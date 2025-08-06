

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.253 billion, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $2.022 billion, or $2.80 per share, last year.



Excluding items, McDonald's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $6.843 billion from $6.490 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.253 Bln. vs. $2.022 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.14 vs. $2.80 last year. -Revenue: $6.843 Bln vs. $6.490 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News