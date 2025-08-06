Anzeige
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Marimekko Corporation: Release of Marimekko's Half-year Financial Report, 1 January-30 June 2025

Marimekko Corporation, Press release 6 August 2025 at 1.30 p.m. EEST

Release of Marimekko's Half-year Financial Report, 1 January-30 June 2025

Marimekko Corporation's Half-year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2025 will be published on Thursday, 14 August 2025 at 8.00 a.m. EEST. The report and related materials will be available on the company's website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/after the publication.

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 14 August 2025 at 2.00 p.m. EEST. A live webcast of the conference can be watched at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/q2-2025, and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.

Further information:
Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications
Tel. +358 40 584 6944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2024, the company's net sales totaled EUR 183 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.5 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 480 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com



