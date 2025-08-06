Dispel and ABB Sign Global Partnership to Enhance Secure Remote Access for Industrial Customers Under ABB Care

New multi-year partnership strengthens ABB ability to securely deliver ABB Care's services remotely with Dispel's purpose-built OT SRA technology.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Dispel, the leader in secure remote access for operational technology (OT), announced today at Black Hat USA 2025 that they have entered a multi-year global partnership with ABB, a global technology leader in automation and electrification. Under this agreement, ABB will use Dispel's technology to deliver secure, efficient remote services to industrial customers under ABB Care.

ABB Care, a comprehensive service program, combines software maintenance, cybersecurity, and expert support to help customers maintain secure and efficient industrial control systems (ICS) while minimizing downtime and extending system life. By using Secure Remote Platform (SRP) to connect to automation software, sensors, marine instrumentation and other end devices, ABB delivers these services remotely with fast, secure connectivity for troubleshooting, proactive maintenance, and system intelligence.

The integration of Dispel's purpose-built OT remote access and industrial data streaming capabilities into the SRP enhances ABB's ability to deliver ABB Care services remotely with greater speed, security, and performance.

"At ABB, we are committed to supporting our customers with the most secure, efficient and innovative industrial services under ABB Care to help them outrun, leaner and cleaner," said Charles Bennett, Global Head of Service, Energy Industries, Process Automation, ABB. "Partnering with Dispel's technology will enable faster service response, real-time support and a secure foundation to deliver digital solutions remotely and reliably to our customers around the world."

Built on Zero Trust principles and Moving Target Defense SD-WAN architecture, Dispel's solution ensures session isolation, granular access control, audit-ready visibility, and seamless integration with heritage and modern ICS/OT environments.

The platform's integrated data streaming capabilities enable real-time transfer of logs and sensor data, supporting secure patching, proactive maintenance, and continuous operational insights across distributed industrial environments.

"We are honored that ABB is collaborating with Dispel as its technology partner," said Ethan Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting industrial infrastructure remotely, without compromising cybersecurity."

Explore how Dispel powers the future of OT secure remote access for leading industrial organizations. Visit dispel.com.

Dispel redefines how industrial organizations connect to OT. The Dispel Zero Trust Engine establishes a secure, scalable connectivity layer across all makes, models, and generations of equipment-enabling OT secure remote access and industrial data streaming, even in the most complex environments. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered network-level MTD, holds 43+ patents, and protects $500B in manufactured goods and 54M utility users worldwide. Designed for how OT really works. Learn more at dispel.com

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

