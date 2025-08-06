

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne (TECH) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $17.8 million compared to net income of $40.6 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.11 compared to profit of $0.25. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.53 from $0.49.



Kim Kelderman, President and CEO of Bio-Techne, said: 'We achieved strong performance in our cell therapy and protein analysis instrumentation growth pillars, supported by a resilient pharma market.'



Net sales increased 4% to $317.0 million. Organic revenue increased 3% compared to the prior year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News