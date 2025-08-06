Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
"We believe the second quarter of 2025 will be remembered as an inflection point in the Unity story, where our commitment to accelerating product innovation and delivering for our customers translated to markedly better performance," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of Unity.
"Results once again exceeded expectations, substantially beating the high-end of our guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Our new AI platform, Unity Vector, is transforming our growth prospects, delivering 15% sequential growth in the Unity Ad Network during the second quarter."
Second Quarter 2025 Results:
- Revenue was $441 million, compared to $449 million in the second quarter 2024.
- Create Solutions revenue was $154 million, compared to $151 million in the second quarter 2024.
- Grow Solutions revenue was $287 million, compared to $298 million in the second quarter 2024.
- GAAP net loss was $107 million, with a margin of (24)%.
- GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.26.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $90 million, with a margin of 21%.
- Adjusted earnings per share was $0.18.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $133 million.
- Free cash flow was $127 million.
Revenue
Revenue was $441 million, down 2% year-over-year.
Create Solutions revenue was $154 million, up 2% year-over-year, primarily driven by the sale of a term license for approximately $12 million and increases in subscription revenue. Growth was negatively impacted by decreases in non-strategic professional services revenue and consumption services revenue.
Grow Solutions revenue was $287 million, down 4% year-over-year. The change was driven by strong performance for the Unity Ad Network, which grew 15% quarter-over-quarter in Q2 (now represents 49% of total Grow Solutions revenue) offset by declines in select other Ads products.
Basic and Diluted Net Loss per share
Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.26, as compared to $0.32 for the same period in 2024.
Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Net loss for the quarter was $107 million, compared to $126 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Net loss margin was (24)%, compared to (28)% in the second quarter of 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $133 million, compared to $88 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted EPS
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $90 million, with a margin of 21%, compared to $113 million in the second quarter of 2024, with a margin of 25%. The better than expected Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter compared to our guidance was due to higher revenue and continued cost discipline.
Free cash flow for the quarter was $127 million, compared to $80 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.18, compared to $0.22 in the second quarter of 2024.
Liquidity
As of June 30, 2025, our cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $1,702 million, and increased by $174 million, as compared with $1,528 million as of December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans, and from our operations, offset by the net cash outflows from our debt refinancing.
Q3 2025 Guidance1
We expect Third Quarter Revenue of $440 million to $450 million.
- In Grow, we expect mid-single digit sequential revenue growth from Q2 to Q3
- In Create, we expect a slight sequential decline from Q2 to Q3 due to the impact of a large customer win in Q2
We expect Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million to $95 million.
About Unity
Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to create, market and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com.
1 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
We have not reconciled our estimates for non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. As a result, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our second quarter non-GAAP results included in this press release.
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par share data)
(Unaudited)
As of
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,691,045
1,517,672
Accounts receivable, net
596,560
573,884
Prepaid expenses and other
120,171
133,795
Total current assets
2,407,776
2,225,351
Property and equipment, net
82,426
98,819
Goodwill
3,166,304
3,166,304
Intangible assets, net
894,367
1,066,235
Other assets
165,551
180,698
Total assets
6,716,424
6,737,407
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
12,248
13,948
Accrued expenses and other
278,850
294,951
Publisher payables
372,719
394,284
Deferred revenue
219,448
186,304
Total current liabilities
883,265
889,487
Convertible notes
2,233,255
2,238,922
Long-term deferred revenue
15,480
16,846
Other long-term liabilities
150,349
165,004
Total liabilities
3,282,349
3,310,259
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
240,697
230,627
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.000005 par value:
Authorized shares 1,000,000 and 1,000,000
Issued and outstanding shares 420,441 and 409,393
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
7,116,124
6,936,038
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,349
(9,425
Accumulated deficit
(3,922,384
(3,735,944
Total Unity Software Inc. stockholders' equity
3,187,393
3,190,671
Noncontrolling interest
5,985
5,850
Total stockholders' equity
3,193,378
3,196,521
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
6,716,424
6,737,407
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
440,944
449,259
875,944
909,639
Cost of revenue
114,211
108,875
228,168
253,262
Gross profit
326,733
340,384
647,776
656,377
Operating expenses
Research and development
214,807
208,935
435,432
491,663
Sales and marketing
161,513
169,854
323,526
400,479
General and administrative
69,165
91,015
135,505
268,584
Total operating expenses
445,485
469,804
894,463
1,160,726
Loss from operations
(118,752
(129,420
(246,687
(504,349
Interest expense
(6,030
(5,829
(11,921
(11,864
Interest income and other income (expense), net
19,837
10,457
77,948
87,100
Loss before income taxes
(104,945
(124,792
(180,660
(429,113
Provision for (benefit from) Income taxes
2,420
946
4,612
(11,897
Net loss
(107,365
(125,738
(185,272
(417,216
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests
1,433
(164
1,168
(568
Net loss attributable to Unity Software Inc.
(108,798
(125,574
(186,440
(416,648
Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc.
(0.26
(0.32
(0.45
(1.07
Weighted-average shares used in computation of basic and diluted net loss per share
417,566
392,537
414,696
389,844
Net loss
(107,365
(125,738
(185,272
(417,216
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment
2,716
(1,393
3,894
(4,854
Comprehensive loss
(104,649
(127,131
(181,378
(422,070
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests
1,433
(164
1,168
(568
Foreign currency translation attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests
564
(255
818
(965
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests
1,997
(419
1,986
(1,533
Comprehensive loss attributable to Unity Software Inc.
(106,646
(126,712
(183,364
(420,537
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating activities
Net loss
(107,365
(125,738
(185,272
(417,216
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
96,928
101,409
193,145
203,219
Stock-based compensation expense
101,604
115,399
200,394
381,276
Gain on repayment of convertible note
(42,744
(61,371
Impairment of property and equipment
579
8,320
4,049
21,918
Other
(7,754
12,465
(7,972
15,383
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(43,083
47,806
(22,061
38,066
Prepaid expenses and other
24,373
(3,036
13,771
(19,815
Other assets
1,866
13
11,889
(2,386
Accounts payable
(4,297
(5,733
(2,099
(460
Accrued expenses and other
7,417
(36,032
(13,612
(40,301
Publisher payables
33,590
(22,418
(21,565
3,140
Other long-term liabilities
(1,942
(11,052
(12,861
(34,636
Deferred revenue
31,180
6,973
31,060
(5,814
Net cash provided by operating activities
133,096
88,376
146,122
81,003
Investing activities
Purchases of non-marketable investments
(2,000
(2,000
Purchases of intangible assets
(360
(360
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,446
(8,766
(12,164
(15,956
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,446
(9,126
(14,164
(16,316
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
690,000
Purchase of capped calls
(44,436
Payment of debt issuance costs
(13,236
Repayments of convertible note
(641,691
(414,999
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans
9,783
11,304
31,394
37,302
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
9,783
11,304
22,031
(377,697
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
15,440
(3,258
19,637
(9,460
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
149,873
87,296
173,626
(322,470
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
1,551,634
1,194,501
1,527,881
1,604,267
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
1,701,507
1,281,797
1,701,507
1,281,797
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance.
However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.
We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income or loss excluding benefits or expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, restructurings and reorganizations, interest, income tax, and other non-operating activities, which primarily consist of foreign exchange rate gains or losses. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue.
We define adjusted cost of revenue as GAAP cost of revenue, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted research and development expense as research and development expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted sales and marketing expense as GAAP sales and marketing expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment.
We define adjusted EPS as net income or loss excluding benefits or expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, restructurings and reorganizations, and the income tax impact of the preceding adjustments (cumulatively "adjusted net income"), increased by the tax effected impacts from any relevant dilutive securities, divided by the diluted weighted-average outstanding shares. The effective tax rate used in calculating adjusted EPS is estimated for each period, based on the net income or loss adjusted for the items noted above, and may differ from the effective rate used in our financial statements. Shares of common stock that are excluded in our calculation of GAAP diluted net loss per share due to their antidilutive impact on such calculations, are included in the diluted weighted average outstanding shares used in our calculation of adjusted EPS, to the extent they have a dilutive impact on adjusted EPS given the adjusted net income in each period.
UNITY SOFTWARE, INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
Revenue
440,944
449,259
875,944
909,639
GAAP net loss
(107,365
(125,738
(185,272
(417,216
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense
101,435
113,766
196,751
253,654
Amortization of intangible assets expense
86,218
88,432
171,868
176,389
Depreciation expense
10,710
12,977
21,277
26,830
Restructuring and reorganization costs
10,886
27,714
31,231
239,460
Interest expense
6,030
5,829
11,921
11,864
Interest income and other income (expense), net
(19,837
(10,457
(77,948
(87,100
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
2,420
946
4,612
(11,897
Adjusted EBITDA
90,497
113,469
174,440
191,984
GAAP net loss margin
(24
(28
(21
(46
Adjusted EBITDA margin
21
25
20
21
Adjusted gross profit reconciliation
GAAP gross profit
326,733
340,384
647,776
656,377
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense
9,861
7,911
18,973
23,547
Amortization of intangible assets expense
26,997
26,997
53,697
53,994
Depreciation expense
1,766
2,232
3,480
4,976
Restructuring and reorganization costs
275
(253
809
14,960
Adjusted gross profit
365,632
377,271
724,735
753,854
GAAP gross margin
74
76
74
72
Adjusted gross margin
83
84
83
83
Operating expenses reconciliation
Cost of revenue
GAAP cost of revenue
114,211
108,875
228,168
253,262
Stock-based compensation expense
(9,861
(7,911
(18,973
(23,547
Amortization of intangible assets expense
(26,997
(26,997
(53,697
(53,994
Depreciation expense
(1,766
(2,232
(3,480
(4,976
Restructuring and reorganization costs
(275
253
(809
(14,960
Adjusted cost of revenue
75,312
71,988
151,209
155,785
GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue
26
24
26
28
Adjusted cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue
17
16
17
17
Research and development
GAAP research and development expense
214,807
208,935
435,432
491,663
Stock-based compensation expense
(51,050
(56,908
(101,645
(124,508
Amortization of intangible assets expense
(16,332
(16,994
(32,862
(34,016
Depreciation expense
(5,340
(6,321
(10,606
(12,749
Restructuring and reorganization costs
(4,581
(929
(12,927
(50,015
Adjusted research and development expense
137,504
127,783
277,392
270,375
GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue
49
47
50
54
Adjusted research and development expense as a percentage of revenue
31
28
31
30
Sales and marketing
GAAP sales and marketing expense
161,513
169,854
323,526
400,479
Stock-based compensation expense
(19,041
(20,649
(35,527
(51,105
Amortization of intangible assets expense
(42,889
(44,441
(85,309
(88,379
Depreciation expense
(2,156
(2,676
(4,310
(5,412
Restructuring and reorganization costs
(1,253
(5,595
(9,153
(52,622
Adjusted sales and marketing expense
96,174
96,493
189,227
202,961
GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue
37
38
37
44
Adjusted sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue
22
21
22
22
General and administrative
GAAP general and administrative expense
69,165
91,015
135,505
268,584
Stock-based compensation expense
(21,483
(28,298
(40,606
(54,494
Depreciation expense
(1,448
(1,748
(2,881
(3,693
Restructuring and reorganization costs
(4,777
(21,443
(8,342
(121,863
Adjusted general and administrative expense
41,457
39,526
83,676
88,534
GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue
16
20
15
30
Adjusted general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue
9
9
10
10
Adjusted EPS reconciliation
GAAP net loss
(107,365
(125,738
(185,272
(417,216
Stock-based compensation expense
101,435
113,766
196,751
253,654
Amortization of intangible assets expense
86,218
88,432
171,868
176,389
Depreciation expense
10,710
12,977
21,277
26,830
Restructuring and reorganization costs
10,886
27,714
31,231
239,460
Income tax impact of adjusting items
(20,527
(25,803
(48,291
(72,421
Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, before impact of dilutive instruments
81,357
91,348
187,564
206,696
Increase from forgone financing costs on dilutive convertible notes, net of tax
789
4,509
9,299
9,193
Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, including impact of dilutive instruments
82,146
95,857
196,863
215,889
Weighted-average common shares used in GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc.
417,566
392,537
414,696
389,844
Convertible notes
20,896
24,486
35,951
25,050
Stock options and PVOs
5,385
11,562
6,124
13,708
Unvested RSUs, PVUs, and PSUs
4,572
3,611
4,869
4,978
ESPP
4
334
327
242
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares used in adjusted EPS
448,423
432,530
461,967
433,822
GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc.
(0.26
(0.32
(0.45
(1.07
Total impact on diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. from non-GAAP adjustments
0.45
0.55
0.90
1.60
Total impact on diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. from antidilutive common stock now included
(0.01
(0.01
(0.02
(0.03
Adjusted EPS
0.18
0.22
0.43
0.50
Free cash flow reconciliation
Net cash provided by operating activities
133,096
88,376
146,122
81,003
Less:
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,446
(8,766
(12,164
(15,956
Free cash flow
126,650
79,610
133,958
65,047
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,446
(9,126
(14,164
(16,316
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
9,783
11,304
22,031
(377,697
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Unity's outlook and future financial performance, including: (i) Unity's position at an inflection point and its ability to further enhance its platform, accelerate product innovation and enhance financial performance; (ii) expectations regarding Vector, including expectations regarding Vector's improvements and performance and the expansion of Vector across our Ad product portfolio; (iii) our strategic initiatives, including plans to invest and focus on artificial intelligence tools; (iv) expectations regarding financial results from our non-strategic portfolio; (v) expectations regarding growth of the Unity Ad Network and Grow revenue mix and its impact on Unity's overall growth prospects; (vi) plans to leverage our competitive advantages and anticipated impacts; (vii) our long-term growth opportunities; (viii) our controls around spend and our operating structure having the potential to drive meaningful improvements in operating margins over time; and (ix) Unity's financial guidance for the third quarter 2025. The words "aim," "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: (i) the impact of macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, high interest rates, tariffs, sanctions and trade barriers, and limited credit availability which could further cause economic uncertainty and volatility; (ii) competition in the advertising market and Unity's ability to compete effectively; (iii) ongoing restrictions related to the gaming industry in China; (iv) ongoing geopolitical instability, particularly in Israel, where a significant portion of the Grow operations is located; (v) Unity's ability to recover or reengage its customers, or attract new customers; (vi) the impact of any decisions to change how Unity prices its products and services; (vii) Unity's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; (viii) Unity's ability to retain existing customers and expand the use of its platform; (ix) Unity's ability to further expand into new industries and attract new customers; (x) the impact of any changes of terms of service, policies or technical requirements from operating system platform providers or application stores which may result in changes to Unity or its customers' business practices; (xi) Unity's ability to maintain favorable relationships with hardware, operating system, device, game console and other technology providers; (xii) breaches in its security measures, unauthorized access to its platform, data, or its customers' or other users' personal data; (xiii) Unity's ability to manage growth effectively and manage costs effectively; (xiv) the rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations, contractual obligations and industry standards that relate to privacy, data security and the protection of children; (xv) the effectiveness of the company reset; (xvi) Unity's ability to successfully transition executive leadership; (xvii) Unity's ability to adapt effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards, changing regulations, or changing customer needs, requirements, or preferences; and (xviii) the effectiveness of Vector. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect our results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2025 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward looking statements after the date of this release except as required by law.
