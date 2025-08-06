

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shiseido Company, Limited (SSDOY.PK) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 19.202 billion yen for the first half, higher than 4.207 billion yen in the same period a year ago, primarily helped by lower selling, general and administrative expenses.



Selling, general and administrative expenses declined to 347.525 billion yen from 388.607 billion yen last year.



Operating profit was 18.084 billion, compared with operating loss of 2.728 billion yen in the prior year.



Core operating profit increased 21.3% to 23.372 billion yen from 19.272 billion yen last year.



Net profit was 9.535 billion yen or 23.86 yen per share, significantly higher than 15 million euros or 0.04 yen per share a year ago.



Net sales for the period, however, declined to 469.831 billion yen from 508.536 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects net profit of 6 billion yen or 15.02 yen per basic share on sales of 995 billion yen.



