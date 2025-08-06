

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production growth moderated sharply in June, while the trade surplus decreased from last year, separate reports from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 0.2 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 2.2 percent rise in May, which was the strongest growth since December 2022.



The overall expansion in June was driven by a 1.0 percent growth in the manufacturing output. Meanwhile, output produced in the utility sector plunged 9.1 percent annually in June, and manufacturing output was 3.5 percent lower.



On a monthly basis, industrial output dropped 1.1 percent.



Construction output advanced 14.0 percent annually and by 2.6 monthly in June.



In a separate report, the Czech Statistical Office said the trade surplus of the country decreased to CZK 26.3 billion in June from CZK 30.5 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, the trade balance showed a surplus of CZK 11.8 billion.



Exports climbed 7.4 percent year-on-year in May, while imports rose at a comparatively faster pace by 9.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News