

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $319.7 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $148.2 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 47.1% to $1.572 billion from $1.069 billion last year.



The Carlyle Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $319.7 Mln. vs. $148.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.572 Bln vs. $1.069 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News