Sunoco LP Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Reports second quarter results, including net income of $86 million, Adjusted EBITDA (1) , excluding one-time transaction-related expenses (2) , of $464 million and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) , of $300 million

Reaffirms full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3) guidance of $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion, excluding one-time transaction-related expenses(2)

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $86 million compared to $501 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2025 was $454 million compared to $320 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024 included $10 million and $80 million, respectively, of one-time transaction-related expenses(2).

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the second quarter of 2025 was $300 million compared to $295 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the Fuel Distribution segment for the second quarter of 2025 was $206 million compared to $245 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024 included $8 million and $1 million, respectively, of one-time transaction-related expenses(2). The segment sold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of fuel in the second quarter of 2025. Fuel margin for all gallons sold was 10.5 cents per gallon for the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the Pipeline Systems segment for the second quarter of 2025 was $177 million compared to $53 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2024 included $58 million of one-time transaction-related expenses(2). The segment averaged throughput volumes of approximately 1.2 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the Terminals segment for the second quarter of 2025 was $71 million compared to $22 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024 included $2 million and $21 million, respectively, of one-time transaction-related expenses(2). The segment averaged throughput volumes of approximately 692 thousand barrels per day in the second quarter of 2025.

Distribution

On July 24, 2025, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the second quarter of 2025 of $0.9088 per unit, or $3.6352 per unit on an annualized basis. This represents an increase of approximately 1.25%, or $0.0112 per unit, as compared with the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

This is the third consecutive quarterly increase in SUN's distribution and is consistent with SUN's capital allocation strategy and 2025 business outlook, which includes an annual distribution growth rate of at least 5%. Since 2022, SUN has increased distributions by approximately 10%, underscoring the Partnership's ongoing commitment to returning capital to its unitholders.

The quarterly distribution will be paid on August 19, 2025, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2025.

Liquidity and Leverage

At June 30, 2025, SUN had long-term debt of approximately $7.8 billion and approximately $1.2 billion of liquidity remaining on its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1), calculated in accordance with its revolving credit facility, was 4.2 times at the end of the second quarter.

Capital Spending

SUN's total capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2025 were $160 million, which included $120 million of growth capital and $40 million of maintenance capital. This includes the Partnership's proportionate share of capital expenditures related to its joint ventures with Energy Transfer of $15 million for growth capital and $2 million for maintenance capital.

Parkland Acquisition

On June 24, 2025, Parkland shareholders voted to approve the merger with SUN with over 93% of votes cast in favor of the transaction. The merger is subject to customary regulatory and stock exchange listing approvals. The transaction remains on schedule and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

SUN's segment results and other supplementary data are provided after the financial tables below.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income. Please refer to the discussion and tables under "Supplemental Information" later in this news release for a discussion of our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to net income.



(2) Transaction-related expenses include certain one-time expenses incurred with acquisitions. The Partnership's definition of Adjusted EBITDA includes transaction-related expenses. However, given the magnitude of the completed and pending acquisitions during the periods presented, as well as the expenses related to those transactions, the Partnership is reporting Adjusted EBITDA excluding these expenses in order to portray the Partnership's performance for the period without the impact of these one-time items.



(3) A reconciliation of non-GAAP forward looking information to corresponding GAAP measures cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors, including the unpredictability of commodity price movements and future charges or reversals outside the normal course of business which may be significant.

- Financial Schedules Follow -

SUNOCO LP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in millions)

(unaudited)

June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 116

$ 94 Accounts receivable, net 1,037

1,162 Inventories, net 1,179

1,068 Other current assets 150

141 Total current assets 2,482

2,465







Property, plant and equipment 9,205

8,914 Accumulated depreciation (1,534)

(1,240) Property, plant and equipment, net 7,671

7,674 Other assets:





Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 502

477 Goodwill 1,477

1,477 Intangible assets, net 533

547 Other non-current assets 486

400 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 1,277

1,335 Total assets $ 14,428

$ 14,375 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 927

$ 1,255 Accounts payable to affiliates 221

199 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 448

457 Operating lease current liabilities 32

34 Current maturities of long-term debt 2

2 Total current liabilities 1,630

1,947







Operating lease non-current liabilities 507

479 Long-term debt, net 7,803

7,484 Advances from affiliates 77

82 Deferred tax liabilities 164

157 Other non-current liabilities 150

158 Total liabilities 10,331

10,307







Commitments and contingencies













Equity:





Limited partners:





Common unitholders (136,603,182 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and

136,228,535 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024) 4,099

4,066 Class C unitholders - held by subsidiaries (16,410,780 units issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) -

- Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2)

2 Total equity 4,097

4,068 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,428

$ 14,375

SUNOCO LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in millions, except per unit data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 REVENUES $ 5,390

$ 6,174

$ 10,569

$ 11,673















COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of sales 4,821

5,609

9,347

10,624 Operating expenses 145

134

288

222 General and administrative 50

134

89

170 Lease expense 19

17

35

35 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (2)

52

1

54 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 154

78

310

121 Total cost of sales and operating expenses 5,187

6,024

10,070

11,226 OPERATING INCOME 203

150

499

447 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):













Interest expense, net (123)

(95)

(244)

(158) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 31

2

63

4 Gain on West Texas Sale -

598

-

598 Loss on extinguishment of debt (17)

(2)

(19)

(2) Other, net (1)

(3)

(1)

(2) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 93

650

298

887 Income tax expense 7

149

5

156 NET INCOME $ 86

$ 501

$ 293

$ 731















NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT:













Basic $ 0.33

$ 3.88

$ 1.55

$ 6.43 Diluted $ 0.33

$ 3.85

$ 1.54

$ 6.37















WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING













Basic 136,432,676

117,271,408

136,350,550

100,848,078 Diluted 137,146,019

118,054,858

137,040,946

101,657,076















CASH DISTRIBUTION PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.9088

$ 0.8756

$ 1.8064

$ 1.7512

SUNOCO LP

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Dollars and units in millions)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Net income $ 86

$ 501 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 154

78 Interest expense, net 123

95 Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 5

4 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (2)

52 Loss on extinguishment of debt 17

2 Unrealized gains on commodity derivatives (7)

(6) Inventory valuation adjustments 40

32 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (31)

(2) Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates 51

3 Gain on West Texas Sale -

(598) Other non-cash adjustments 11

10 Income tax expense 7

149 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 454

320 Transaction-related expenses 10

80 Adjusted EBITDA (1), excluding transaction-related expenses $ 464

$ 400







Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 454

$ 320 Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates (51)

(3) Distributable cash flow from unconsolidated affiliates 48

2 Cash interest expense (118)

(89) Current income tax expense (5)

(217) Transaction-related income taxes -

199 Maintenance capital expenditures (2) (38)

(26) Distributable Cash Flow 290

186 Transaction-related expenses and adjustments (3) 10

109 Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) $ 300

$ 295







Distributions to Partners:





Limited Partners $ 124

$ 119 General Partner 41

36 Total distributions to be paid to partners $ 165

$ 155 Common Units outstanding - end of period 136.6

136.0





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, non-cash unit-based compensation expense, gains and losses on disposal of assets, non-cash impairment charges, losses on extinguishment of debt, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives, inventory valuation adjustments, and certain other operating expenses reflected in net income that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing core operations. We define Distributable Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, including the accrual of interest expense related to our long-term debt which is paid on a semi-annual basis, current income tax expense, maintenance capital expenditures and other non-cash adjustments. For Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, certain transaction-related adjustments and non-recurring expenses are excluded.





We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because:

• Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance measure under our revolving credit facility;

• securities analysts and other interested parties use such metrics as measures of financial performance, ability to make distributions to our unitholders and debt service capabilities;

• our management uses them for internal planning purposes, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget and capital expenditures; and

• Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance, and as it provides investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating.





Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, have limitations as analytical tools, and one should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:

• they do not reflect our total cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

• they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;

• they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our revolving credit facility or senior notes;

• although depreciation, amortization and accretion are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated, amortized and accreted will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements; and

• as not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.







Adjusted EBITDA reflects amounts for the unconsolidated affiliates based on the same recognition and measurement methods used to record equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates excludes the same items with respect to the unconsolidated affiliates as those excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, such as interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion and other non-cash items. Although these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates, such exclusion should not be understood to imply that we have control over the operations and resulting revenues and expenses of such affiliates. We do not control our unconsolidated affiliates; therefore, we do not control the earnings or cash flows of such affiliates. The use of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates as an analytical tool should be limited accordingly. Inventory valuation adjustments that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA represent changes in lower of cost or market reserves on the Partnership's inventory. These amounts are unrealized valuation adjustments applied to fuel volumes remaining in inventory at the end of the period.





(2) For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, excludes $2 million and $1 million, respectively, for our proportionate share of maintenance capital expenditures related to our investments in ET-S Permian and J.C. Nolan, as these amounts are included in "Distributable cash flow from unconsolidated affiliates."





(3) For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, SUN incurred $10 million and $80 million of transaction-related expenses, respectively. For the calculation of Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, transaction-related expenses and adjustments include these transaction-related expenses, as well as $29 million of Distributable Cash Flow attributable to the operations of NuStar for April 1, 2024 through the acquisition date, which represents amounts distributable to SUN's common unitholders (including the holders of the common units issued in the NuStar acquisition) with respect to the second quarter 2024 distribution.

SUNOCO LP

SUMMARY ANALYSIS OF QUARTERLY RESULTS BY SEGMENT

(Tabular dollar amounts in millions)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Segment Adjusted EBITDA:





Fuel Distribution $ 206

$ 245 Pipeline Systems 177

53 Terminals 71

22 Adjusted EBITDA 454

320 Transaction-related expenses 10

80 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction-related expenses $ 464

$ 400

The following analysis of segment operating results includes a measure of segment profit. Segment profit is a non-GAAP financial measure and is presented herein to assist in the analysis of segment operating results and particularly to facilitate an understanding of the impacts that changes in sales revenues have on the segment performance measure of Segment Adjusted EBITDA. Segment profit is similar to the GAAP measure of gross profit, except that segment profit excludes charges for depreciation, amortization and accretion. The most directly comparable measure to segment profit is gross profit.

The following table presents a reconciliation of segment profit to gross profit:



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Fuel Distribution segment profit $ 262

$ 304 Pipeline Systems segment profit 183

172 Terminals segment profit 124

89 Total segment profit 569

565 Depreciation, amortization and accretion, excluding corporate and other 153

77 Gross profit $ 416

$ 488

Fuel Distribution





Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Motor fuel gallons sold (millions) 2,188

2,189 Motor fuel profit cents per gallon(1) 10.5 ¢

11.8 ¢ Fuel profit $ 191

$ 230 Non-fuel profit 41

44 Lease profit 30

30 Fuel Distribution segment profit $ 262

$ 304 Expenses $ 102

$ 96







Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 206

$ 245 Transaction-related expenses 8

1 Segment Adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction-related expenses $ 214

$ 246



(1)Excludes the impact of inventory valuation adjustments consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

Volumes. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, volumes decreased primarily due to the sale of assets in West Texas (the "West Texas Sale") in April 2024, partially offset by volume increases from investment and profit optimization.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our Fuel Distribution segment decreased due to the net impact of the following:

a decrease of $29 million due to lower profit per gallon; and

an increase of $6 million in expenses primarily due to the pending Parkland acquisition.

Pipeline Systems





Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Pipelines throughput (thousand barrels per day) 1,231

1,264 Pipeline Systems segment profit $ 183

$ 172 Expenses $ 58

$ 121







Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 177

$ 53 Transaction-related expenses -

58 Segment Adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction-related expenses $ 177

$ 111

Volumes. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, throughput volumes decreased primarily due to the contribution of assets to ET-S Permian in July 2024.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our Pipeline Systems segment increased due to the net impact of the following:

an $11 million increase in segment profit comprised of a $61 million increase from the timing of the acquisition of NuStar, which occurred on May 3, 2024 and therefore is only reflected for two months in the prior period, partially offset by a $50 million decrease from the deconsolidation of certain of NuStar's assets in connection with the formation of ET-S Permian effective July 1, 2024;

a $48 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA related to the formation of ET-S Permian; and

a $65 million decrease in operating costs primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses related to one-time NuStar acquisition expenses incurred in 2024. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in operating expenses from the timing of the acquisition of NuStar, which occurred on May 3, 2024 and therefore is only reflected for two months in the prior period and for which the impact was partially offset by a decrease of $6 million from the deconsolidation of certain NuStar assets in connection with the formation of ET-S Permian effective July 1, 2024.

Terminals





Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Throughput (thousand barrels per day) 692

638 Terminals segment profit $ 124

$ 89 Expenses $ 54

$ 68







Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 71

$ 22 Transaction-related expenses 2

21 Segment Adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction-related expenses $ 73

$ 43

Volumes. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, volumes increased due to recently acquired assets.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our Terminals segment increased due to the net impact of the following:

a $33 million increase in segment profit (excluding inventory valuation adjustments) primarily due to the timing of the acquisition of NuStar, which occurred on May 3, 2024 and therefore is only reflected for two months in the prior period; and

a $14 million decrease in operating costs primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses related to one-time NuStar acquisition expenses incurred in 2024. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in operating expenses from the timing of the acquisition of NuStar on May 3, 2024 and therefore is only reflected for two months in the prior period.

