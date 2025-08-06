KARIYA, JAPAN, Aug 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Dream Incubator Inc. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and President, Takayuki Miyake; "DI") and DENSO CORPORATION (headquartered in Kariya, Aichi; President and CEO, Representative Member of the Board, Shinnosuke Hayashi; "DENSO") are pleased to announce that their joint initiative, "Digital Platform Development for Mobility Circular Economy and Integrated Manufacturing for India by Collaboration with Open API Network in India and Japan", has been selected under United Nations Industrial Development Organization's "Industrial cooperation programme in the Global South through technology transfer from Japan". *1Aim of This ProjectThrough this project, DI and DENSO strive to promote the development of value chains in India by enhancing the efficiency of the entire supply chain in the manufacturing sector and improving user convenience in the automotive aftermarket. This project will also boost the productivity and competitiveness of participating partners, as well as nurture talent that will strengthen the competitiveness of India's manufacturing sector.In addition, applying the knowledge, expertise and experience gained through this project, DI will expand support activities for Japanese companies seeking to expand their global business from India. This includes end-to-end support from the development of concepts, strategies, and architectures to hands-on execution of product and business development (installation), and ultimately, the creation of innovation ecosystems. DENSO intends to deploy the use cases and technologies developed through this initiative not only in India, but also within Japan, with the broader ambition of contributing to other countries through reverse innovation.Project OverviewDate of Adoption: 15th July 2025Project Name: Digital Platform Development for Mobility Circular Economy and Integrated Manufacturing for India by collaboration with open API network in India and JapanPeriod: July 2025 - November 2027Project Description: This project aims to build an integrated digital platform, Solwer *2, designed to manage big data from India's manufacturing supply chain and the automotive aftermarket value chain, along with the following applications that utilize this data. Demonstration activities will be conducted to support the implementation across Indian society.[5 Applications]1. Transport & Warehouse Management: A logistics optimisation platform that integrates vehicle, inventory, and transport quality management.2. Carbon Footprint Management: A GHG (greenhouse gas) management tool that visualizes CO2 emissions from manufacturing to after-sales service and supports the tracking, reporting, and reduction of Scope 1 to 3 emissions.3. KAIZEN IoT: An IoT solution that identifies and visualizes bottlenecks in manufacturing sites, supporting continuous improvement (KAIZEN) efforts.4. Mobility Aftermarket Super App: A one-stop application for booking and managing services such as repairs, car washes, and insurance, designed to simultaneously enhance user convenience and drive business profitability.5. Vehicle Digital Inspection: An AI-driven inspection tool that identifies vehicle exterior damage via smartphone or tablet and generates automated reports.This initiative builds on DI and DENSO's respective track records of business activity in India. *3 Drawing on the achievements of their past collaboration and respective strengths, DI and DENSO are jointly driving this initiative, which contributes to the advancement of India's manufacturing and mobility sectors.[Scheme for the Indian Social Implementation Project of an Integrated Digital Platform for the Manufacturing and Mobility Sector]*1 United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is conducting the programme "Industrial cooperation programme in the Global South through technology transfer from Japan" to promote technological innovation, strengthen supply chains and establish industrial infrastructure in Global South countries by supporting Japanese companies in conducting large-scale demonstrations, funded by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Government of Japan.*2 Solwer is a new business brand introduced by DENSO in Asia and India, offering data-driven solutions aimed at solving social challenges. For more details, please visit: https://solwerindia.com/*3 For more information on DI and DENSO's past collaborative initiatives, please visit: https://www.dreamincubator.co.jp/en/business/support_case/denso/About Dream Incubator Inc.With the mission of "Create Business and Change Societies", we support the creation & growth of new businesses & industries as "The Business Producing Company". We support the expansion of our clients' business value through business production that integrates realistic, hands-on management capabilities and highly executable strategies with Dream Incubator's core strengths in fostering strategic alliances and driving momentum both within and outside the organization. https://www.dreamincubator.co.jp/en/About DENSO CORPORATIONGlobally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a 7,161.8 billion yen leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. https://www.denso.com/global