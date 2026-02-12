Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko establishes a new share-based long-term incentive plan for the management

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12 February 2026 at 7.55 a.m. EET





Marimekko establishes a new share-based long-term incentive plan for the management

The Board of Directors of Marimekko Corporation has resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan for the Group's management, as the second and last earnings period of the long-term incentive system 2022-2026 for the management will end in June 2026. The purpose of the new plan is to align the interests of the company's shareholders and the Management Group to increase the company's value in the long-term, to commit the Management Group to implement the company's strategy, objectives and long-term interest and to offer them a competitive incentive plan based on earning and accumulating the company's shares.

The Performance Share Plan 2026-2030 consists of four performance periods, covering the financial years 2026-2027, 2026-2028, 2027-2029 and 2028-2030 respectively. The Board of Directors will resolve annually on the commencement and details of a performance period.

In the plan, the target group has an opportunity to earn Marimekko shares based on performance. The potential rewards from the plan will be paid in spring after the end of each performance period. The potential reward will be primarily paid partly in Marimekko shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the Management Group. The reward amounts earned through the plan will be capped if the maximum limit set by the Board of Directors for the payable reward is reached. Earning the reward requires that the Management Group member is still working for the company at the time of the payment.

The proportion to be paid in shares is subject to a two-year holding period, during which the member of the Management Group may not sell, transfer, pledge or otherwise dispose of the reward shares.

The performance criteria of the performance periods 2026-2027 and 2026-2028 are tied to the absolute total shareholder return and comparable operating profit margin. If the targets set for the performance period 2026-2027 are met in full, the value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the period corresponds to a maximum total of 50,000 shares of Marimekko, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. Correspondingly, if the targets set for the performance period 2026-2028 are met in full, the value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of it equals to a maximum total of 103,000 shares of Marimekko, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The target group at the beginning of the performance periods 2026-2027 and 2026-2028 consists of the Management Group of Marimekko, in total 11 people, including the President and CEO.

