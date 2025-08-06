

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales declined for the fifth straight month in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 1.8 percent decrease in May.



The most significant negative impact was the turnover decline of e-shops and mail orders by 4.8 percent, the agency said.



The annual sales growth in hyper- and supermarkets moderated to 2.1 percent from 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, sales at specialized shops rose at an accelerated pace of 5.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.2 percent at the end of the second quarter.



