, up 2% to 3% Y/Y.

Adjusted Operating Income of $330 to $335 million, down 3% Y/Y.

Adjusted Operating Income Margin of approximately 36% at the midpoints of the ranges.

Financial Results

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses



Three Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025

% of

Revenue

2024

% of

Revenue

Y/Y Change Cost of revenue $ 241,938

28 %

$ 244,988

28 %

(1) % Selling and marketing expense 148,254

17 %

154,628

18 %

(4) % General and administrative expense 136,555

16 %

114,304

13 %

19 % Product development expense 114,511

13 %

113,576

13 %

1 % Depreciation 18,061

2 %

21,092

2 %

(14) % Amortization of intangibles 10,498

1 %

10,952

1 %

(4) % Total operating costs and expenses $ 669,817

78 %

$ 659,540

76 %

2 %

Liquidity and Capital Resources

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, we generated operating cash flow of $437 million and Free Cash Flow of $409 million.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we repurchased 7.6 million shares of our common stock for $225 million on a trade date basis at an average price of $29.45. Between July 1 and July 31, 2025, we repurchased an additional 1.5 million shares of our common stock for $47 million on a trade date basis at an average price of $32.62. As of July 31, 2025, $1.28 billion in aggregate value of shares of Match Group stock remains available under our share repurchase program.

As of June 30, 2025, we had $340 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and $3.5 billion of long-term debt, inclusive of current maturities, all of which is fixed rate debt, including $1.2 billion of Exchangeable Senior Notes. Our $500 million revolving credit facility was undrawn as of June 30, 2025. Match Group's trailing twelve-month leverage3 as of June 30, 2025 was 2.8x on a gross basis and 2.5x on a net basis.

On July 18, 2025, we paid a dividend of $0.19 per share to holders of record on July 3, 2025. The total cash payout was $46 million.

GAAP Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Operations



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

















(In thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 863,738

$ 864,066

$ 1,694,916

$ 1,723,713 Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) 241,938

244,988

478,846

501,730 Selling and marketing expense 148,254

154,628

305,350

319,929 General and administrative expense 136,555

114,304

248,075

220,545 Product development expense 114,511

113,576

235,365

229,313 Depreciation 18,061

21,092

39,790

41,613 Amortization of intangibles 10,498

10,952

20,976

21,319 Total operating costs and expenses 669,817

659,540

1,328,402

1,334,449 Operating income 193,921

204,526

366,514

389,264 Interest expense (32,160)

(40,038)

(67,416)

(80,391) Other (expense) income, net (4,056)

10,525

(1,440)

19,999 Earnings before income taxes 157,705

175,013

297,658

328,872 Income tax provision (32,227)

(41,693)

(54,609)

(72,318) Net earnings 125,478

133,320

243,049

256,554 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests -

(6)

(1)

(42) Net earnings attributable to Match Group, Inc. shareholders $ 125,478

$ 133,314

$ 243,048

$ 256,512















Net earnings per share attributable to Match Group, Inc. shareholders:













Basic $ 0.51

$ 0.50

$ 0.98

$ 0.96 Diluted $ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 0.93

$ 0.93















Basic shares outstanding 244,370

264,397

247,731

266,270 Diluted shares outstanding 263,773

281,882

267,832

284,047















Stock-based compensation expense by function:













Cost of revenue $ 1,715

$ 1,809

$ 3,550

$ 3,520 Selling and marketing expense 3,124

3,298

5,866

6,136 General and administrative expense 25,736

25,018

52,742

49,229 Product development expense 36,892

39,742

75,703

74,802 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 67,467

$ 69,867

$ 137,861

$ 133,687

Consolidated Balance Sheet



June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024









(In thousands) ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 335,243

$ 965,993 Short-term investments 5,172

4,734 Accounts receivable, net 342,299

324,963 Other current assets 87,201

102,072 Total current assets 769,915

1,397,762







Property and equipment, net 153,844

158,189 Goodwill 2,347,699

2,310,730 Intangible assets, net 207,850

215,448 Deferred income taxes 270,959

262,557 Other non-current assets 117,549

121,085 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,867,816

$ 4,465,771







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 573,424

$ - Accounts payable 18,535

18,262 Deferred revenue 161,868

166,142 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 351,374

365,057 Total current liabilities 1,105,201

549,461







Long-term debt, net of current maturities 2,855,277

3,848,983 Income taxes payable 39,393

33,332 Deferred income taxes 12,741

11,770 Other long-term liabilities 85,980

85,882







Commitments and contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 298

294 Additional paid-in capital 8,720,153

8,756,482 Retained deficit (6,336,705)

(6,579,753) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (400,974)

(449,611) Treasury stock (2,213,653)

(1,791,071) Total Match Group, Inc. shareholders' equity (230,881)

(63,659) Noncontrolling interests 105

2 Total shareholders' equity (230,776)

(63,657) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,867,816

$ 4,465,771

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024









(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings $ 243,049

$ 256,554 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Stock-based compensation expense 137,861

133,687 Depreciation 39,790

41,613 Amortization of intangibles 20,976

21,319 Deferred income taxes (7,908)

16,964 Other adjustments, net 15,721

(109) Changes in assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable (12,739)

(28,670) Other assets 32,304

2,410 Accounts payable and other liabilities (19,438)

3,118 Income taxes payable and receivable (6,071)

(11,690) Deferred revenue (6,586)

(22,128) Net cash provided by operating activities 436,959

413,068 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (28,297)

(29,905) Other, net (25,976)

(8,807) Net cash used in investing activities (54,273)

(38,712) Cash flows from financing activities:





Principal payments on Term Loan (425,000)

- Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to stock-based awards 3,598

5,739 Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employees on net settled stock-based awards (89,921)

(10,095) Dividends (94,968)

- Purchase of treasury stock (419,676)

(387,366) Purchase of noncontrolling interests (84)

(737) Other, net (6,225)

(2,184) Net cash used in financing activities (1,032,276)

(394,643) Total cash used (649,590)

(20,287) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 18,840

(4,361) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (630,750)

(24,648) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 965,993

862,440 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 335,243

$ 837,792

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

















(Dollars in thousands) Operating Income $ 193,921

$ 204,526

$ 366,514

$ 389,264 Stock-based compensation expense 67,467

69,867

137,861

133,687 Depreciation 18,061

21,092

39,790

41,613 Amortization of intangibles 10,498

10,952

20,976

21,319 Adjusted Operating Income $ 289,947

$ 306,437

$ 565,141

$ 585,883















Revenue $ 863,738

$ 864,066

$ 1,694,916

$ 1,723,713 Operating Income Margin 22 %

24 %

22 %

23 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 34 %

35 %

33 %

34 %

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income used in Leverage Ratios



Twelve months ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands) Operating Income $ 800,562 Stock-based compensation expense 271,555 Depreciation 85,676 Impairments and amortization of intangibles 73,832 Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,231,625

Reconciliation of Forecasted Operating Income to Forecasted Adjusted Operating Income



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

(In millions) Operating Income $241 to $246 Stock-based compensation expense 63 Depreciation and amortization of intangibles 26 Adjusted Operating Income $330 to $335



Revenue $910 to $920 Operating Income Margin (at the mid-point of the ranges) 27 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin (at the mid-point of the ranges) 36 %

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024









(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 436,959

$ 413,068 Capital expenditures (28,297)

(29,905) Free Cash Flow $ 408,662

$ 383,163

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue, Excluding Foreign Exchange Effects



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

$ Change

% Change

2024

2025

$ Change

% Change

2024

































(Dollars in millions, rounding differences may occur) Total Revenue, as reported $ 863.7

$ (0.3)

- %

$ 864.1

$ 1,694.9

$ (28.8)

(2) %

$ 1,723.7 Foreign exchange effects (11.2)













8.2











Total Revenue, excluding foreign exchange effects $ 852.5

$ (11.5)

(1) %

$ 864.1

$ 1,703.1

$ (20.6)

(1) %

$ 1,723.7

Dilutive Securities

Match Group has various tranches of dilutive securities. The table below details these securities and their potentially dilutive impact (shares in millions; rounding differences may occur).



Average Exercise

Price

7/31/2025 Share Price



$34.27 Absolute Shares



240.6







Equity Awards





Options $16.76

0.3 RSUs and subsidiary denominated equity awards



8.2 Total Dilution - Equity Awards



8.5 Outstanding Warrants





Warrants expiring on September 15, 2026 (6.7 million outstanding) $132.39

- Warrants expiring on April 15, 2030 (6.9 million outstanding) $132.45

- Total Dilution - Outstanding Warrants



-







Total Dilution



8.5 % Dilution



3.4 % Total Diluted Shares Outstanding



249.1

______________________

The dilutive securities presentation above is calculated using the methods and assumptions described below; these are different from GAAP dilution, which is calculated based on the treasury stock method.

Options - The table above assumes the options are settled net of the option exercise price and employee withholding taxes, as is our practice, and the dilutive effect is presented as the net shares that would be issued upon exercise. Withholding taxes paid by the Company on behalf of the employees upon exercise is estimated to be $9.3 million, assuming the stock price in the table above and a 50% estimated employee withholding tax rate.

RSUs and subsidiary denominated equity awards - The table above assumes RSUs are settled net of employee withholding taxes, as is our practice, and the dilutive effect is presented as the net number of shares that would be issued upon vesting. Withholding taxes paid by the Company on behalf of the employees upon vesting is estimated to be $282.2 million, assuming the stock price in the table above and a 50% withholding rate.

All performance-based and market-based awards reflect the expected shares that will vest based on current performance or market estimates. The table assumes no change in the fair value estimate of the subsidiary denominated equity awards from the values used for GAAP purposes at June 30, 2025.

Exchangeable Senior Notes - The Company has two series of Exchangeable Senior Notes outstanding. In the event of an exchange, each series of Exchangeable Senior Notes can be settled in cash, shares, or a combination of cash and shares. At the time of each Exchangeable Senior Notes issuance, the Company purchased call options with a strike price equal to the exchange price of each series of Exchangeable Senior Notes ("Note Hedge"), which can be used to offset the dilution of each series of the Exchangeable Senior Notes. No dilution is reflected in the table above for any of the Exchangeable Senior Notes because it is the Company's intention to settle the Exchangeable Senior Notes with cash equal to the face amount of the notes; any shares issued would be offset by shares received upon exercise of the Note Hedge.

Warrants - At the time of the issuance of each series of Exchangeable Senior Notes, the Company also sold warrants for the number of shares with the strike prices reflected in the table above. The cash generated from the exercise of the warrants is assumed to be used to repurchase Match Group shares and the resulting net dilution, if any, is reflected in the table above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Match Group reports Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Free Cash Flow, and Revenue Excluding Foreign Exchange Effects, all of which are supplemental measures to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, and Free Cash Flow measures are among the primary metrics by which we evaluate the performance of our business, on which our internal budget is based and by which management is compensated. Revenue Excluding Foreign Exchange Effects provides a comparable framework for assessing the performance of our business without the effect of exchange rate differences when compared to prior periods. We believe that investors should have access to the same set of tools that we use in analyzing our results. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. Match Group endeavors to compensate for the limitations of the non-GAAP measures presented by providing the comparable GAAP measures and descriptions of the reconciling items, including quantifying such items, to derive the non-GAAP measures. We encourage investors to examine the reconciling adjustments between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures, which we describe below. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for a full year.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as operating income excluding: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) depreciation; and (3) acquisition-related items consisting of (i) amortization of intangible assets and impairments of goodwill and intangible assets, if applicable, and (ii) gains and losses recognized on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration arrangements, as applicable. We believe Adjusted Operating Income is useful to analysts and investors as this measure allows a more meaningful comparison between our performance and that of our competitors. The above items are excluded from our Adjusted Operating Income measure because they are non-cash in nature. Adjusted Operating Income has certain limitations because it excludes certain expenses.

Adjusted Operating Income Margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income divided by revenues. We believe Adjusted Operating Income Margin is useful for analysts and investors as this measure allows a more meaningful comparison between our performance and that of our competitors. Adjusted Operating Income Margin has certain limitations in that it does not take into account the impact to our consolidated statement of operations of certain expenses.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures. We believe Free Cash Flow is useful to investors because it represents the cash that our operating businesses generate, before taking into account non-operational cash movements. Free Cash Flow has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period, nor does it represent the residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, we think it is important to evaluate Free Cash Flow along with our consolidated statement of cash flows.

We look at Free Cash Flow as a measure of the strength and performance of our businesses, not for valuation purposes. In our view, applying "multiples" to Free Cash Flow is inappropriate because it is subject to timing, seasonality and one-time events. We manage our business for cash, and we think it is of utmost importance to maximize cash - but our primary valuation metric is Adjusted Operating Income.

Revenue Excluding Foreign Exchange Effects is calculated by translating current period revenues using prior period exchange rates. The percentage change in Revenue Excluding Foreign Exchange Effects is calculated by determining the change in current period revenues over prior period revenues where current period revenues are translated using prior period exchange rates. We believe the impact of foreign exchange rates on Match Group, due to its global reach, may be an important factor in understanding period over period comparisons if movement in rates is significant. Since our results are reported in U.S. dollars, international revenues are favorably impacted as the U.S. dollar weakens relative to other currencies, and unfavorably impacted as the U.S. dollar strengthens relative to other currencies. We believe the presentation of revenue excluding foreign exchange effects in addition to reported revenue helps improve the ability to understand Match Group's performance because it excludes the impact of foreign currency volatility that is not indicative of Match Group's core operating results.

Non-Cash Expenses That Are Excluded From Our Non-GAAP Measures

Stock-based compensation expense consists principally of expense associated with the grants of RSUs, performance-based RSUs, and market-based awards. These expenses are not paid in cash, and we include the related shares in our fully diluted shares outstanding using the treasury stock method; however, performance-based RSUs and market-based awards are included only to the extent the applicable performance or market condition(s) have been met (assuming the end of the reporting period is the end of the contingency period). To the extent stock-based awards are settled on a net basis, we remit the required tax-withholding amounts from our current funds.

Depreciation is a non-cash expense relating to our property and equipment and is computed using the straight-line method to allocate the cost of depreciable assets to operations over their estimated useful lives, or, in the case of leasehold improvements, the lease term, if shorter.

Amortization of intangible assets and impairments of goodwill and intangible assets are non-cash expenses related primarily to acquisitions. At the time of an acquisition, the identifiable definite-lived intangible assets of the acquired company, such as customer lists, trade names and technology, are valued and amortized over their estimated lives. Value is also assigned to (i) acquired indefinite-lived intangible assets, which consist of trade names and trademarks, and (ii) goodwill, which are not subject to amortization. An impairment is recorded when the carrying value of an intangible asset or goodwill exceeds its fair value. We believe that intangible assets represent costs incurred by the acquired company to build value prior to acquisition and the related amortization and impairment charges of intangible assets or goodwill, if applicable, are not ongoing costs of doing business.

Additional Definitions

Tinder consists of the world-wide activity of the brand Tinder®.

Hinge consists of the world-wide activity of the brand Hinge®.

Evergreen & Emerging ("E&E") consists of the world-wide activity of our Evergreen brands including Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Plenty Of Fish®, and a number of demographically focused brands and our Emerging brands including BLK®, ChispaTM, The League®, Archer®, Upward®, YuzuTM, Salams®, HER, and other smaller brands.

Match Group Asia ("MG Asia") consists of the world-wide activity of the brands Pairs® and Azar®.

Direct Revenue is revenue that is received directly from end users of our services and includes both subscription and à la carte revenue.

Indirect Revenue is revenue that is not received directly from end users of our services, a majority of which is advertising revenue.

Payers are unique users at a brand level in a given month from whom we earned Direct Revenue. When presented as a quarter-to-date or year-to-date value, Payers represents the average of the monthly values for the respective period presented. At a consolidated level and a business unit level to the extent a business unit consists of multiple brands, duplicate Payers may exist when we earn revenue from the same individual at multiple brands in a given month, as we are unable to identify unique individuals across brands in the Match Group portfolio.

Revenue Per Payer ("RPP") is the average monthly revenue earned from a Payer and is Direct Revenue for a period divided by the Payers in the period, further divided by the number of months in the period.

Monthly Active User ("MAU") is a unique registered user at a brand level who has visited the brand's app or, if applicable, their website in the last 28 days as of the measurement date. At a consolidated level and a business unit level to the extent a business unit consists of multiple brands, duplicate users will exist within MAU when the same individual visits multiple brands in a given month.

Leverage on a gross basis is calculated as principal debt balance divided by Adjusted Operating Income for the period referenced.

Leverage on a net basis is calculated as principal debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments divided by Adjusted Operating Income for the period referenced.

Other Information

