

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unity (U) posted a second quarter net loss of $107 million, compared to a loss of $126 million, a year ago. Net loss per share was $0.26 compared to a loss of $0.32. Adjusted EBITDA was $90 million, compared to $113 million, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.18 compared to $0.22. Revenue was $441 million, compared to $449 million, a year ago.



For the third quarter, the company expects: revenue of $440 million to $450 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $90 million to $95 million.



