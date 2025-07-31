

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - DENSO Corporation (DNZOY.PK) Thursday reported profit before tax of 140.227 billion yen for the first quarter, 1.8% up from 137.718 billion yen in the comparable quarter last year.



Operating profit, however, declined 11.1% to 107.205 billion yen from 120.568 billion yen in the prior year.



Net profit was 79.268 billion yen or 28.50 yen per basic share, down from 94.459 billion yen or 32.45 yen per share a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter was 1,754.137 billion yen, flat with 1,753.841 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects revenue to increase 0.5% to 7,200 billion yen. Net profit is expected to increase 22.9% to 515 billion yen with basic EPS of 193.67 yen.



