

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro rose to 9-day highs of 1.1611 against the U.S. dollar and 0.9368 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.1564 and 0.9342, respectively.



Against the yen and the pound, the euro advanced to a 5-day high of 171.46 and a 2-day high of 0.8721 from early lows of 170.62 and 0.8697, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.18 against the greenback, 0.95 against the franc, 173.00 against the yen and 0.88 against the pound.



