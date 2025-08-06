Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We believe the second quarter of 2025 will be remembered as an inflection point in the Unity story, where our commitment to accelerating product innovation and delivering for our customers translated to markedly better performance," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of Unity.

"Results once again exceeded expectations, substantially beating the high-end of our guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Our new AI platform, Unity Vector, is transforming our growth prospects, delivering 15% sequential growth in the Unity Ad Network during the second quarter."

Second Quarter 2025 Results:

Revenue was $441 million, compared to $449 million in the second quarter 2024.

Create Solutions revenue was $154 million, compared to $151 million in the second quarter 2024.

Grow Solutions revenue was $287 million, compared to $298 million in the second quarter 2024.

GAAP net loss was $107 million, with a margin of (24)%.

GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.26.

Adjusted EBITDA was $90 million, with a margin of 21%.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.18.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $133 million.

Free cash flow was $127 million.

Revenue

Revenue was $441 million, down 2% year-over-year.

Create Solutions revenue was $154 million, up 2% year-over-year, primarily driven by the sale of a term license for approximately $12 million and increases in subscription revenue. Growth was negatively impacted by decreases in non-strategic professional services revenue and consumption services revenue.

Grow Solutions revenue was $287 million, down 4% year-over-year. The change was driven by strong performance for the Unity Ad Network, which grew 15% quarter-over-quarter in Q2 (now represents 49% of total Grow Solutions revenue) offset by declines in select other Ads products.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per share

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.26, as compared to $0.32 for the same period in 2024.

Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net loss for the quarter was $107 million, compared to $126 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss margin was (24)%, compared to (28)% in the second quarter of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $133 million, compared to $88 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $90 million, with a margin of 21%, compared to $113 million in the second quarter of 2024, with a margin of 25%. The better than expected Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter compared to our guidance was due to higher revenue and continued cost discipline.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $127 million, compared to $80 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.18, compared to $0.22 in the second quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, our cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $1,702 million, and increased by $174 million, as compared with $1,528 million as of December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans, and from our operations, offset by the net cash outflows from our debt refinancing.

Q3 2025 Guidance1

We expect Third Quarter Revenue of $440 million to $450 million.

In Grow, we expect mid-single digit sequential revenue growth from Q2 to Q3

In Create, we expect a slight sequential decline from Q2 to Q3 due to the impact of a large customer win in Q2

We expect Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million to $95 million.

UNITY SOFTWARE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par share data) (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,691,045 1,517,672 Accounts receivable, net 596,560 573,884 Prepaid expenses and other 120,171 133,795 Total current assets 2,407,776 2,225,351 Property and equipment, net 82,426 98,819 Goodwill 3,166,304 3,166,304 Intangible assets, net 894,367 1,066,235 Other assets 165,551 180,698 Total assets 6,716,424 6,737,407 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 12,248 13,948 Accrued expenses and other 278,850 294,951 Publisher payables 372,719 394,284 Deferred revenue 219,448 186,304 Total current liabilities 883,265 889,487 Convertible notes 2,233,255 2,238,922 Long-term deferred revenue 15,480 16,846 Other long-term liabilities 150,349 165,004 Total liabilities 3,282,349 3,310,259 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 240,697 230,627 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.000005 par value: Authorized shares 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares 420,441 and 409,393 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 7,116,124 6,936,038 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,349 (9,425 Accumulated deficit (3,922,384 (3,735,944 Total Unity Software Inc. stockholders' equity 3,187,393 3,190,671 Noncontrolling interest 5,985 5,850 Total stockholders' equity 3,193,378 3,196,521 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 6,716,424 6,737,407

UNITY SOFTWARE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue 440,944 449,259 875,944 909,639 Cost of revenue 114,211 108,875 228,168 253,262 Gross profit 326,733 340,384 647,776 656,377 Operating expenses Research and development 214,807 208,935 435,432 491,663 Sales and marketing 161,513 169,854 323,526 400,479 General and administrative 69,165 91,015 135,505 268,584 Total operating expenses 445,485 469,804 894,463 1,160,726 Loss from operations (118,752 (129,420 (246,687 (504,349 Interest expense (6,030 (5,829 (11,921 (11,864 Interest income and other income (expense), net 19,837 10,457 77,948 87,100 Loss before income taxes (104,945 (124,792 (180,660 (429,113 Provision for (benefit from) Income taxes 2,420 946 4,612 (11,897 Net loss (107,365 (125,738 (185,272 (417,216 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,433 (164 1,168 (568 Net loss attributable to Unity Software Inc. (108,798 (125,574 (186,440 (416,648 Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. (0.26 (0.32 (0.45 (1.07 Weighted-average shares used in computation of basic and diluted net loss per share 417,566 392,537 414,696 389,844 Net loss (107,365 (125,738 (185,272 (417,216 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 2,716 (1,393 3,894 (4,854 Comprehensive loss (104,649 (127,131 (181,378 (422,070 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,433 (164 1,168 (568 Foreign currency translation attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests 564 (255 818 (965 Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,997 (419 1,986 (1,533 Comprehensive loss attributable to Unity Software Inc. (106,646 (126,712 (183,364 (420,537

UNITY SOFTWARE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities Net loss (107,365 (125,738 (185,272 (417,216 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 96,928 101,409 193,145 203,219 Stock-based compensation expense 101,604 115,399 200,394 381,276 Gain on repayment of convertible note (42,744 (61,371 Impairment of property and equipment 579 8,320 4,049 21,918 Other (7,754 12,465 (7,972 15,383 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (43,083 47,806 (22,061 38,066 Prepaid expenses and other 24,373 (3,036 13,771 (19,815 Other assets 1,866 13 11,889 (2,386 Accounts payable (4,297 (5,733 (2,099 (460 Accrued expenses and other 7,417 (36,032 (13,612 (40,301 Publisher payables 33,590 (22,418 (21,565 3,140 Other long-term liabilities (1,942 (11,052 (12,861 (34,636 Deferred revenue 31,180 6,973 31,060 (5,814 Net cash provided by operating activities 133,096 88,376 146,122 81,003 Investing activities Purchases of non-marketable investments (2,000 (2,000 Purchases of intangible assets (360 (360 Purchases of property and equipment (6,446 (8,766 (12,164 (15,956 Net cash used in investing activities (8,446 (9,126 (14,164 (16,316 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 690,000 Purchase of capped calls (44,436 Payment of debt issuance costs (13,236 Repayments of convertible note (641,691 (414,999 Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans 9,783 11,304 31,394 37,302 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,783 11,304 22,031 (377,697 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 15,440 (3,258 19,637 (9,460 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 149,873 87,296 173,626 (322,470 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,551,634 1,194,501 1,527,881 1,604,267 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 1,701,507 1,281,797 1,701,507 1,281,797

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance.

However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income or loss excluding benefits or expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, restructurings and reorganizations, interest, income tax, and other non-operating activities, which primarily consist of foreign exchange rate gains or losses. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

We define adjusted cost of revenue as GAAP cost of revenue, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted research and development expense as research and development expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted sales and marketing expense as GAAP sales and marketing expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment.

We define adjusted EPS as net income or loss excluding benefits or expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, restructurings and reorganizations, and the income tax impact of the preceding adjustments (cumulatively "adjusted net income"), increased by the tax effected impacts from any relevant dilutive securities, divided by the diluted weighted-average outstanding shares. The effective tax rate used in calculating adjusted EPS is estimated for each period, based on the net income or loss adjusted for the items noted above, and may differ from the effective rate used in our financial statements. Shares of common stock that are excluded in our calculation of GAAP diluted net loss per share due to their antidilutive impact on such calculations, are included in the diluted weighted average outstanding shares used in our calculation of adjusted EPS, to the extent they have a dilutive impact on adjusted EPS given the adjusted net income in each period.

UNITY SOFTWARE, INC. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Revenue 440,944 449,259 875,944 909,639 GAAP net loss (107,365 (125,738 (185,272 (417,216 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 101,435 113,766 196,751 253,654 Amortization of intangible assets expense 86,218 88,432 171,868 176,389 Depreciation expense 10,710 12,977 21,277 26,830 Restructuring and reorganization costs 10,886 27,714 31,231 239,460 Interest expense 6,030 5,829 11,921 11,864 Interest income and other income (expense), net (19,837 (10,457 (77,948 (87,100 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,420 946 4,612 (11,897 Adjusted EBITDA 90,497 113,469 174,440 191,984 GAAP net loss margin (24 (28 (21 (46 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21 25 20 21 Adjusted gross profit reconciliation GAAP gross profit 326,733 340,384 647,776 656,377 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 9,861 7,911 18,973 23,547 Amortization of intangible assets expense 26,997 26,997 53,697 53,994 Depreciation expense 1,766 2,232 3,480 4,976 Restructuring and reorganization costs 275 (253 809 14,960 Adjusted gross profit 365,632 377,271 724,735 753,854 GAAP gross margin 74 76 74 72 Adjusted gross margin 83 84 83 83 Operating expenses reconciliation Cost of revenue GAAP cost of revenue 114,211 108,875 228,168 253,262 Stock-based compensation expense (9,861 (7,911 (18,973 (23,547 Amortization of intangible assets expense (26,997 (26,997 (53,697 (53,994 Depreciation expense (1,766 (2,232 (3,480 (4,976 Restructuring and reorganization costs (275 253 (809 (14,960 Adjusted cost of revenue 75,312 71,988 151,209 155,785 GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue 26 24 26 28 Adjusted cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue 17 16 17 17 Research and development GAAP research and development expense 214,807 208,935 435,432 491,663 Stock-based compensation expense (51,050 (56,908 (101,645 (124,508 Amortization of intangible assets expense (16,332 (16,994 (32,862 (34,016 Depreciation expense (5,340 (6,321 (10,606 (12,749 Restructuring and reorganization costs (4,581 (929 (12,927 (50,015 Adjusted research and development expense 137,504 127,783 277,392 270,375 GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue 49 47 50 54 Adjusted research and development expense as a percentage of revenue 31 28 31 30 Sales and marketing GAAP sales and marketing expense 161,513 169,854 323,526 400,479 Stock-based compensation expense (19,041 (20,649 (35,527 (51,105 Amortization of intangible assets expense (42,889 (44,441 (85,309 (88,379 Depreciation expense (2,156 (2,676 (4,310 (5,412 Restructuring and reorganization costs (1,253 (5,595 (9,153 (52,622 Adjusted sales and marketing expense 96,174 96,493 189,227 202,961 GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue 37 38 37 44 Adjusted sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue 22 21 22 22 General and administrative GAAP general and administrative expense 69,165 91,015 135,505 268,584 Stock-based compensation expense (21,483 (28,298 (40,606 (54,494 Depreciation expense (1,448 (1,748 (2,881 (3,693 Restructuring and reorganization costs (4,777 (21,443 (8,342 (121,863 Adjusted general and administrative expense 41,457 39,526 83,676 88,534 GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue 16 20 15 30 Adjusted general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue 9 9 10 10 Adjusted EPS reconciliation GAAP net loss (107,365 (125,738 (185,272 (417,216 Stock-based compensation expense 101,435 113,766 196,751 253,654 Amortization of intangible assets expense 86,218 88,432 171,868 176,389 Depreciation expense 10,710 12,977 21,277 26,830 Restructuring and reorganization costs 10,886 27,714 31,231 239,460 Income tax impact of adjusting items (20,527 (25,803 (48,291 (72,421 Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, before impact of dilutive instruments 81,357 91,348 187,564 206,696 Increase from forgone financing costs on dilutive convertible notes, net of tax 789 4,509 9,299 9,193 Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, including impact of dilutive instruments 82,146 95,857 196,863 215,889 Weighted-average common shares used in GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. 417,566 392,537 414,696 389,844 Convertible notes 20,896 24,486 35,951 25,050 Stock options and PVOs 5,385 11,562 6,124 13,708 Unvested RSUs, PVUs, and PSUs 4,572 3,611 4,869 4,978 ESPP 4 334 327 242 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares used in adjusted EPS 448,423 432,530 461,967 433,822 GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. (0.26 (0.32 (0.45 (1.07 Total impact on diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. from non-GAAP adjustments 0.45 0.55 0.90 1.60 Total impact on diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. from antidilutive common stock now included (0.01 (0.01 (0.02 (0.03 Adjusted EPS 0.18 0.22 0.43 0.50 Free cash flow reconciliation Net cash provided by operating activities 133,096 88,376 146,122 81,003 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (6,446 (8,766 (12,164 (15,956 Free cash flow 126,650 79,610 133,958 65,047 Net cash used in investing activities (8,446 (9,126 (14,164 (16,316 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,783 11,304 22,031 (377,697

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Unity's outlook and future financial performance, including: (i) Unity's position at an inflection point and its ability to further enhance its platform, accelerate product innovation and enhance financial performance; (ii) expectations regarding Vector, including expectations regarding Vector's improvements and performance and the expansion of Vector across our Ad product portfolio; (iii) our strategic initiatives, including plans to invest and focus on artificial intelligence tools; (iv) expectations regarding financial results from our non-strategic portfolio; (v) expectations regarding growth of the Unity Ad Network and Grow revenue mix and its impact on Unity's overall growth prospects; (vi) plans to leverage our competitive advantages and anticipated impacts; (vii) our long-term growth opportunities; (viii) our controls around spend and our operating structure having the potential to drive meaningful improvements in operating margins over time; and (ix) Unity's financial guidance for the third quarter 2025. The words "aim," "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: (i) the impact of macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, high interest rates, tariffs, sanctions and trade barriers, and limited credit availability which could further cause economic uncertainty and volatility; (ii) competition in the advertising market and Unity's ability to compete effectively; (iii) ongoing restrictions related to the gaming industry in China; (iv) ongoing geopolitical instability, particularly in Israel, where a significant portion of the Grow operations is located; (v) Unity's ability to recover or reengage its customers, or attract new customers; (vi) the impact of any decisions to change how Unity prices its products and services; (vii) Unity's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; (viii) Unity's ability to retain existing customers and expand the use of its platform; (ix) Unity's ability to further expand into new industries and attract new customers; (x) the impact of any changes of terms of service, policies or technical requirements from operating system platform providers or application stores which may result in changes to Unity or its customers' business practices; (xi) Unity's ability to maintain favorable relationships with hardware, operating system, device, game console and other technology providers; (xii) breaches in its security measures, unauthorized access to its platform, data, or its customers' or other users' personal data; (xiii) Unity's ability to manage growth effectively and manage costs effectively; (xiv) the rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations, contractual obligations and industry standards that relate to privacy, data security and the protection of children; (xv) the effectiveness of the company reset; (xvi) Unity's ability to successfully transition executive leadership; (xvii) Unity's ability to adapt effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards, changing regulations, or changing customer needs, requirements, or preferences; and (xviii) the effectiveness of Vector. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect our results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2025 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward looking statements after the date of this release except as required by law.

