

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production increased more-than-expected in June after falling in the prior month, the statistical office ISTAT reported Wednesday.



Industrial output advanced 0.2 percent month-on-month in June, in contrast to the 0.8 percent decrease in May. The expected rebound was 0.1 percent.



Production of intermediate goods grew 0.2 percent, and output increased 0.1 percent each in the production of energy and capital goods output. At the same time, the consumer goods segment showed a contraction of 0.9 percent.



Compared to last year, calendar-adjusted industrial production logged a decline of 0.9 percent, following a 1.0 percent fall in May.



On an unadjusted basis, the decline in industrial output softened to 0.9 percent from 3.9 percent in the previous month.



