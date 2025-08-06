Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results; Updates 2025 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its third quarter ended June 30, 2025 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2025. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5275 per share of common stock payable September 10, 2025 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2025.
(dollars in millions, except per share)
2024 Q3
2025 Q3
Change
Underlying Orders2
4 %
Net Sales
$4,380
$4,553
4 %
Underlying Sales 3
3 %
Pretax Earnings
$455
$734
Margin
10.4 %
16.1 %
570 bps
Adjusted Segment EBITA4
$1,189
$1,232
Margin
27.1 %
27.1 %
0 bps
GAAP Earnings Per Share
$0.60
$1.03
72 %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share5
$1.43
$1.52
6 %
Operating Cash Flow
$1,067
$1,062
- %
Free Cash Flow
$975
$970
(1) %
Management Commentary
"Emerson's solid third quarter results reflect our sustained momentum, delivering strong underlying growth, profitability and cash flow, which we expect to continue as we finish the fiscal year," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We are experiencing positive momentum in key end markets, and our team's ability to execute in this dynamic environment demonstrates the resilience of our business model and our operational excellence."
Karsanbhai continued, "We are taking pivotal steps to advance our industrial software capabilities, launching breakthrough innovations that are transforming how our customers optimize their operations. We deliver value by unlocking productivity and efficiency, and we are seeing accelerated adoption of our digital solutions."
2025 Outlook
The following table summarizes the fiscal year 2025 guidance framework. Net and underlying sales guidance of ~3.5% growth reflects our updated expectations for pricing actions as the tariff expense exposure has reduced. GAAP EPS is now expected to be ~$4.08 and adjusted EPS guidance is now ~$6.00, an increase versus the previous midpoint. Expectations for operating cash flow and free cash flow increase to ~$3.6B and ~$3.2B, respectively. The 2025 outlook assumes returning ~$2.3B to shareholders through $1.1B of share repurchases and ~$1.2B of dividends, unchanged from the prior guidance.
2025 Q4
2025
Net Sales Growth
5.5% - 6.5%
~3.5%
Underlying Sales Growth
5% - 6%
~3.5%
Earnings Per Share
$1.13 - $1.17
~$4.08
Amortization of Intangibles
~$0.34
~$1.34
Restructuring / Related Costs
~$0.10
~$0.22
Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs
~$0.01
~$0.27
Discrete taxes related to AspenTech transaction
$0.09
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$1.58 - $1.62
~$6.00
Operating Cash Flow
~$3.6B
Free Cash Flow
~$3.2B
1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.
2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech.
3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.
5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes.
Conference Call and Upcoming Events
Today, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Central Time / 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the third quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at https://ir.emerson.com at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.
Emerson also announces it will host an investor conference on Nov. 20, 2025 in New York City. Event details will be distributed closer to this date.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, controls systems, and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which represent management's expectations, based on currently available information. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect new information or later developments. Examples of risks and uncertainties that may cause or actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia - Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Table 1
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended
June 30,
Nine Months Ended
2024
2025
2024
2025
Net sales
$ 4,380
$ 4,553
$ 12,873
$ 13,161
Cost of sales
2,066
2,160
6,359
6,161
SG&A expenses
1,254
1,266
3,827
3,773
Gain on subordinated interest
-
-
(79)
-
Loss on Copeland note receivable
279
-
279
-
Other deductions, net
294
298
1,075
944
Interest expense, net
56
95
157
145
Interest income from related party1
(24)
-
(86)
-
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
455
734
1,341
2,138
Income taxes
88
154
266
536
Earnings from continuing operations
367
580
1,075
1,602
Discontinued operations, net of tax
(15)
6
(88)
7
Net earnings
352
586
987
1,609
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
23
-
15
(48)
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 329
$ 586
$ 972
$ 1,657
Earnings common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 344
$ 580
$ 1,060
$ 1,650
Discontinued operations
(15)
6
(88)
7
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 329
$ 586
$ 972
$ 1,657
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
574.8
564.7
574.1
567.1
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 0.60
$ 1.03
$ 1.84
$ 2.91
Discontinued operations
(0.03)
0.01
(0.15)
0.01
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.57
$ 1.04
$ 1.69
$ 2.92
Quarter Ended
June 30,
Nine Months Ended
2024
2025
2024
2025
Other deductions, net
Amortization of intangibles
$ 264
$ 219
$ 811
$ 677
Restructuring costs
57
37
170
70
Other
(27)
42
94
197
Total
$ 294
$ 298
$ 1,075
$ 944
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024.
Table 2
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Sept 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$ 3,588
$ 2,219
Receivables, net
2,927
2,908
Inventories
2,180
2,288
Other current assets
1,497
1,657
Total current assets
10,192
9,072
Property, plant & equipment, net
2,807
2,791
Goodwill
18,067
18,158
Other intangible assets
10,436
9,669
Other
2,744
2,827
Total assets
$ 44,246
$ 42,517
Liabilities and equity
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
$ 532
$ 5,953
Accounts payable
1,335
1,272
Accrued expenses
3,875
3,507
Total current liabilities
5,742
10,732
Long-term debt
7,155
8,278
Other liabilities
3,840
3,621
Equity
Common stockholders' equity
21,636
19,870
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
5,873
16
Total equity
27,509
19,886
Total liabilities and equity
$ 44,246
$ 42,517
Table 3
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2024
2025
Operating activities
Net earnings
$ 987
$ 1,609
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
88
(7)
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,263
1,139
Stock compensation
203
198
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
231
-
Gain on subordinated interest
(79)
-
Loss on Copeland note receivable
279
-
Changes in operating working capital
(176)
(80)
Other, net
(552)
(195)
Cash from continuing operations
2,244
2,664
Cash from discontinued operations
4
(576)
Cash provided by operating activities
2,248
2,088
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(251)
(263)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
(8,342)
(36)
Proceeds from subordinated interest
79
-
Other, net
(86)
(94)
Cash from continuing operations
(8,600)
(393)
Cash from discontinued operations
36
-
Cash used in investing activities
(8,564)
(393)
Financing activities
Net increase in short-term borrowings
2,229
1,419
Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months
322
5,292
Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months
(100)
(1,349)
Proceeds from long-term debt
-
1,544
Payments of long-term debt
(547)
(503)
Dividends paid
(901)
(895)
Purchases of common stock
(175)
(1,147)
AspenTech purchases of common stock
(188)
-
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
-
(7,244)
Settlement of AspenTech share awards
-
(76)
Other, net
(57)
(60)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
583
(3,019)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
(20)
(45)
Decrease in cash and equivalents
(5,753)
(1,369)
Beginning cash and equivalents
8,051
3,588
Ending cash and equivalents
$ 2,298
$ 2,219
Table 4
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended
to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before
interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding
intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA,
and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for
investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2025
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$ 1,046
$ 1,116
7 %
5 %
Measurement & Analytical
982
1,014
3 %
2 %
Discrete Automation
618
649
5 %
3 %
Safety & Productivity
351
346
(1) %
(2) %
Intelligent Devices
$ 2,997
$ 3,125
4 %
3 %
Control Systems & Software1
1,043
1,083
4 %
3 %
Test & Measurement
355
361
2 %
(1) %
Software and Control
$ 1,398
$ 1,444
3 %
2 %
Eliminations
(15)
(16)
Total
$ 4,380
$ 4,553
4 %
3 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Quarter Ended
Americas
7 %
Europe
(7) %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
2 %
1 AspenTech was fully acquired on March 12, 2025 and is now an independent business unit inside of the Control Systems & Software reporting segment.
Table 4 cont.
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2024
2025
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$ 3,037
$ 3,165
4 %
4 %
Measurement & Analytical
2,942
2,992
2 %
2 %
Discrete Automation
1,863
1,844
(1) %
(1) %
Safety & Productivity
1,038
996
(4) %
(4) %
Intelligent Devices
$ 8,880
$ 8,997
1 %
1 %
Control Systems & Software
2,940
3,138
7 %
7 %
Test & Measurement
1,104
1,079
(2) %
(2) %
Software and Control
$ 4,044
$ 4,217
4 %
4 %
Eliminations
(51)
(53)
Total
$ 12,873
$ 13,161
2 %
2 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Nine Months Ended
Americas
5 %
Europe
(4) %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
3 %
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended June 30,
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2025
As Reported
Adjusted
As
Adjusted
Earnings
Final Control
$ 253
$ 279
$ 267
$ 292
Margins
24.2 %
26.8 %
23.9 %
26.2 %
Measurement & Analytical
252
266
246
259
Margins
25.6 %
27.0 %
24.2 %
25.5 %
Discrete Automation
109
134
118
132
Margins
17.6 %
21.5 %
18.2 %
20.4 %
Safety & Productivity
79
86
73
80
Margins
22.5 %
24.7 %
21.1 %
22.9 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 693
$ 765
$ 704
$ 763
Margins
23.1 %
25.5 %
22.5 %
24.4 %
Control Systems & Software
217
348
267
388
Margins
20.8 %
33.3 %
24.7 %
35.9 %
Test & Measurement
(88)
76
(26)
81
Margins
(24.7) %
21.4 %
(7.2) %
22.4 %
Software and Control
$ 129
$ 424
$ 241
$ 469
Margins
9.2 %
30.3 %
16.7 %
32.6 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
Stock compensation
(56)
(47)
(71)
(45)
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
38
38
27
27
Corporate and other
(38)
(24)
(72)
(31)
Loss on Copeland note receivable
(279)
-
-
-
Interest expense, net
(56)
-
(95)
-
Interest income from related party1
24
-
-
-
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
$ 455
$ 1,156
$ 734
$ 1,183
Margins
10.4 %
26.4 %
16.1 %
26.0 %
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
$ 1,189
$ 1,232
Margins
27.1 %
27.1 %
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended June 30,
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2025
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Final Control
$ 21
$ 5
$ 22
$ 3
Measurement & Analytical
11
3
11
2
Discrete Automation
9
16
8
6
Safety & Productivity
6
1
7
-
Intelligent Devices
$ 47
$ 25
$ 48
$ 11
Control Systems & Software
127
4
114
7
Test & Measurement
139
25
107
-
Software and Control
$ 266
$ 29
$ 221
$ 7
Corporate
-
63
-
233
Total
$ 313
$ 60
$ 269
$ 41
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $50 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 and $4 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
3 Corporate restructuring and related costs of $23 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $20 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to AspenTech. Corporate restructuring and related costs of $6 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 includes $5 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.
Quarter Ended June 30,
Depreciation and Amortization
2024
2025
Final Control
$ 41
$ 39
Measurement & Analytical
32
32
Discrete Automation
22
22
Safety & Productivity
14
15
Intelligent Devices
109
108
Control Systems & Software
148
134
Test & Measurement
150
119
Software and Control
298
253
Corporate
10
11
Total
$ 417
$ 372
Table 5
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.
The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The
Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year
purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for
reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2025
Stock compensation (GAAP)
$ (56)
$ (71)
Integration-related stock compensation expense
91
262
Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)
$ (47)
$ (45)
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2025
Corporate and other (GAAP)
$ (38)
$ (72)
Corporate restructuring and related costs
1
3
Acquisition / divestiture costs
13
38
Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)
$ (24)
$ (31)
1 Integration-related stock compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 relates to NI and includes $5 reported as restructuring costs.
2 Integration-related stock compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $24 related to AspenTech of which $20 is reported as restructuring costs, and $2 related to NI.
Table 6
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,
are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted
EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring
expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments.
Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase
accounting related items and transaction-related costs, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA,
adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for
investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2025
Pretax earnings
$ 455
$ 734
Percent of sales
10.4 %
16.1 %
Interest expense, net
56
95
Interest income from related party1
(24)
-
Amortization of intangibles
313
269
Restructuring and related costs
60
41
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
17
44
Loss on Copeland note receivable
279
-
Adjusted EBITA
$ 1,156
$ 1,183
Percent of sales
26.4 %
26.0 %
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2025
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 0.60
$ 1.03
Amortization of intangibles
0.35
0.37
Restructuring and related costs
0.08
0.06
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
0.02
0.06
Loss on Copeland note receivable
0.38
-
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 1.43
$ 1.52
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024
Table 6 cont.
Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
Pretax
Income
Earnings
Non-
Interests3
Net
Diluted
As reported (GAAP)
$ 734
$ 154
$ 580
$ -
$ 580
$ 1.03
Amortization of intangibles
2691
62
207
-
207
0.37
Restructuring and related costs
412
5
36
-
36
0.06
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
44
9
35
-
35
0.06
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 1,088
$ 230
$ 858
$ -
$ 858
$ 1.52
Interest expense, net
95
Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 1,183
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $50 reported in cost of sales.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $4 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses.
3 Non-Controlling Interests for AspenTech ceased as of March 12, 2025 with the completion of the buy-in.
Table 7
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per
share amounts). See tables 4 through 6 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.
2025 Q3 Underlying Sales Change
Reported
(Favorable) /
(Acquisitions) /
Divestitures
Underlying
Final Control
7 %
(2) %
- %
5 %
Measurement & Analytical
3 %
(1) %
- %
2 %
Discrete Automation
5 %
(2) %
- %
3 %
Safety & Productivity
(1) %
(1) %
- %
(2) %
Intelligent Devices
4 %
(1) %
- %
3 %
Control Systems & Software
4 %
(1) %
- %
3 %
Test & Measurement
2 %
(3) %
- %
(1) %
Software and Control
3 %
(1) %
- %
2 %
Emerson
4 %
(1) %
- %
3 %
Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025 Underlying Sales Change
Reported
(Favorable) /
(Acquisitions) /
Divestitures
Underlying
Final Control
4 %
- %
- %
4 %
Measurement & Analytical
2 %
- %
- %
2 %
Discrete Automation
(1) %
- %
- %
(1) %
Safety & Productivity
(4) %
- %
- %
(4) %
Intelligent Devices
1 %
- %
- %
1 %
Control Systems & Software
7 %
- %
- %
7 %
Test & Measurement
(2) %
- %
- %
(2) %
Software and Control
4 %
- %
- %
4 %
Emerson
2 %
- %
- %
2 %
Underlying Growth Guidance
2025 Q4
2025
Guidance
Reported (GAAP)
5.5% - 6.5%
~3.5%
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
~0.5 pts
-
(Acquisitions) / Divestitures
-
-
Underlying (non-GAAP)
5% - 6%
~3.5%
2024 Q3 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
of
Intangibles
Restructuring
Adjusted
Adjusted
Final Control
$ 253
24.2 %
$ 21
$ 5
$ 279
26.8 %
Measurement & Analytical
252
25.6 %
11
3
266
27.0 %
Discrete Automation
109
17.6 %
9
16
134
21.5 %
Safety & Productivity
79
22.5 %
6
1
86
24.7 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 693
23.1 %
$ 47
$ 25
$ 765
25.5 %
Control Systems & Software
217
20.8 %
127
4
348
33.3 %
Test & Measurement
(88)
(24.7) %
139
25
76
21.4 %
Software and Control
$ 129
9.2 %
$ 266
$ 29
$ 424
30.3 %
2025 Q3 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
Restructuring
Adjusted
Adjusted
Final Control
$ 267
23.9 %
$ 22
$ 3
$ 292
26.2 %
Measurement & Analytical
246
24.2 %
11
2
259
25.5 %
Discrete Automation
118
18.2 %
8
6
132
20.4 %
Safety & Productivity
73
21.1 %
7
-
80
22.9 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 704
22.5 %
$ 48
$ 11
$ 763
24.4 %
Control Systems & Software
267
24.7 %
114
7
388
35.9 %
Test & Measurement
(26)
(7.2) %
107
-
81
22.4 %
Software and Control
$ 241
16.7 %
$ 221
$ 7
$ 469
32.6 %
Total Adjusted Segment EBITA
2024 Q3
2025 Q3
Pretax earnings (GAAP)
$ 455
$ 734
Margin
10.4 %
16.1 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net
367
211
Amortization of intangibles
313
269
Restructuring and related costs
54
18
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 1,189
$ 1,232
Margin
27.1 %
27.1 %
Free Cash Flow
2024 Q3
2025 Q3
2025E
($ in billions)
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
$ 1,067
$ 1,062
~$3.6
Capital expenditures
(92)
(92)
~(0.4)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 975
$ 970
~$3.2
Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
Note 2: All fiscal year 2025E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
