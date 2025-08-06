Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that one of their existing franchisees for Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") in Alberta, who earlier this year announced their first Rosie's will be located at the University of Alberta, has now signed for their second franchise agreement alongside a newly secured real estate location in Edmonton's Brewery District. Rosie's Burgers is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more.

Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/261460_4e49da7324d39875_001full.jpg

"Expanding into Edmonton's vibrant Brewery District marks another exciting step forward in our national rollout strategy. This high-traffic, culturally rich area next door to McEwan University, home to over 19,000 students, is an ideal fit for our Rosie's brand, offering strong visibility and access to a diverse customer base. The Brewery District accommodates an urban lifestyle with its unique services - all conveniently located within a short distance. The development offers an architectural design that is both historical while incorporating the principles of smart urban development and green building practices. This new location is also steps away from Rogers Place, Mountain Equipment Co-op, Cobs Bread, and many other well-known brands. As we continue to establish a presence in key urban markets, Alberta has proven to be a high-performing region for our portfolio of emerging QSR brands. With new locations underway and additional real estate in active negotiation, we remain focused on delivering thoughtful, sustained growth across Canada's top performing trade areas," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"We are thrilled to welcome another franchisee stepping into multi-unit ownership-a move that speaks volumes about the confidence our partners have in both the brand and our broader strategic direction. Rosie's Burgers is gaining real momentum as a standout concept in the QSR space, thanks to its strong consumer appeal and product excellence. The pace at which franchise agreements are being signed, particularly in competitive regions like Alberta, reinforces the scalability of our model and the opportunity we're unlocking across Canada."

Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/261460_4e49da7324d39875_003full.jpg

"With 115 Rosie's locations already secured under Multi-Unit and Area Development agreements across key provinces-including Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan-the brand is set to scale rapidly in the years ahead. Our dual expansion strategy, combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating Rosie's development. With a proven track record in the burger space, a solid foundation in organic growth, and a high-performing franchise model, Rosie's Burgers is on track to become Canada's leading smash burger brand."

Happy Belly 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/261460_4e49da7324d39875_004full.jpg

"Happy Belly's portfolio continues to scale rapidly, with 616 retail locations secured across Canada under Multi-Unit and Area Development Agreements-encompassing stores in development, under construction, and already operating. Our consistent pipeline growth is a result of aligning with experienced partners and securing high-quality, high-traffic real estate. As we execute our expansion strategy through 2025 and 2026, each new opening brings us closer to our goal of becoming Canada's leading restaurant consolidator. With a focus on operational discipline and brand scalability, we remain committed to delivering long-term shareholder value and building a high-performance platform of emerging restaurant brands."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.



About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands.

Happy Belly 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/261460_4e49da7324d39875_005full.jpg

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261460

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.