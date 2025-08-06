Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, after market close. Equinox Gold will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, August 14, 2025, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).
Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-833-752-3366
International callers: +1 647-846-2813
Webcast
The webcast can be accessed directly or through the Equinox Gold website.
Equinox Gold Contact
Ryan King
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Strategy
T: 778.998.3700
E: Ryan.King@equinoxgold.com
E: ir@equinoxgold.com
SOURCE: Equinox Gold Corp.