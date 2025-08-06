

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg edged higher in July to the highest level in more than a year, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 2.2 percent increase in the prior month.



Further, this was the highest inflation since May 2024, when prices climbed 2.6 percent.



Prices for housing and utilities alone grew 5.3 percent annually in July, and those for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 2.6 percent more expensive. Transport charges increased only 0.33 percent, while communication costs fell by 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent.



The statistics office predicts inflation of 2.1 percent this year and 1.4 percent in 2026, provided that energy prices do indeed fall and the euro remains strong.



