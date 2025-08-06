Nomad Foods Limited: Nomad Foods Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Retail sell-out growth accelerated through mid-June and market share improved in the quarter

Unfavorable weather presented unforeseen net sales headwinds

Lowering guidance given first half shortfall and to increase flexibility to absorb other unforeseen shortfalls

WOKING, England, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today reported financial results for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2025.

Key operating metrics and financial performance for the second quarter 2025, when compared to the second quarter 2024, include:

Revenue decreased 0.8% to €747 million

Organic revenue declined 1.1% with a volume decline of 1.0%

Adjusted gross margin contracted 310 bps

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7.2% to €129 million

Adjusted EPS decreased 9.1% to €0.40

Management Comments

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This year is proving to be more challenging than expected. Record-setting warm weather across many Western European markets has disrupted consumer behavior, leading to changes in retailer merchandising strategies and contributing to volume declines, particularly within our savory frozen categories. While this is unfortunate, we also recognize that it is transitory and our focus remains on what we can control. Our commercial flywheel remains effective, and our innovation and renovation initiatives are gaining momentum. This allowed us to improve market share in the quarter and accelerate our Nielsen and Circana measured retail sell-out growth to +1%, bringing our year-to-date retail sell-out growth to +0.7% through mid-June. We are excited about our innovation and activation plans and, assuming normalized weather, expect our organic sales to return to growth in the second half of the year. We are also taking incremental productivity actions to better equip us to control our own destiny and deliver consistent bottom-line growth and robust cash generation."

Noam Gottesman, Nomad Foods' Co-Chairman and Founder, commented, "While Nomad Foods has faced a number of external headwinds this year, I am encouraged by the improved in-market performance that the Company has achieved. The Company's ability to stabilize market share in the quarter demonstrates that its commercial plans are working. Furthermore, Nomad's growth initiatives for the remainder of this year and next year are impressive, and I believe that category growth will recover which will translate into strong financial results going forward. The underlying health of the business is strong."

Second Quarter of 2025 results compared to the Second Quarter of 2024

Revenue decreased 0.8% to €747 million. Organic revenue decreased by 1.1% and was driven by a volume decline of 1.0% and price/mix decline of 0.1%.

decreased 0.8% to €747 million. decreased by 1.1% and was driven by a volume decline of 1.0% and price/mix decline of 0.1%. Adjusted gross profit decreased 10.8% to €208 million. Adjusted gross margin decreased 310 basis points to 27.8% due primarily to supply chain inflation headwinds.

decreased 10.8% to €208 million. Adjusted gross margin decreased 310 basis points to 27.8% due primarily to supply chain inflation headwinds. Adjusted operating expenses decreased 11.4% to €103 million due to a double-digit contraction in overhead costs in the quarter. Advertising and Promotion was down modestly YoY in the quarter and has risen 5% through the first half of the year.

decreased 11.4% to €103 million due to a double-digit contraction in overhead costs in the quarter. Advertising and Promotion was down modestly YoY in the quarter and has risen 5% through the first half of the year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7.2% to €129 million due to the aforementioned factors and Adjusted Profit for the period decreased 16% to €61 million.

decreased 7.2% to €129 million due to the aforementioned factors and decreased 16% to €61 million. Adjusted EPS decreased by €0.04 to €0.40 reflecting the decrease in Adjusted Profit for the period and fewer shares outstanding. Diluted EPS decreased €0.06 to €0.37.

First Six Months of 2025 results compared to the First Six Months of 2024

Revenue decreased 1.9% to €1,507 million. Organic revenue decreased by 2.4% and was driven by a volume decline of 2.3%. and a decline in price/mix of 0.1%.

decreased 1.9% to €1,507 million. decreased by 2.4% and was driven by a volume decline of 2.3%. and a decline in price/mix of 0.1%. Adjusted gross profit decreased 5.5% to €419 million. Adjusted gross margin decreased 110 basis points to 27.8%, due to supply chain inflation headwinds, partially offset with supply chain productivity and the lapping of inventory revaluation headwinds in the prior year.

decreased 5.5% to €419 million. Adjusted gross margin decreased 110 basis points to 27.8%, due to supply chain inflation headwinds, partially offset with supply chain productivity and the lapping of inventory revaluation headwinds in the prior year. Adjusted operating expenses decreased 4.2% to €219 million as overhead cost reductions more than offset a mid single-digit year-to-date increase in Advertising and Promotion expense.

decreased 4.2% to €219 million as overhead cost reductions more than offset a mid single-digit year-to-date increase in Advertising and Promotion expense. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.7% to €249 million due to the aforementioned factors. Adjusted Profit for the period decreased 14% to €114 million.

decreased 4.7% to €249 million due to the aforementioned factors. decreased 14% to €114 million. Adjusted EPS decreased by €0.07 to €0.74 reflecting the decrease in Adjusted Profit for the period and fewer shares outstanding. Diluted EPS decreased €0.07 to €0.58.

2025 Guidance

The Company is lowering its full-year guidance given weaker-than-expected first half results and to enhance its ability to absorb other unforeseen disruptions in the second half of the year, were they to occur. Full year organic revenue is now expected to be flat to -2% versus the prior expectation of a 0%-2% year-on-year change. The full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance range is now -3% to -7% year-on-year versus its prior outlook of 0%-2% year-on-year. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be in a range of €1.64 to €1.76 versus the previous range of €1.82-€1.89. Based on USD/EUR exchange rate as of July 30, 2025, this translates into 2025 Adjusted EPS range of $1.89 to $2.02. The Company is maintaining its full year adjusted free cash flow conversion guidance of 90% or greater.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Nomad Foods is presenting Adjusted and Organic financial information, which is considered non-IFRS financial information, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and for comparative purposes, the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted financial information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 presented in this press release reflects the historical reported financial statements of Nomad Foods, adjusted primarily for, when they occur, share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, non-operating M&A related costs, acquisition purchase price adjustments, exceptional items and foreign currency translation charges/gains.

Adjusted EBITDA is profit or loss for the period before taxation, net financing costs, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges and other unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to profit/(loss) for the period, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted Profit for the period is defined as profit for the period excluding, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, net financing income/(cost) on amendment of terms of debt, interest cost on tax relating to legacy tax audits, foreign exchange translation gains/(losses), foreign exchange gains/(losses) on derivatives, as well as certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted Profit for the period provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share excluding, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, net financing income/(cost) on amendment of terms of debt, interest cost on tax relating to legacy tax audits, foreign exchange translation gains/(losses), foreign exchange gains/(losses) on derivatives, as well as certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EPS provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Organic revenue growth/(decline) is an adjusted measurement of our operating results. The comparison for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 presented in this press release takes into consideration only those activities that were in effect during both time periods. Organic revenue growth/(decline) reflects reported revenue adjusted for currency translation and non-comparable trading items such as expansion, acquisitions, disposals, closures, trading day impacts or any other event that artificially impacts the comparability of our results period over period.

Adjusted Gross Profit and adjusted gross margin exclude accelerated depreciation associated with restructuring programs within cost of goods sold.

Adjustments for currency translation are calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow - Adjusted free cash flow is the amount of cash generated from operating activities less cash flows related to exceptional items (as described above), non-operating M&A related costs and working capital movements on employer taxes associated with share based payment awards, plus capital expenditure (on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets), net interest paid, proceeds/(payments) on settlement of derivatives where hedge accounting is not applied and payments of lease liabilities. Adjusted free cash flow reflects cash flows that could be used for payment of dividends, repayment of debt or to fund acquisitions or other strategic objectives.

Cash flow conversion is Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a percentage of Adjusted Profit for the period.

Adjusted and Organic non-IFRS financial information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited financial statements of Nomad Foods included in this press release as well as the historical financial statements of the Company previously filed with the SEC.

Nomad Foods believe its non-IFRS financial measures provide an important additional measure with which to monitor and evaluate the Company's ongoing financial results, as well as to reflect its acquisitions. Nomad Foods' calculation of these financial measures may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. The Adjusted and Organic financial information presented herein is based upon certain assumptions that Nomad Foods believes to be reasonable and is presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of any anticipated financial position or future results of operations that the Company will experience. You should not consider the Company's non-IFRS financial measures an alternative or substitute for the Company's reported results and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these results and information as they may not be representative of our actual or future results as a Company.

Please see on pages 9 to 14, the non-IFRS reconciliation tables attached hereto and the schedules accompanying this release for an explanation and reconciliation of the Adjusted and Organic financial information to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. The

Company is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable efforts, Organic Growth, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024

Three months ended

June 30, 2025

Three months ended

June 30, 2024

€m

€m Revenue 746.9

753.1 Cost of sales (540.6)

(520.3) Gross profit 206.3

232.8 Other operating expenses (103.9)

(119.3) Exceptional items (14.9)

(12.4) Operating profit 87.5

101.1 Finance income 13.6

18.0 Finance costs (30.5)

(31.4) Net financing costs (16.9)

(13.4) Profit before tax 70.6

87.7 Taxation (13.5)

(16.8) Profit for the period 57.1

70.9







Basic and diluted earnings per share in € 0.37

0.43

Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024

Six months ended

June 30, 2025

Six months ended

June 30, 2024

€m

€m Revenue 1,507.0

1,536.8 Cost of sales (1,089.1)

(1,093.1) Gross profit 417.9

443.7 Other operating expenses (224.6)

(234.7) Exceptional items (32.0)

(35.9) Operating profit 161.3

173.1 Finance income 10.5

23.9 Finance costs (61.5)

(67.4) Net financing costs (51.0)

(43.5) Profit before tax 110.3

129.6 Taxation (20.5)

(24.2) Profit for the period 89.8

105.4







Basic earnings per share in € 0.59

0.65 Diluted earnings per share in € 0.58

0.65

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2025 (unaudited) and December 31, 2024 (audited)

As at June 30, 2025

As at December 31, 2024

€m

€m Non-current assets





Goodwill 2,105.1

2,106.1 Intangible assets 2,474.4

2,472.9 Property, plant and equipment 585.6

591.1 Other non-current assets 7.3

8.6 Derivative financial instruments 1.9

4.3 Deferred tax assets 11.7

14.7 Total non-current assets 5,186.0

5,197.7 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 266.6

403.3 Inventories 461.1

441.5 Trade and other receivables 423.3

334.6 Current tax receivable 35.1

37.6 Derivative financial instruments 4.0

16.9 Total current assets 1,190.1

1,233.9 Total assets 6,376.1

6,431.6 Current liabilities





Trade and other payables 870.5

829.1 Current tax payable 213.3

226.7 Provisions 27.3

27.1 Loans and borrowings 29.9

26.0 Derivative financial instruments 21.7

14.4 Total current liabilities 1,162.7

1,123.3 Non-current liabilities





Loans and borrowings 2,072.5

2,151.4 Employee benefits 149.2

152.1 Other non-current liabilities 0.3

0.5 Provisions 2.6

2.7 Derivative financial instruments 141.8

46.4 Deferred tax liabilities 283.3

292.7 Total non-current liabilities 2,649.7

2,645.8 Total liabilities 3,812.4

3,769.1 Net assets 2,563.7

2,662.5 Equity attributable to equity holders





Share capital and capital reserve 1,227.7

1,316.4 Share-based compensation reserve 13.2

26.2 Translation reserve 111.5

135.3 Other reserves (32.6)

(14.9) Retained earnings 1,243.9

1,199.5 Total equity 2,563.7

2,662.5

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and the six months ended June 30, 2024

For the six months ended

June 30, 2025

For the six months ended

June 30, 2024

€m

€m Cash flows from operating activities





Profit for the period 89.8

105.4 Adjustments for:





Exceptional items 32.0

35.9 Share based payment expense 4.1

5.0 Depreciation and amortization 50.3

46.3 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.4

0.4 Net finance costs 51.0

43.5 Taxation 20.5

24.2 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital, provisions and exceptional items 248.1

260.7 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (27.9)

14.5 Increase in trade and other receivables (91.0)

(81.1) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 56.4

(22.4) Decrease in employee benefits and other provisions (1.0)

(0.6) Cash generated from operations before tax and exceptional items 184.6

171.1 Payments relating to exceptional items (30.8)

(40.8) Tax paid (33.6)

(19.0) Net cash generated from operating activities 120.2

111.3 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (37.1)

(39.9) Interest received 2.4

3.7 Net cash used in investing activities (34.7)

(36.2) Cash flows from financing activities





Repurchase of ordinary shares (100.5)

(19.2) Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (6.6)

(4.6) Payment of lease liabilities (17.0)

(14.6) Dividends paid (48.4)

(45.1) Payment of financing fees (0.2)

(1.7) Interest paid (51.6)

(60.8) Net cash used in financing activities (224.3)

(146.0) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (138.8)

(70.9) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 403.3

399.7 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations 2.1

(1.1) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 266.6

327.7

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

(In € millions, except per share data)

The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

three months ended

June 30, 2025

Adjustments





As adjusted for the

three months ended

June 30, 2025 Revenue 746.9

-





746.9 Cost of sales (540.6)

1.4

(a)

(539.2) Gross profit 206.3

1.4





207.7 Other operating expenses (103.9)

0.6

(b)

(103.3) Exceptional items (14.9)

14.9

(c)

- Operating profit 87.5

16.9





104.4 Finance income 13.6

(12.4)





1.2 Finance costs (30.5)

-





(30.5) Net financing costs (16.9)

(12.4)

(d)

(29.3) Profit before tax 70.6

4.5





75.1 Taxation (13.5)

(1.1)

(e)

(14.6) Profit for the period 57.1

3.4





60.5















Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic 152.4









152.4 Basic earnings per share 0.37









0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted 152.6









152.6 Diluted earnings per share 0.37









0.40





(a) Represents elimination of €1.4 million of accelerated depreciation related to assets impacted by the planned closure of a factory in Sweden as part of the Company's multi-year supply chain network optimization program. (b) Represents share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €0.4 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.2 million. (c) Represents exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (d) Represents elimination of €12.4 million of foreign exchange translation gains. (e) Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2024 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

three months ended

June 30, 2024

Adjustments





As adjusted for the

three months ended

June 30, 2024 Revenue 753.1

-





753.1 Cost of sales (520.3)

-





(520.3) Gross profit 232.8

-





232.8 Other operating expenses (119.3)

2.7

(a)

(116.6) Exceptional items (12.4)

12.4

(b)

- Operating profit 101.1

15.1





116.2 Finance income 18.0

(16.0)





2.0 Finance costs (31.4)

2.3





(29.1) Net financing costs (13.4)

(13.7)

(c)

(27.1) Profit before tax 87.7

1.4





89.1 Taxation (16.8)

(0.5)

(d)

(17.3) Profit for the period 70.9

0.9





71.8















Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic 163.0









163.0 Basic earnings per share 0.43









0.44 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted 163.1









163.1 Diluted earnings per share 0.43









0.44





(a) Represents share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €2.4 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.3 million. (b) Represents exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Represents elimination of €10.3 million of net gains on repricing of debt, a one-time €5.7 million gain from reversal of the impairment of a short-term investment which was made with surplus cash as part of our cash management activities, €2.1 million of foreign exchange translation losses and €0.2 million of losses on derivatives. (d) Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2025 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 € in millions, except per share data As reported for

the six months ended

June 30, 2025

Adjustments





As adjusted for the

six months ended

June 30, 2025 Revenue 1,507.0

-





1,507.0 Cost of sales (1,089.1)

1.4

(a)

(1,087.7) Gross profit 417.9

1.4





419.3 Other operating expenses (224.6)

5.8

(b)

(218.8) Exceptional items (32.0)

32.0

(c)

- Operating profit 161.3

39.2





200.5 Finance income 10.5

(7.8)





2.7 Finance costs (61.5)

-





(61.5) Net financing costs (51.0)

(7.8)

(d)

(58.8) Profit before tax 110.3

31.4





141.7 Taxation (20.5)

(7.1)

(e)

(27.6) Profit for the period 89.8

24.3





114.1















Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic 153.5









153.5 Basic earnings per share 0.59









0.74 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted 153.7









153.7 Diluted earnings per share 0.58









0.74





(a) Represents elimination of €1.4 million of incremental depreciation related to assets impacted by the planned closure of a factory in Sweden as part of the Company's multi-year supply chain network optimization program. (b) Represents share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €5.3 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.5 million. (c) Represents exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (d) Represents elimination of €7.8 million of foreign exchange translation gains. (e) Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2024 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

six months ended

June 30, 2024

Adjustments





As adjusted for

the six months

ended June 30, 2024 Revenue 1,536.8

-





1,536.8 Cost of sales (1,093.1)

-





(1,093.1) Gross profit 443.7

-





443.7 Other operating expenses (234.7)

6.4

(a)

(228.3) Exceptional items (35.9)

35.9

(b)

- Operating profit 173.1

42.3





215.4 Finance income 23.9

(20.1)





3.8 Finance costs (67.4)

12.7





(54.7) Net financing costs (43.5)

(7.4)

(c)

(50.9) Profit before tax 129.6

34.9





164.5 Taxation (24.2)

(7.9)

(d)

(32.1) Profit for the period 105.4

27.0





132.4















Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - basic 163.1









163.1 Basic earnings per share 0.65









0.81 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions - diluted 163.2









163.2 Diluted earnings per share 0.65









0.81





(a) Represents share based payment expense including employer payroll taxes of €5.8 million and non-operating M&A transaction costs of €0.6 million. (b) Represents exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Represents elimination of €14.4 million of net gains on repricing of debt, a one-time €5.7 million gain from the reversal of an impairment of a short-term investment which was made with surplus cash as part of our cash management activities, €12.3 million of foreign exchange translation losses and €0.4 million of losses on derivatives. (d) Represents tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the reported results of Nomad Foods for each period. Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended € in millions June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Profit for the period 57.1

70.9

89.8

105.4 Taxation 13.5

16.8

20.5

24.2 Net financing costs 16.9

13.4

51.0

43.5 Depreciation & amortization 26.3

23.2

50.3

46.3 Exceptional items (a) 14.9

12.4

32.0

35.9 Other add-backs (b) 0.6

2.7

5.8

6.4 Adjusted EBITDA 129.3

139.4

249.4

261.7















Revenue 746.9

753.1

1,507.0

1,536.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin (c) 17.3 %

18.5 %

16.5 %

17.0 %





(a) Adjustment to add back exceptional items. See Note 6, Exceptional items, within 'Exhibit 99.2 - Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (b) Represents the elimination of share-based payment charges including employer payroll taxes for the three month period to June 30, 2025 of €0.4 million (2024: €2.4 million) and €5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (2024: €5.8 million), as well as the elimination of non-operating M&A transaction costs for the three month period to June 30, 2025 of €0.2 million (2024: €0.3 million) and €0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (2024: €0.6 million). We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. (c) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenue.

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

Reconciliation from reported to organic revenue growth/(decline)

The following table is a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to Organic Revenue Growth for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025.

Year on Year Growth - June 30, 2025 compared with June 30, 2024:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

Six months ended

June 30, 2025

YoY change

YoY change Reported Revenue Growth (0.8) %

(1.9) %







Of which:





Organic Revenue Growth (1.1) %

(2.4) % Translational FX (a) 0.3 %

0.5 % Total (0.8) %

(1.9) %





(a) Translational FX is calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

