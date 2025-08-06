

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.355 billion, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $1.015 billion, or $0.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.2% to $12.651 billion from $10.700 billion last year.



Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.355 Bln. vs. $1.015 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $12.651 Bln vs. $10.700 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News