Marimekko Corporation: Release of Marimekko's Half-year Financial Report, 1 January-30 June 2025

Marimekko Corporation, Press release 6 August 2025 at 1.30 p.m. EEST

Release of Marimekko's Half-year Financial Report, 1 January-30 June 2025

Marimekko Corporation's Half-year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2025 will be published on Thursday, 14 August 2025 at 8.00 a.m. EEST. The report and related materials will be available on the company's website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/after the publication.

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 14 August 2025 at 2.00 p.m. EEST. A live webcast of the conference can be watched at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/q2-2025, and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.

