

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Amidst a minor decline in rate cut expectations, markets have renewed the focus on the earnings updates from the corporate sector. Markets also digested the recent ISM Services PMI data release that revealed an unexpected decline in activity in the service sector in the U.S. Tariff related concerns also lingered.



Wall Street Futures are trading mildly in the green. Driven by upbeat earnings, major benchmarks in Europe are also trading mostly in positive territory. Asian markets also finished trading with gains.



The six-currency Dollar Index retreated. Ten-year bond yields hardened across regions and tenors. Crude oil prices rebounded amidst a larger-than-expected decline in crude oil inventories in the U.S. as well as tariff warnings against buyers of Russian crude oil. Gold declined amidst data that showed a slowdown in central bank buying of gold. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,285.50, up 0.39% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,313.60, up 0.23% Germany's DAX at 23,835.50, down 0.09% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,166.35, up 0.26% France's CAC 40 at 7,633.80, up 0.17% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,258.85, up 0.18% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,812.50, up 0.65% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,843.70, up 0.84% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,633.99, up 0.45% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,910.63, up 0.03%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1604, up 0.25% GBP/USD at 1.3319, up 0.16% USD/JPY at 147.60, up 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6501, up 0.54% USD/CAD at 1.3759, down 0.10% Dollar Index at 98.63, down 0.16%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.237%, up 0.98% Germany at 2.6462%, up 0.92% France at 3.306%, up 0.70% U.K. at 4.5300%, up 0.24% Japan at 1.514%, up 2.78%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $68.65, up 1.49%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $66.18, up 1.57%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,419.00, down 0.46%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $114,164.51, down 0.46% Ethereum at $3,631.03, down 0.98% XRP at $2.94, down 3.68% BNB at $763.17, up 0.20% Solana at $163.83, down 3.18%



